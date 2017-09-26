Ray Black III newsobserver.com
Ray Black III newsobserver.com

High School Sports

AP high school football poll snubs a few undefeated local teams. Here’s the one I voted for

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

September 26, 2017 6:45 PM

4A

AP Poll

JMB’s vote

1.

Wake Forest (9)

1.

Wake Forest

2.

Mallard Creek (3)

2.

Mallard Creek

3.

Heritage

3.

Heritage

4.

West Forsyth

4.

Harding

5.

Scotland

5.

Hoggard

6.

Myers Park

6.

Myers Park

7.

Hoggard

7.

West Forsyth

8.

Page

8.

Glenn

9.

Harding

9.

Scotland

10.

East Forsyth

10.

Page

3A

AP Poll

JMB’s vote

1.

Dudley (10)

1.

Dudley

2.

Charlotte Catholic (2)

2.

Charlotte Catholic

3.

New Hanover

3.

Lee County

4.

Marvin Ridge

4.

New Hanover

5.

Lee County

5.

Marvin Ridge

6.

Havelock

6.

Cape Fear

7.

Cape Fear

7.

Weddington

8.

Southern Nash

8.

Southern Nash

9.

Weddington

9.

Western Alamance

10.

Western Alamance

10.

Clayton

2A

AP Poll

JMB’s vote

1.

South Point (7)

1.

Shelby

2.

Shelby (3)

2.

South Point

3.

Hibriten

3.

Reidsville

T4.

East Duplin

4.

East Duplin

T4.

Northeastern

5.

Northeastern

6.

Reidsville

6.

North Davidson

7.

Wallace-Rose Hill

7.

Hibriten

8.

North Davidson

8.

Franklin

9.

Mountain Heritage

9.

South Columbus

10.

Franklin

10.

Wallace-Rose Hill

1A

AP Poll

JMB’s vote

1.

Tarboro

1.

Tarboro

2.

Murphy

2.

Edenton Holmes

3.

Mount Airy

3.

Murphy

4.

Mitchell County

4.

Mount Airy

5.

Edenton Holmes

5.

Mitchell County

6.

East Wilkes

6.

North Duplin

7.

North Rowan

7.

Bessemer City

8.

North Duplin

8.

East Wilkes

9.

Bessemer City

9.

Cherokee

10.

North Stanly

10.

East Carteret

