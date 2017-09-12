Four players and four showdowns to watch in Week 5 high school football action

FOUR PLAYERS TO WATCH
Holton Ahlers, D.H. Conley: The East Carolina recruit has already thrown for 1,282 yards and 18 touchdowns (leading the state in both categories) with no interceptions in four games.
Gunnar Holmberg, Heritage: The Duke recruit has played lights-out the last few weeks. He has completed 68.2 percent of his throws for 946 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Allajah Mitchell, South Granville: He’s got 449 yards and 10 touchdowns as a running back and 30 tackles with a whopping 13 for loss as a linebacker.
Andrew Tuazama, Knightdale: One of the state’s top-rated tight ends also has an interception returned for touchdown as a 6-foot-6 defensive end.
FOUR GAMES TO WATCH
No. 1 Wake Forest (4-0) at No. 4 Southern Nash (4-0): These teams went a combined 28-1 last year. This could be the first game to go final on Friday: Wake Forest’s Wing-T offense and Southern Nash’s double-wing offense equate to few stoppages in play.
No. 3 Sanderson (2-2) at No. 13 Green Hope (3-1): Former Green Hope coach Kwame Dixon returns, this time as Sanderson’s offensive coordinator.
No. 11 Tarboro (4-0) at No. 20 SouthWest Edgecombe (3-0): The biggest rivalry in the county will be the biggest test for both teams thus far.
St. David’s (3-0) at Arendell Parrott (3-0): Parrott has defeated St. David’s in each of the last two N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 2A 8-man football titles.
AREA GAMES
Check with school for times; most Triangle games are 7 p.m.
PrepsNow ranking included
THURSDAY
Word of God at Ravenscroft
FRIDAY
Apex Friendship at Athens Drive
St. David’s at Arendell Parrott
North Pitt at Ayden-Grifton
Hunt at Beddingfield
Rolesville at Broughton
J.F. Webb at Bunn
Overhills at Cape Fear
Cedar Ridge at No. 6 Cardinal Gibbons
Holly Springs at Cary
Grace Christian Raleigh at Cary Christian
North Johnston at C.B. Aycock
Fike at No. 7 Clayton
Bethel Christian at Community Christian
West Craven at No. 14 D.H. Conley
Southeast Raleigh at East Wake
Knightdale at No. 25 Enloe
Southampton Academy (Va.) at Faith Christian
J.H. Rose at Franklinton
No. 16 Cleveland at No. 12 Fuquay-Varina
No. 24 Leesville Road at No. 17 Garner
Southern Vance at Granville Central
No. 3 Sanderson at No. 13 Green Hope
Farmville Central at Greene Central
Smithfield-Selma at Harnett Central
Rocky Mount at Havelock
Jordan at No. 2 Heritage
Carrboro at Jordan-Matthews
Roanoke Rapids at Louisburg
Panther Creek at No. 9 Middle Creek
Apex at No. 22 Millbrook
Goldsboro at Nash Central
Lakewood at North Lenoir
Northern Nash at Northeastern
Warren County at Northern Vance
North East Carolina Prep at Northwest Halifax
Charlotte Country Day at Northwood
No. 8 Orange at Riverside
South Lenoir at Rosewood
Hertford County at South Central
North Edgecombe at South Creek
Western Harnett at South Johnston
Wakefield at Southern Durham
Clinton at Southern Lee
No. 1 Wake Forest at No. 4 Southern Nash
No. 21 Kinston at Southern Wayne
No. 11 Tarboro at No. 20 SouthWest Edgecombe
Rocky Mount Prep at Swansboro
Albemarle at Union Pines
Princeton at Wake Christian
No. 5 Lee County at West Carteret
No. 23 Triton at West Johnston
SATURDAY
North Wake Home School at South Wake Home School
