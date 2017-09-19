Broughton's Jade Demps (15) celebrates an overtime point with teammates Grace Youngblood (18) and Nan Parrish (17) during Broughton's volleyball game at Cardinal Gibbons on Saturday, October 29, 2016. Broughton won the game 3-2.
Broughton's Jade Demps (15) celebrates an overtime point with teammates Grace Youngblood (18) and Nan Parrish (17) during Broughton's volleyball game at Cardinal Gibbons on Saturday, October 29, 2016. Broughton won the game 3-2. Ray Black III newsobserver.com
Broughton's Jade Demps (15) celebrates an overtime point with teammates Grace Youngblood (18) and Nan Parrish (17) during Broughton's volleyball game at Cardinal Gibbons on Saturday, October 29, 2016. Broughton won the game 3-2. Ray Black III newsobserver.com

High School Sports

Projecting the NCHSAA volleyball playoffs

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

September 19, 2017 2:07 PM

Conference play is just beginning and only now are some teams hitting the 10-game mark in the season. In years past, this was too early for playoff projections.

That’s not the case this year, the first in which MaxPreps.com’s computer rankings will play a major role in seeding the volleyball playoffs.

Each conference gets a certain amount of automatic bids, based on the number of teams (1-4 teams = one bid; 5-8 teams = two bids; 9 or more = three bids). MaxPreps ranking is how the conference champions will be seeded, as well as the conference runner-ups and the third-place teams. A second-place team cannot be seeded higher than a 1-seed, a third-place team can’t be seeded higher than a runner-up and a wild-card can’t be seeded ahead of anything but other wild-cards.

Wild-card selections are done entirely based on MaxPreps ranking. If you’re a 4A or 1A bubble team, it’ll be important to stay about No. 48; if you’re in 2A or 3A, the number is No. 64 (though automatic bids could go to teams ranked lower, which would move the wild-card cutoff higher).

The brackets are divided into East and West based on geography. In the 48-team brackets of 4A and 1A, the top four seeds in each bracket get a first-round bye.

The MaxPreps rankings are updated each Tuesday and Friday. This link will be updated on Tuesdays throughout the season right up until the field is announced on Oct. 18.

We’ll use MaxPreps rankings to project conference champions, runner-ups and, when necessary, third-place teams. This is an if-the-season-ended-today projection.

Last update: Tuesday, Sept. 19 1:55 p.m.

Automatic bids - 4A

Conf. (listed W to E)

1st

2nd

Northwestern

McDowell County

N/A

South Meck

Ardrey Kell

Providence

I-Meck

Hough

Lake Norman

Southwestern

Hickory Ridge

Myers Park

Central Piedmont

Davie County

Reagan

Metro

Northwest Guilford

Page

Sandhills Athletic

Richmond County

Pinecrest

Triangle 6

Green Hope

Panther Creek

Patriot Athletic

Pine Forest

N/A

South Wake

Apex

Garner

Cap-7

Leesville Road

Cardinal Gibbons

Northern Athletic

Heritage

Wakefield

Mideastern

Ashley

N/A

Eastern Carolina

South Central

N/A

4A East

1-Green Hope vs BYE; 16-Hoggard vs 17-Jack Britt

8-Cardinal Gibbons vs BYE; 9-Panther Creek vs 24-Rolesville

4-South Central vs BYE; 13-Sanderson vs 20-Millbrook

5-Apex vs BYE; 12-Broughton vs 21-Middle Creek

3-Heritage vs BYE; 14-Corinth Holders vs 19-Fuquay-Varina

6-Ashley vs BYE; 11-Garner vs 22-Holly Springs

2-Leesville Road vs BYE; 15-Laney vs 18-Apex Friendship

7-Pine Forest vs BYE; 10-Wakefield vs 23-Wake Forest

4A West

1-Davie County vs BYE; 16-Scotland County vs 17-South Mecklenburg

8-Reagan vs BYE; 9-Pinecrest vs 24-Hopewell

4-Hickory Ridge vs BYE; 13-Providence vs 20-North Mecklenburg

5-Ardrey Kell vs BYE; 12-Page vs 21-Hoke County

3-Hough vs BYE; 14-West Forsyth vs 19-East Forsyth

6-Northwest Guilford vs BYE; 11-Myers Park vs 22-R.J. Reynolds

2-Richmond County vs BYE; 15-Mallard Creek vs 18-Butler

7-McDowell County vs BYE; 10-Lake Norman vs 23-Mooresville

3A, 2A and 1A will be posted later today

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Harry Cooper's game-winning goal for Enloe

Watch Harry Cooper's game-winning goal for Enloe 0:23

Watch Harry Cooper's game-winning goal for Enloe

Undefeated Tarboro looks to new conference for new challenge 1:45

Undefeated Tarboro looks to new conference for new challenge
Eloheim Palma on Cary High Hall of Fame induction 1:40

Eloheim Palma on Cary High Hall of Fame induction

View More Video