The meeting (and the quarterback) that got a longtime football coach back on the sideline

Bob Wolfe was set up.
First-year Green Hope football coach David Green wanted Wolfe, who had been retired from coaching and teaching for five years, to return to the sideline as his quarterbacks coach. But he needed to arrange a meeting first.
Green had been putting together a staff that had plenty of ties to Wolfe’s old Apex teams. Five of Green’s assistants, and Green himself, had coached with Wolfe before. One – Brian McDougall – played for him. So there there was already a welcoming atmosphere for Wolfe when Green invited him to stop by and watch players toss the ball around.
But to seal the deal, Green needed to get his quarterback – Willie Taylor – and Wolfe in the same room. Taylor, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior, was waiting in his office when Wolfe stopped by a second time.
“Well, (Green) is trying to put the sales job on me,” Wolfe said to himself.
He was right. The trap was set.
“This time I had Willie come by and stay a little while so Bob could meet Willie, because Willie is Bob’s kind of guy,” Green said. “And I knew if the two of them ever sat down together that Bob would really want to work with him.”
Wolfe, 68, and Taylor, 16, sat and talked about footwork and breaking bad habits, among other things.
Wolfe had retired in 2011 after 18 seasons as Apex’s head coach. He led the Cougars to a 103-99-3 record, turning around a program that had been on a 12-year streak of losing seasons. At one point, he reeled off 11 straight winning regular seasons and, in 2008, took the program to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.
For the last five years, Wolfe had used retirement to lead a Bible study group at church and ski in the Colorado mountains for up to months at a time (he works out rigorously to keep in skiing shape). He even assisted with the first down chains at Apex games.
Green thought, it turned out correctly, that enough time had passed and Wolfe might be getting the itch to return to coaching. He also thought that Taylor and Wolfe would hit it off.
“We kind of had to bait him for a little while, set the hook and reel him in,” Green said.
An eager-to-learn Taylor helped sell Wolfe on coming back to the sideline.
“I was excited to work with him. He seemed like a good young man, and he had some talent too,” Wolfe said.
Taylor, who has some interest from FBS football teams, has gotten off to a hot start this year. Through four games, he has completed 48 of 78 passes (61.5 percent) for 726 yards with nine touchdowns and no interceptions.
“I could tell he had been around for so long that he knew what he was talking about,” Taylor said. “I decided to buy in.”
Wolfe agreed to become Green Hope’s quarterbacks coach in March. It was just like Green drew it up.
Comments