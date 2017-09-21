Meet this year’s Green Hope sports hall of fame class

Green Hope will induct three new members to its sports hall of fame at halftime of Friday’s home football game against Apex Friendship. This year’s class three-person class includes former boys soccer coach Andrew Chadwick, baseball star Trevor Kaylid and all-state softball player Sarah Forgacs.
Andrew Chadwick, coach: Chadwick was named national coach of the year by ESPN in 2011 after guiding the Falcons to their first state title in his last season as head coach. In a decade, he went 183-44-18 overall and won three conference titles while coaching in six 4A East finals and two state championships.
Trevor Kaylid, class of 2003: Kaylid made his mark on the Falcons’ baseball program as a pitcher. He is the school’s all-time leader in wins (22), innings pitched (218 2/3), complete games (17), strikeouts (175) and shutouts (five) while also holding a number of season records. He was also a .313 career hitter. Kaylid, who was all-state once and all-conference three times, played at James Madison after high school.
Sarah Forgacs, class of 2009: Forgacs starred in softball, but she was an impressive four-sport athletes. She was a state qualifier in indoor track in 2008, a three-year starter in basketball and a four-year starter in volleyball and softball. She earned 14 letters across the four sports. She was an all-state softball player with a career batting average of .589 with 106 hits, 78 runs, 80 stolen bases, 11 doubles and three home runs. She batted .660 her junior year, which ranks 13th in state history, and went on to be a standout player in college. At Campbell, she was a three-time all-conference player who finished her career sixth in career batting average and third in stolen bases.
