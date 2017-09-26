AP high school football poll snubs a few undefeated local teams. Here’s the one I voted for

4A
AP Poll
JMB’s vote
1.
Wake Forest (9)
1.
Wake Forest
2.
Mallard Creek (3)
2.
Mallard Creek
3.
Heritage
3.
Heritage
4.
West Forsyth
4.
Harding
5.
Scotland
5.
Hoggard
6.
Myers Park
6.
Myers Park
7.
Hoggard
7.
West Forsyth
8.
Page
8.
Glenn
9.
Harding
9.
Scotland
10.
East Forsyth
10.
Page
3A
AP Poll
JMB’s vote
1.
Dudley (10)
1.
Dudley
2.
Charlotte Catholic (2)
2.
Charlotte Catholic
3.
New Hanover
3.
Lee County
4.
Marvin Ridge
4.
New Hanover
5.
Lee County
5.
Marvin Ridge
6.
Havelock
6.
Cape Fear
7.
Cape Fear
7.
Weddington
8.
Southern Nash
8.
Southern Nash
9.
Weddington
9.
Western Alamance
10.
Western Alamance
10.
Clayton
2A
AP Poll
JMB’s vote
1.
South Point (7)
1.
Shelby
2.
Shelby (3)
2.
South Point
3.
Hibriten
3.
Reidsville
T4.
East Duplin
4.
East Duplin
T4.
Northeastern
5.
Northeastern
6.
Reidsville
6.
North Davidson
7.
Wallace-Rose Hill
7.
Hibriten
8.
North Davidson
8.
Franklin
9.
Mountain Heritage
9.
South Columbus
10.
Franklin
10.
Wallace-Rose Hill
1A
AP Poll
JMB’s vote
1.
Tarboro
1.
Tarboro
2.
Murphy
2.
Edenton Holmes
3.
Mount Airy
3.
Murphy
4.
Mitchell County
4.
Mount Airy
5.
Edenton Holmes
5.
Mitchell County
6.
East Wilkes
6.
North Duplin
7.
North Rowan
7.
Bessemer City
8.
North Duplin
8.
East Wilkes
9.
Bessemer City
9.
Cherokee
10.
North Stanly
10.
East Carteret
