These high school football teams flexed their Friday night muscle in Week 4

Heritage shows balance: Sanderson (2-2) took away Heritage star running back Ricky Person for most of the night and kept him out of the end zone. But big plays over the top by the Huskies (4-0) – Duke recruit Gunnar Holmberg completed 10 passes for four touchdowns, including all three passes that Devin Grant caught. It’s a big moment for an offense that faced its biggest test yet.

Sanderson working on finishing drives: The Spartans put together some lengthy drives against Heritage, including one that was stalled inside the 5 as time expired on the first half (which Heritage led 14-0). Executing in the red zone will be a priority going into next week’s game with Green Hope (3-1), said coach Ben Kolstad.

Talent on display: At the Heritage-Sanderson game there were coaches on the sideline from N.C. State, North Carolina, Duke and Louisville (the Cardinals are in town to face UNC on Saturday). It’s rare to see representatives from four ACC staffs on the same sideline, but the two teams should put at least seven players into the conference over the next two years.

Apex shines: The old “throw out the record books” saying that’s used so often for rivalries applied here. The Cougars (1-3) had averaged six points over the previous two weeks, while Cary (2-2) had averaged a respectable 28 points per game through three contests. Instead, Apex won its fourth straight in the rivalry after Cary had won five in a row, and coach Robert Graham is 3-0 against the Imps.

Middle Creek rebounds: It wasn’t a “must-win,” but the Mustangs (2-2) have two quality wins to go with losses to the PrepsNow No. 1 and No. 2 teams. There’s a chance Middle Creek can make a strong run.

Millbrook’s chances coming: Millbrook (1-3), which also has losses to those top two teams, and now Middle Creek as well, won’t be below .500 for much longer. The Wildcats are better than their record.

Another Friendship milestone: The Patriots (3-1) have their fourth win in school history, but more importantly have their first over a fellow 4A opponent. Panther Creek (0-4) was a conference opponent last year.

Let the Enloe hype begin: Look out: the Eagles are 3-1 with a winnable home game against Knightdale next week. Enloe’s win soured an opportunity for Athens Drive (2-2) to potentially go 5-1 in nonconference play.

Gibbons as a Cap-7 favorite?: Winning at Cleveland (2-2) is hard. Holding the Rams without a point for a half, which the Crusaders (3-0) did, is almost impossible. Offense has never been a problem for Gibbons, and now it has a defense to match.

Fuquay-Varina stays steady: The Bengals (2-1) have quietly been handling business, with their only loss coming to Terry Sanford of Fayetteville. Next week’s game with Cleveland will be pivotal. A win could set the stage for a potential 5-1 start.

Clayton gets defensive: The Comets (4-0) are more than just big plays on offense. Clayton has allowed just 27 points over four games to start the year.

South Johnston snaps out of it: The Trojans (2-2) scored more points on James Kenan (1-2) than they had all season combined.

Knights come up clutch again: Three weeks in a row, Northern Durham (3-1) has made the winning plays late (and remember, the Knights were coming back on Fike before lightning made the game go final). Now it’s time to think of them as a threat to win the Big Eight Conference.

Hard-luck Hillside: The Hornets (1-3) go into their first of two bye weeks with a third loss that went down to the wire – and the last two have been without Oregon running back recruit Jamal Currie-Elliott. To hold reigning 4A champ Dudley to 14 points is an eye-opening result for any team.

Southern Durham’s schedule: With a team this young going against an early schedule this tough, it’s no wonder Southern (0-4) is winless. Next week, against Wakefield, will be its last, and best, chance to pick up a nonconference win.

Miller makes Jordan history: Ben Miller is only a junior, but he is the all-time passing leader for the Falcons (1-3), which rolled to their first win after starting the year with three single-digit losses.

Red Wolves missed chance: Starting the year 1-2 isn’t the worst spot to be in, but for Cedar Ridge it comes with a price. The Red Wolves get a Cardinal Gibbons team that is on a roll next week, then will play three of the best teams in the league to open conference play .

Orange in control: The Panthers (2-1) didn’t need a second half point to win at Rolesville. Orange has allowed back-to-back teams to top the 20-point mark, so that means the defense isn’t quite as dominant as last year.

Goldsboro’s turnaround: It’s hard to find a team in the PrepsNow area that’s improved more in a shorter period of time than the Cougars (3-1). Goldsboro was 1-10 last year and didn’t officially hire Elvin James as head coach until late July.

Look out for Spring Creek: The Gators (3-1) need just one more win to match the second-best total in the school’s history since it opened in 2001. However, being in arguably the toughest 2A conference in the state won’t make that easy when league play kicks off in two weeks.

Ahlers’ best game?: East Carolina quarterback recruit Holton Ahlers had perhaps his best game yet as a passer. He completed 23 of 26 throws for 327 yards and six touchdowns in three quarters for D.H. Conley (3-1).

South Granville’s scary good: South Granville (4-0, 1-0 Northern Carolina 1A/2A) led 34-0 after the first quarter and 54-0 at halftime of a game against a Northern Vance (0-4, 0-1) team that was not exactly a pushover over the last two seasons, going 10-12.

Raiders improved: There was a time when Southern Vance (1-3, 0-1 Northern Carolina 1A/2A) and Bunn (2-2, 1-0) almost always played with conference championship implications on the line. After Bunn won the last two meetings 51-18 and 51-14, the Raiders are closing the gap under first-year coach Darry Ragland.

J.F. Webb surprises: The Warriors (1-2) ended nonconference play with by far their best defensive effort. Webb had surrendered an average of 40.5 points per game over its first two contests.

Yellow Jackets let up a little: The magnanimous Yellow Jackets (4-0) decided four straight shutouts was just rude and let Hoke County (0-4) score the first points of any kind by a Lee County opponent this year. It was back-and-forth for a little bit, but Lee kept a zero where it matters most: in the loss column.

Pinecrest’s heartbreak: The Patriots (3-1) went to Charlotte and fell behind 17-6 going into the fourth quarter, only to take a 20-17 lead with 2:08 to go and then lose on a 1-yard touchdown run with 21 seconds left at Providence (3-1).