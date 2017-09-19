Projecting the NCHSAA boys soccer playoffs

Conference play is just beginning and only now are some teams hitting the 10-game mark in the season. In years past, this was too early for playoff projections.
That’s not the case this year, the first in which MaxPreps.com’s computer rankings will play a major role in seeding the boys soccer playoffs.
Each conference gets a certain amount of automatic bids, based on the number of teams (1-4 teams = one bid; 5-8 teams = two bids; 9 or more = three bids). MaxPreps ranking is how the conference champions will be seeded, as well as the conference runner-ups and the third-place teams. A second-place team cannot be seeded higher than a 1-seed, a third-place team can’t be seeded higher than a runner-up and a wild-card can’t be seeded ahead of anything but other wild-cards.
Wild-card selections are done entirely based on MaxPreps ranking. If you’re a 4A or 1A bubble team, it’ll be important to stay about No. 48; if you’re in 2A or 3A, the number is No. 64 (though automatic bids could go to teams ranked lower, which would move the wild-card cutoff higher).
The brackets are divided into East and West based on geography. In the 48-team brackets of 4A and 1A, the top four seeds in each bracket get a first-round bye.
The MaxPreps rankings are updated each Tuesday and Friday. This link will be updated on Tuesdays throughout the season right up until the field is announced on Oct. 30.
We’ll use MaxPreps rankings to project conference champions, runner-ups and, when necessary, third-place teams. This is an if-the-season-ended-today projection.
Automatic bids - 4A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
Northwestern
South Caldwell
N/A
South Meck
Providence
South Mecklenburg
I-Meck
Hough
Lake Norman
Southwestern
Myers Park
Porter Ridge
Central Piedmont
R.J. Reynolds
West Forsyth
Metro
Northwest Guilford
Grimsley
Sandhills Athletic
Pinecrest
Lumberton
Triangle 6
Green Hope
Panther Creek
Patriot Athletic
Pine Forest
N/A
South Wake
Apex
Apex Friendship
Cap-7
Cardinal Gibbons
Broughton
Northern Athletic
Heritage
Corinth Holders
Mideastern
Ashley
N/A
Eastern Carolina
New Bern
N/A
4A East
1-Cardinal Gibbons vs BYE; 16-Laney vs 17-Millbrook
8-Hoggard vs BYE; 9-Broughton vs 24-Holly Springs
4-Ashley vs BYE; 13-Enloe vs 20-Wakefield
5-Apex vs BYE; 12-Corinth Holders vs 21-Knightdale
3-Green Hope vs BYE; 14-Cary vs 19-Riverside
6-Pine Forest vs BYE; 11-Apex Friendship vs 22-Jordan
2-Heritage vs BYE; 15-Athens Drive vs 18-Wake Forest
7-New Bern vs BYE; 10-Panther Creek vs 23-Sanderson
4A West
1-Providence vs BYE; 16-Independence vs 17-East Forsyth
8-Porter Ridge vs BYE; 9-West Forsyth vs 24-Glenn
4-Northwest Guilford vs BYE; 13-Lake Norman vs 20-High Point Central
5-Myers Park vs BYE; 12-Grimsley vs 21-Butler
3-R.J. Reynolds vs BYE; 14-Garinger vs 19-North Mecklenburg
6-Pinecrest vs BYE; 11-Lumberton vs 22-Mooresville
2-Hough vs BYE; 15-Reagan vs 18-Page
7-South Caldwell vs BYE; 10-South Mecklenburg vs 23-Ardrey Kell
