More Videos

Top 10 plays from #4 Garner at #5 Heritage boys basketball showdown 2:49

Top 10 plays from #4 Garner at #5 Heritage boys basketball showdown

Pause
Orange's Payton Wilson talks about flipping from UNC to NC State 1:00

Orange's Payton Wilson talks about flipping from UNC to NC State

The Flourish Market is hoping to raise $20,000 by Christmas 5:35

The Flourish Market is hoping to raise $20,000 by Christmas

Watch UNC recruit Devon Lawrence's TD in the state championship game 0:38

Watch UNC recruit Devon Lawrence's TD in the state championship game

Mother describes events that led to death of her son in Harnett County jail 1:17

Mother describes events that led to death of her son in Harnett County jail

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen 4:10

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen

Chinese tire company will bring 800 jobs to Edgecombe County 0:46

Chinese tire company will bring 800 jobs to Edgecombe County

Mother finds son paralyzed and 'handcuffed' to hospital bed 1:17

Mother finds son paralyzed and 'handcuffed' to hospital bed

Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack 0:41

Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack

Duke puts together complete game and crushes St. Francis (Pa.) 124-67 1:53

Duke puts together complete game and crushes St. Francis (Pa.) 124-67

  • Watch Harry Cooper's game-winning goal for Enloe

    The game was tied 0-0 before Cooper netted this free kick goal to give the No. 9 Eagles a 1-0 win at No. 2 Broughton in a battle of unbeatens.

Watch Harry Cooper's game-winning goal for Enloe

The game was tied 0-0 before Cooper netted this free kick goal to give the No. 9 Eagles a 1-0 win at No. 2 Broughton in a battle of unbeatens.
J. Mike Blake mblake@newsobserver.com