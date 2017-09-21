Star high school football players get ready for the beginning of conference play in week 6

FOUR PLAYERS TO WATCH
Keziah Everett, Farmville Central: He’s a 6-2, 330-pound junior that’s caught the eye of ACC and SEC programs thanks to his mobility. He plays defensive tackle and tight end and sometimes lines up at fullback.
Detrell Revis, Rocky Mount: The Gryphons defense has struggled some this year with a number of new starters, but Revis, a free safety, stands out. He has 16 interceptions over the last two seasons and is averaging 90 yards per catch (two career catches: one for 99 yards and the other for 81).
Javon Terry, Wake Forest: The UNC defensive back recruit aims for the Cougars, who can go to move to 6-0 before next week’s bye.
Nate Thompson, Southern Lee: He’s coming to Durham a year early: The Duke defensive back recruit has made an impact on offense and defense for the Cavaliers.
FOUR GAMES TO WATCH
No. 20 Leesville Road (3-2) at No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons (4-0): Leesville Road is riding high after last week’s win at Garner. The Pride seems to be improving each week, but the Crusaders have no apparent weaknesses. This is a great matchup for a Cap-7 Conference opener.
North Johnston (4-1) at Princeton (3-1): An old Johnston County rivalry has higher stakes than usual as the Panthers and Bulldogs are off to impressive starts.
Seventy-First (3-1) at No. 10 Pinecrest (3-1): Pinecrest opens play in the Sandhills Athletic Conference with an important test.
No. 11 Tarboro (5-0) at Southside (4-1): Tarboro jumps into Coastal Plains Conference play with its top competition.
AREA GAMES
Check with school for times; most Triangle games are 7 p.m.
PrepsNow ranking included
THURSDAY
North East Carolina Prep at Perquimans
FRIDAY
Chatham Central at Albemarle
West Johnston at Athens Drive
Word of God at Aynor (S.C.)
Northside (Jacksonville) at Beddingfield
No. 20 Leesville Road at No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons
East Wake at Carrboro
Arendell Parrott at Cary Christian
No. 15 Hillside at Chapel Hill
Ravenscroft at Charlotte Christian
Cary at No. 7 Clayton
Wayne Christian at Community Christian
No. 21 Cleveland at Corinth Holders
No. 14 D.H. Conley at Eastern Wayne
No. 25 Warren County at Granville Central
Apex Friendship at No. 13 Green Hope
Washington at Greene Central
Bethel Christian at Halifax Academy
Riverside at Harnett Central
North Pitt at Hertford County
No. 2 Heritage at Holly Springs
Havelock at Hunt
Southern Vance at J.F. Webb
No. 23 South Central at J.H. Rose
Southern Lee at Jordan
No. 12 Fuquay-Varina at Knightdale
No. 16 South Granville at Louisburg
Southeast Raleigh at No. 18 Millbrook
Person at Morehead
C.B. Aycock at New Bern
KIPP Pride at North Edgecombe
West Craven at North Lenoir
Metrolina Christian at North Raleigh Christian
North Moore at North Rowan
Southern Durham at Northern Durham
No. 22 SouthWest Edgecombe at Northern Nash
Roanoke Rapids at Northern Vance
Cedar Ridge at Northwood
Terry Sanford at Overhills
Apex at Panther Creek
Seventy-First at No. 10 Pinecrest
North Johnston at Princeton
No. 24 Nash Central at Rocky Mount
Northampton County at Rocky Mount Prep
Garner at Rolesville
Wake Christian at Rosewood
Enloe at No. 4 Sanderson
North Wake Home School at Sandhills Titans
No. 17 Kinston at South Lenoir
Rocky Mount Academy at Southampton Academy (Va.)
White Oak at No. 6 Southern Nash
No. 11 Tarboro at Southside
Midway at Spring Creek
Grace Christian Raleigh at St. David’s
Fike at No. 19 Triton
Jordan-Matthews at T.W. Andrews
South Johnston at Union Pines
Franklinton at No. 1 Wake Forest
No. 9 Middle Creek at Wakefield
Farmville Central at West Carteret
Lakewood at Western Harnett
Comments