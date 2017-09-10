D.H. Conley's Alannah Thomas (31) spikes the ball past Green Hope's Alexis Engelbrecht (16) and Green Hope's Erin Boone (13) during the Green Hope High School girls volleyball game against D.H. Conley High School in Greenville, N.C. on Thursday, November 3, 2016.
D.H. Conley's Alannah Thomas (31) spikes the ball past Green Hope's Alexis Engelbrecht (16) and Green Hope's Erin Boone (13) during the Green Hope High School girls volleyball game against D.H. Conley High School in Greenville, N.C. on Thursday, November 3, 2016. Carl Copeland newsobserver.com
D.H. Conley's Alannah Thomas (31) spikes the ball past Green Hope's Alexis Engelbrecht (16) and Green Hope's Erin Boone (13) during the Green Hope High School girls volleyball game against D.H. Conley High School in Greenville, N.C. on Thursday, November 3, 2016. Carl Copeland newsobserver.com

High School Sports

PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: volleyball

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

September 10, 2017 10:29 PM

For the most part, there were no surprises in the PrepsNow 20-county area volleyball rankings. The only teams that took losses this week either suffered them to out-of-state, out-of-area or teams ranked ahead of them.

The exception brings us the only change in the top 25: Northern Durham defeats Orange, then takes its spot in the rankings.

PrepsNow Volleyball Top 25 Rankings

1. North Raleigh Christian (Rec: 8-0. Last week: 1)

2. Carrboro (Rec: 10-0. Last week: 2)

3. Green Hope (Rec: 12-1. Last week: 3)

4. Cardinal Gibbons (Rec: 8-3. Last week: 4)

5. D.H. Conley (Rec: 9-0. Last week: 5)

6. Broughton (Rec: 7-3. Last week: 6)

7. Sanderson (Rec: 8-2. Last week: 7)

8. Apex (Rec: 5-3. Last week: 8)

9. Leesville Road (Rec: 8-2. Last week: 9)

10. Wakefield (Rec: 6-3. Last week: 10)

11. Ravenscroft (Rec: 5-1. Last week: 11)

12. Louisburg (Rec: 10-0. Last week: 12)

Related stories from The News & Observer

13. Person (Rec: 7-0. Last week: 13)

14. Roxboro Community (Rec: 10-2. Last week: 14)

15. Chapel Hill (Rec: 8-3. Last week: 15)

16. East Chapel Hill (Rec: 8-4. Last week: 16)

17. Cleveland (Rec: 10-0. Last week: 17)

18. Northwood (Rec: 8-2. Last week: 18)

19. Arendell Parrott (Rec: 9-0. Last week: 20)

20. J.F. Webb (Rec: 7-1. Last week: 21)

21. Clayton (Rec: 8-1. Last week: 22)

22. Northern Durham (Rec: 8-2. Last week: NR)

23. Union Pines (Rec: 7-3. Last week: 23)

24. Ayden-Grifton (Rec: 8-1. Last week: 24)

25. Panther Creek (Rec: 5-4. Last week: 25)

Falling out: Orange (19).

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wake Forest finds its offensive rhythm in big win

Wake Forest finds its offensive rhythm in big win 1:03

Wake Forest finds its offensive rhythm in big win
Top football recruit says baseball is his first love 1:15

Top football recruit says baseball is his first love
Apex plays first football game in new Green Level High facility 1:42

Apex plays first football game in new Green Level High facility

View More Video