PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: volleyball

For the most part, there were no surprises in the PrepsNow 20-county area volleyball rankings. The only teams that took losses this week either suffered them to out-of-state, out-of-area or teams ranked ahead of them.
The exception brings us the only change in the top 25: Northern Durham defeats Orange, then takes its spot in the rankings.
PrepsNow Volleyball Top 25 Rankings
1. North Raleigh Christian (Rec: 8-0. Last week: 1)
2. Carrboro (Rec: 10-0. Last week: 2)
3. Green Hope (Rec: 12-1. Last week: 3)
4. Cardinal Gibbons (Rec: 8-3. Last week: 4)
5. D.H. Conley (Rec: 9-0. Last week: 5)
6. Broughton (Rec: 7-3. Last week: 6)
7. Sanderson (Rec: 8-2. Last week: 7)
8. Apex (Rec: 5-3. Last week: 8)
9. Leesville Road (Rec: 8-2. Last week: 9)
10. Wakefield (Rec: 6-3. Last week: 10)
11. Ravenscroft (Rec: 5-1. Last week: 11)
12. Louisburg (Rec: 10-0. Last week: 12)
13. Person (Rec: 7-0. Last week: 13)
14. Roxboro Community (Rec: 10-2. Last week: 14)
15. Chapel Hill (Rec: 8-3. Last week: 15)
16. East Chapel Hill (Rec: 8-4. Last week: 16)
17. Cleveland (Rec: 10-0. Last week: 17)
18. Northwood (Rec: 8-2. Last week: 18)
19. Arendell Parrott (Rec: 9-0. Last week: 20)
20. J.F. Webb (Rec: 7-1. Last week: 21)
21. Clayton (Rec: 8-1. Last week: 22)
22. Northern Durham (Rec: 8-2. Last week: NR)
23. Union Pines (Rec: 7-3. Last week: 23)
24. Ayden-Grifton (Rec: 8-1. Last week: 24)
25. Panther Creek (Rec: 5-4. Last week: 25)
Falling out: Orange (19).
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.
