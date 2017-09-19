Projecting the NCHSAA volleyball playoffs

Conference play is just beginning and only now are some teams hitting the 10-game mark in the season. In years past, this was too early for playoff projections.
That’s not the case this year, the first in which MaxPreps.com’s computer rankings will play a major role in seeding the volleyball playoffs.
Each conference gets a certain amount of automatic bids, based on the number of teams (1-4 teams = one bid; 5-8 teams = two bids; 9 or more = three bids). MaxPreps ranking is how the conference champions will be seeded, as well as the conference runner-ups and the third-place teams. A second-place team cannot be seeded higher than a 1-seed, a third-place team can’t be seeded higher than a runner-up and a wild-card can’t be seeded ahead of anything but other wild-cards.
Wild-card selections are done entirely based on MaxPreps ranking. If you’re a 4A or 1A bubble team, it’ll be important to stay about No. 48; if you’re in 2A or 3A, the number is No. 64 (though automatic bids could go to teams ranked lower, which would move the wild-card cutoff higher).
The brackets are divided into East and West based on geography. In the 48-team brackets of 4A and 1A, the top four seeds in each bracket get a first-round bye.
The MaxPreps rankings are updated each Tuesday and Friday. This link will be updated on Tuesdays throughout the season right up until the field is announced on Oct. 18.
We’ll use MaxPreps rankings to project conference champions, runner-ups and, when necessary, third-place teams. This is an if-the-season-ended-today projection.
Last update: Tuesday, Sept. 19 1:55 p.m.
Automatic bids - 4A
Conf. (listed W to E)
1st
2nd
Northwestern
McDowell County
N/A
South Meck
Ardrey Kell
Providence
I-Meck
Hough
Lake Norman
Southwestern
Hickory Ridge
Myers Park
Central Piedmont
Davie County
Reagan
Metro
Northwest Guilford
Page
Sandhills Athletic
Richmond County
Pinecrest
Triangle 6
Green Hope
Panther Creek
Patriot Athletic
Pine Forest
N/A
South Wake
Apex
Garner
Cap-7
Leesville Road
Cardinal Gibbons
Northern Athletic
Heritage
Wakefield
Mideastern
Ashley
N/A
Eastern Carolina
South Central
N/A
4A East
1-Green Hope vs BYE; 16-Hoggard vs 17-Jack Britt
8-Cardinal Gibbons vs BYE; 9-Panther Creek vs 24-Rolesville
4-South Central vs BYE; 13-Sanderson vs 20-Millbrook
5-Apex vs BYE; 12-Broughton vs 21-Middle Creek
3-Heritage vs BYE; 14-Corinth Holders vs 19-Fuquay-Varina
6-Ashley vs BYE; 11-Garner vs 22-Holly Springs
2-Leesville Road vs BYE; 15-Laney vs 18-Apex Friendship
7-Pine Forest vs BYE; 10-Wakefield vs 23-Wake Forest
4A West
1-Davie County vs BYE; 16-Scotland County vs 17-South Mecklenburg
8-Reagan vs BYE; 9-Pinecrest vs 24-Hopewell
4-Hickory Ridge vs BYE; 13-Providence vs 20-North Mecklenburg
5-Ardrey Kell vs BYE; 12-Page vs 21-Hoke County
3-Hough vs BYE; 14-West Forsyth vs 19-East Forsyth
6-Northwest Guilford vs BYE; 11-Myers Park vs 22-R.J. Reynolds
2-Richmond County vs BYE; 15-Mallard Creek vs 18-Butler
7-McDowell County vs BYE; 10-Lake Norman vs 23-Mooresville
3A, 2A and 1A will be posted later today
Comments