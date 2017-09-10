PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: volleyball

For the most part, there were no surprises in the PrepsNow 20-county area volleyball rankings. The only teams that took losses this week either suffered them to out-of-state, out-of-area or teams ranked ahead of them.

The exception brings us the only change in the top 25: Northern Durham defeats Orange, then takes its spot in the rankings.

PrepsNow Volleyball Top 25 Rankings

1. North Raleigh Christian (Rec: 8-0. Last week: 1)

2. Carrboro (Rec: 10-0. Last week: 2)

3. Green Hope (Rec: 12-1. Last week: 3)

4. Cardinal Gibbons (Rec: 8-3. Last week: 4)

5. D.H. Conley (Rec: 9-0. Last week: 5)

6. Broughton (Rec: 7-3. Last week: 6)

7. Sanderson (Rec: 8-2. Last week: 7)

8. Apex (Rec: 5-3. Last week: 8)

9. Leesville Road (Rec: 8-2. Last week: 9)

10. Wakefield (Rec: 6-3. Last week: 10)

11. Ravenscroft (Rec: 5-1. Last week: 11)

12. Louisburg (Rec: 10-0. Last week: 12)

13. Person (Rec: 7-0. Last week: 13)

14. Roxboro Community (Rec: 10-2. Last week: 14)

15. Chapel Hill (Rec: 8-3. Last week: 15)

16. East Chapel Hill (Rec: 8-4. Last week: 16)

17. Cleveland (Rec: 10-0. Last week: 17)

18. Northwood (Rec: 8-2. Last week: 18)

19. Arendell Parrott (Rec: 9-0. Last week: 20)

20. J.F. Webb (Rec: 7-1. Last week: 21)

21. Clayton (Rec: 8-1. Last week: 22)

22. Northern Durham (Rec: 8-2. Last week: NR)

23. Union Pines (Rec: 7-3. Last week: 23)

24. Ayden-Grifton (Rec: 8-1. Last week: 24)

25. Panther Creek (Rec: 5-4. Last week: 25)