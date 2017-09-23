Cardinal Gibbons celebrate the second goal, from left to right, Jackson Hollenbach, Christopher Thorburn, Adam Trickett, Salvatore Bottone and Elijah Mizerk. The Heritage Huskies visited the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in the Wake County Cup championship high school soccer game on Sept. 23, 2017.
High School Sports

Cardinal Gibbons claims Wake County Cup boys soccer title over Heritage

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

September 23, 2017 9:13 PM

RALEIGH Cardinal Gibbons wasted no time in claiming its second Wake County Cup title in the tournament’s fifth season.

The Crusaders scored 40 seconds into the match and doubled the lead less than a minute later en route to a 4-1 win.

Heritage (12-1) narrowed the lead to 2-1 at halftime, but Gibbons’ Jack Zarnik and Nick Brassington found the back of the net in the second half. It was Brassington’s second after he and Chris Thorburn scored in the first half for the Crusaders (10-0-1).

The Huskies’ lone goal was by Dylan Berk. It was the first loss for Heritage this season.

In the day’s earlier games, Panther Creek defeated East Wake 11-2 and Green Hope shut out Knightdale 4-0. Neither game was a true third-place or fifth-place match as the tournament switched Panther Creek and Green Hope around to avoid a conference rematch between the two teams.

