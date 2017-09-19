John West (4) of Jordan celebrates his goal along his teammates Ben Mountain (11), Sam Loyack (21) and Carlos Ortiz, second from right, and Leyonne Howell (7). The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a boys soccer game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Monday, October 17, 2016. Cardinal Gibbons won 4-3.
John West (4) of Jordan celebrates his goal along his teammates Ben Mountain (11), Sam Loyack (21) and Carlos Ortiz, second from right, and Leyonne Howell (7). The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a boys soccer game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Monday, October 17, 2016. Cardinal Gibbons won 4-3. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com
John West (4) of Jordan celebrates his goal along his teammates Ben Mountain (11), Sam Loyack (21) and Carlos Ortiz, second from right, and Leyonne Howell (7). The Jordan Falcons played the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in a boys soccer game that took place in Durham, N.C. on Monday, October 17, 2016. Cardinal Gibbons won 4-3. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com

High School Sports

Projecting the NCHSAA boys soccer playoffs

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

September 19, 2017 2:06 PM

Conference play is just beginning and only now are some teams hitting the 10-game mark in the season. In years past, this was too early for playoff projections.

That’s not the case this year, the first in which MaxPreps.com’s computer rankings will play a major role in seeding the boys soccer playoffs.

Each conference gets a certain amount of automatic bids, based on the number of teams (1-4 teams = one bid; 5-8 teams = two bids; 9 or more = three bids). MaxPreps ranking is how the conference champions will be seeded, as well as the conference runner-ups and the third-place teams. A second-place team cannot be seeded higher than a 1-seed, a third-place team can’t be seeded higher than a runner-up and a wild-card can’t be seeded ahead of anything but other wild-cards.

Wild-card selections are done entirely based on MaxPreps ranking. If you’re a 4A or 1A bubble team, it’ll be important to stay about No. 48; if you’re in 2A or 3A, the number is No. 64 (though automatic bids could go to teams ranked lower, which would move the wild-card cutoff higher).

The brackets are divided into East and West based on geography. In the 48-team brackets of 4A and 1A, the top four seeds in each bracket get a first-round bye.

The MaxPreps rankings are updated each Tuesday and Friday. This link will be updated on Tuesdays throughout the season right up until the field is announced on Oct. 30.

We’ll use MaxPreps rankings to project conference champions, runner-ups and, when necessary, third-place teams. This is an if-the-season-ended-today projection.

Last update: Last update: Tuesday, Sept. 19 1:55 p.m.

Automatic bids - 4A

Conf. (listed W to E)

1st

2nd

Northwestern

South Caldwell

N/A

South Meck

Providence

South Mecklenburg

I-Meck

Hough

Lake Norman

Southwestern

Myers Park

Porter Ridge

Central Piedmont

R.J. Reynolds

West Forsyth

Metro

Northwest Guilford

Grimsley

Sandhills Athletic

Pinecrest

Lumberton

Triangle 6

Green Hope

Panther Creek

Patriot Athletic

Pine Forest

N/A

South Wake

Apex

Apex Friendship

Cap-7

Cardinal Gibbons

Broughton

Northern Athletic

Heritage

Corinth Holders

Mideastern

Ashley

N/A

Eastern Carolina

New Bern

N/A

4A East

1-Cardinal Gibbons vs BYE; 16-Laney vs 17-Millbrook

8-Hoggard vs BYE; 9-Broughton vs 24-Holly Springs

4-Ashley vs BYE; 13-Enloe vs 20-Wakefield

5-Apex vs BYE; 12-Corinth Holders vs 21-Knightdale

3-Green Hope vs BYE; 14-Cary vs 19-Riverside

6-Pine Forest vs BYE; 11-Apex Friendship vs 22-Jordan

2-Heritage vs BYE; 15-Athens Drive vs 18-Wake Forest

7-New Bern vs BYE; 10-Panther Creek vs 23-Sanderson

4A West

1-Providence vs BYE; 16-Independence vs 17-East Forsyth

8-Porter Ridge vs BYE; 9-West Forsyth vs 24-Glenn

4-Northwest Guilford vs BYE; 13-Lake Norman vs 20-High Point Central

5-Myers Park vs BYE; 12-Grimsley vs 21-Butler

3-R.J. Reynolds vs BYE; 14-Garinger vs 19-North Mecklenburg

6-Pinecrest vs BYE; 11-Lumberton vs 22-Mooresville

2-Hough vs BYE; 15-Reagan vs 18-Page

7-South Caldwell vs BYE; 10-South Mecklenburg vs 23-Ardrey Kell

3A, 2A and 1A will be posted later today

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Harry Cooper's game-winning goal for Enloe

Watch Harry Cooper's game-winning goal for Enloe 0:23

Watch Harry Cooper's game-winning goal for Enloe

Undefeated Tarboro looks to new conference for new challenge 1:45

Undefeated Tarboro looks to new conference for new challenge
Eloheim Palma on Cary High Hall of Fame induction 1:40

Eloheim Palma on Cary High Hall of Fame induction

View More Video