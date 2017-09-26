The Starting 11: the top players from week 6 of the high school football season

Each week, we honor the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern N.C.
Nominations are appreciated. Emailwith nominations and send full box scores to
The Starting 11
Number in parentheses notes how many times the player has made The Starting 11 this year.
Moe Brooks, Wayne Christian (1): Ran 20 times for 256 yards and four touchdowns; caught two passes for 88 yards and one touchdown.
Austin Conway, Community Christian (1): Caught seven passes for 122 yards and four touchdowns.
Daylan Felton, Northern Durham (3): Ran 18 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns; caught four passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns; returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown.
Taijae Goode, St. David’s (1): Ran seven times for 118 yards and three touchdowns; returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown; made two interceptions.
Austin Kornegay, Wayne Christian (1): Ran 11 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns; returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown; returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown; made 15 tackles, two for loss, and one sack; caught a 20-yard pass.
Jaelynn Melton, Fike (1): Completed 12 of 23 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns with one interception; ran eight times for 33 yards.
Ben Miller, Jordan (1): Completed 17 of 27 passes for 412 yards in three touchdowns with no interceptions; also ran five times for 28 yards .
Ricky Person Jr., Heritage (5): Ran 20 times for 243 yards and five touchdowns; caught two passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Robert Ruffin, Athens Drive (1): Completed 3 of 5 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown; ran five times for 131 yards and five touchdowns.
Joshua Scott, Northwood (1): Ran nine times for 245 yards and four touchdowns.
Vincent Thomas Jr., Sanderson (1): Intercepted three passes.
Comments