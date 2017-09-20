Christian McCaffrey who? A former Wake Forest football star redefines the word speed

More Videos 0:49 Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four Pause 0:23 Watch Harry Cooper's game-winning goal for Enloe 0:47 Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks 0:25 Surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 to owner's doorstep 0:46 Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 1:20 Parents can speak out on new Wake County student assignment plan 0:41 Duke QB Daniel Jones: "we need to improve our" passing game 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? 0:12 Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bryce Love in action at Stanford Former Wake Forest High standout and Stanford freshman Bryce Love rips a 65-yard touchdown run showing off his moves and speed in a August 22 scrimmage. Video courtesy of Stanford Athletics Former Wake Forest High standout and Stanford freshman Bryce Love rips a 65-yard touchdown run showing off his moves and speed in a August 22 scrimmage. Video courtesy of Stanford Athletics

Former Wake Forest High standout and Stanford freshman Bryce Love rips a 65-yard touchdown run showing off his moves and speed in a August 22 scrimmage. Video courtesy of Stanford Athletics