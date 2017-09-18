Watch Harry Cooper's game-winning goal for Enloe

Garner beat Heritage for the second time in as many weeks, winning 91-79 on Dec. 19, 2017. Garner's Trayvon Ferrell led the way with 26 points, while teammate Demetric Horton had 26. Heritage's Jayden Gardner had a game-high 30.
Kinston rolled Greene Central 67-43 on Dec. 15, 2017. Kinston was led by Damian Dunn's 24 points in his "flu game," while Greene Central's Don'Quez Davis had 16 points. The game was sold out well before tipoff.
Stanford running back Bryce Love, a star at Wake Forest High School, talks about his love of football during an interview in 2014. Love is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, only the third North Carolinian to be named a Heisman finalist.
Wake Forest High running back Devon Lawrence talks about a rematch with Mallard Creek after defeating Garner in the 4AA East football final. Lawrence was a freshman on the varsity roster in 2014 when Mallard Creek defeated Wake Forest in the 4AA championship.
South Central pulled away at the end to defeat host Greene Central 72-62 on Nov. 28, 2017. South Central was led by Shykeim Phillips' 25 points while Greene Central's Don'Quez Davis had 16 points. The game was old out 30 minutes before tipoff.
Duke quarterback recruit Gunnar Holmberg threw two touchdowns and ran for another as Heritage defeated Cardinal Gibbons 34-6 on Friday in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A football playoffs on Nov. 17, 2017.