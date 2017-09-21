The Starting 11: the top players from week 5 of the high school football season

Each week, we honor the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern N.C.
The Starting 11
Number in parentheses notes how many times the player has made The Starting 11 this year.
Connor Bright, Arendell Parrott (1): Completed 10 of 17 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception; ran seven times for minus-four yards and two touchdowns.
Tyson Dew, Cleveland (2): Ran 32 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns; caught one pass for a 35-yard touchdown.
Ben Harris, J.H. Rose (1): Caught five passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns.
Matthew Huntley, Arendell Parrott (1): Had four interceptions.
Jaden Johnson, Farmville Central (1): In his first time at running back, he ran 31 times for 245 yards.
Chris McKay, Southeast Raleigh (1): Ran 16 times for 180 yards and four touchdowns; completed 5 of 13 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
Rahjai McPhatter, Princeton (1): Ran 23 times for 150 yards and three touchdowns; completed 2 of 2 passes for 47 yards.
Ricky Person, Heritage (4): Ran 15 times for 218 yards and four touchdowns; two catches for 17 yards.
Jahmir Smith, Lee County (1): Ran 19 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns
Trey Whitley, North Johnston (1): Completed 10 of 20 passes for 265 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception; ran 15 times for 94 yards and one touchdown.
Da’john Williams, Triton (1): Ran 16 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
