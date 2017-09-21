Nate Thompson, center, of Southern Lee moves the ball against the defense from Kaleb Jordan (5) and Jeffroe McAlister (28) of West Johnston. The Southern Lee Cavaliers played the West Johnston Wildcats in a football game that took place in Sanford, N.C. on Thursday, August 31 2017.
High School Sports

Star high school football players get ready for the beginning of conference play in week 6

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

September 21, 2017 3:49 PM

FOUR PLAYERS TO WATCH

Keziah Everett, Farmville Central: He’s a 6-2, 330-pound junior that’s caught the eye of ACC and SEC programs thanks to his mobility. He plays defensive tackle and tight end and sometimes lines up at fullback.

Detrell Revis, Rocky Mount: The Gryphons defense has struggled some this year with a number of new starters, but Revis, a free safety, stands out. He has 16 interceptions over the last two seasons and is averaging 90 yards per catch (two career catches: one for 99 yards and the other for 81).

Javon Terry, Wake Forest: The UNC defensive back recruit aims for the Cougars, who can go to move to 6-0 before next week’s bye.

Nate Thompson, Southern Lee: He’s coming to Durham a year early: The Duke defensive back recruit has made an impact on offense and defense for the Cavaliers.

FOUR GAMES TO WATCH

No. 20 Leesville Road (3-2) at No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons (4-0): Leesville Road is riding high after last week’s win at Garner. The Pride seems to be improving each week, but the Crusaders have no apparent weaknesses. This is a great matchup for a Cap-7 Conference opener.

North Johnston (4-1) at Princeton (3-1): An old Johnston County rivalry has higher stakes than usual as the Panthers and Bulldogs are off to impressive starts.

Seventy-First (3-1) at No. 10 Pinecrest (3-1): Pinecrest opens play in the Sandhills Athletic Conference with an important test.

No. 11 Tarboro (5-0) at Southside (4-1): Tarboro jumps into Coastal Plains Conference play with its top competition.

AREA GAMES

Check with school for times; most Triangle games are 7 p.m.

PrepsNow ranking included

THURSDAY

North East Carolina Prep at Perquimans

FRIDAY

Chatham Central at Albemarle

West Johnston at Athens Drive

Word of God at Aynor (S.C.)

Northside (Jacksonville) at Beddingfield

No. 20 Leesville Road at No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons

East Wake at Carrboro

Arendell Parrott at Cary Christian

No. 15 Hillside at Chapel Hill

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Christian

Cary at No. 7 Clayton

Wayne Christian at Community Christian

No. 21 Cleveland at Corinth Holders

No. 14 D.H. Conley at Eastern Wayne

No. 25 Warren County at Granville Central

Apex Friendship at No. 13 Green Hope

Washington at Greene Central

Bethel Christian at Halifax Academy

Riverside at Harnett Central

North Pitt at Hertford County

No. 2 Heritage at Holly Springs

Havelock at Hunt

Southern Vance at J.F. Webb

No. 23 South Central at J.H. Rose

Southern Lee at Jordan

No. 12 Fuquay-Varina at Knightdale

No. 16 South Granville at Louisburg

Southeast Raleigh at No. 18 Millbrook

Person at Morehead

C.B. Aycock at New Bern

KIPP Pride at North Edgecombe

West Craven at North Lenoir

Metrolina Christian at North Raleigh Christian

North Moore at North Rowan

Southern Durham at Northern Durham

No. 22 SouthWest Edgecombe at Northern Nash

Roanoke Rapids at Northern Vance

Cedar Ridge at Northwood

Terry Sanford at Overhills

Apex at Panther Creek

Seventy-First at No. 10 Pinecrest

North Johnston at Princeton

No. 24 Nash Central at Rocky Mount

Northampton County at Rocky Mount Prep

Garner at Rolesville

Wake Christian at Rosewood

Enloe at No. 4 Sanderson

North Wake Home School at Sandhills Titans

No. 17 Kinston at South Lenoir

Rocky Mount Academy at Southampton Academy (Va.)

White Oak at No. 6 Southern Nash

No. 11 Tarboro at Southside

Midway at Spring Creek

Grace Christian Raleigh at St. David’s

Fike at No. 19 Triton

Jordan-Matthews at T.W. Andrews

South Johnston at Union Pines

Franklinton at No. 1 Wake Forest

No. 9 Middle Creek at Wakefield

Farmville Central at West Carteret

Lakewood at Western Harnett

