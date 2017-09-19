Projecting the NCHSAA boys soccer playoffs

John West (4) of Jordan celebrates his goal along his teammates Ben Mountain (11), Sam Loyack (21) and Carlos Ortiz, second from right, and Leyonne Howell (7). The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a boys soccer game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Monday, October 17, 2016. Cardinal Gibbons won 4-3. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com