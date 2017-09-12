Fike's Kavarius Evans (3) pulls in a pass reception for a first down as Beddingfield's Jalil Hutcherson (3) moves in to make the stop. Coverage from the Wilson Fike Demons and the Beddingfield Bruins played in Wilson, N.C. on Friday, September 8, 2017. Fike defeated Beddingfield 31-7.
High School Sports

Four players and four showdowns to watch in Week 5 high school football action

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

September 12, 2017 3:41 PM

FOUR PLAYERS TO WATCH

Holton Ahlers, D.H. Conley: The East Carolina recruit has already thrown for 1,282 yards and 18 touchdowns (leading the state in both categories) with no interceptions in four games.

Gunnar Holmberg, Heritage: The Duke recruit has played lights-out the last few weeks. He has completed 68.2 percent of his throws for 946 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Allajah Mitchell, South Granville: He’s got 449 yards and 10 touchdowns as a running back and 30 tackles with a whopping 13 for loss as a linebacker.

Andrew Tuazama, Knightdale: One of the state’s top-rated tight ends also has an interception returned for touchdown as a 6-foot-6 defensive end.

FOUR GAMES TO WATCH

No. 1 Wake Forest (4-0) at No. 4 Southern Nash (4-0): These teams went a combined 28-1 last year. This could be the first game to go final on Friday: Wake Forest’s Wing-T offense and Southern Nash’s double-wing offense equate to few stoppages in play.

No. 3 Sanderson (2-2) at No. 13 Green Hope (3-1): Former Green Hope coach Kwame Dixon returns, this time as Sanderson’s offensive coordinator.

No. 11 Tarboro (4-0) at No. 20 SouthWest Edgecombe (3-0): The biggest rivalry in the county will be the biggest test for both teams thus far.

St. David’s (3-0) at Arendell Parrott (3-0): Parrott has defeated St. David’s in each of the last two N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 2A 8-man football titles.

AREA GAMES

Check with school for times; most Triangle games are 7 p.m.

PrepsNow ranking included

THURSDAY

Word of God at Ravenscroft

FRIDAY

Apex Friendship at Athens Drive

St. David’s at Arendell Parrott

North Pitt at Ayden-Grifton

Hunt at Beddingfield

Rolesville at Broughton

J.F. Webb at Bunn

Overhills at Cape Fear

Cedar Ridge at No. 6 Cardinal Gibbons

Holly Springs at Cary

Grace Christian Raleigh at Cary Christian

North Johnston at C.B. Aycock

Fike at No. 7 Clayton

Bethel Christian at Community Christian

West Craven at No. 14 D.H. Conley

Southeast Raleigh at East Wake

Knightdale at No. 25 Enloe

Southampton Academy (Va.) at Faith Christian

J.H. Rose at Franklinton

No. 16 Cleveland at No. 12 Fuquay-Varina

No. 24 Leesville Road at No. 17 Garner

Southern Vance at Granville Central

No. 3 Sanderson at No. 13 Green Hope

Farmville Central at Greene Central

Smithfield-Selma at Harnett Central

Rocky Mount at Havelock

Jordan at No. 2 Heritage

Carrboro at Jordan-Matthews

Roanoke Rapids at Louisburg

Panther Creek at No. 9 Middle Creek

Apex at No. 22 Millbrook

Goldsboro at Nash Central

Lakewood at North Lenoir

Northern Nash at Northeastern

Warren County at Northern Vance

North East Carolina Prep at Northwest Halifax

Charlotte Country Day at Northwood

No. 8 Orange at Riverside

South Lenoir at Rosewood

Hertford County at South Central

North Edgecombe at South Creek

Western Harnett at South Johnston

Wakefield at Southern Durham

Clinton at Southern Lee

No. 1 Wake Forest at No. 4 Southern Nash

No. 21 Kinston at Southern Wayne

No. 11 Tarboro at No. 20 SouthWest Edgecombe

Rocky Mount Prep at Swansboro

Albemarle at Union Pines

Princeton at Wake Christian

No. 5 Lee County at West Carteret

No. 23 Triton at West Johnston

SATURDAY

North Wake Home School at South Wake Home School

