Four games and four players to watch in Week 7 of the high school football schedule

FOUR PLAYERS TO WATCH
Desmond Evans, Lee County: The sophomore defensive lineman already has offers from ACC and SEC programs.
Cornell Hendrick, Warren County: The senior leads the state with eight interceptions.
C.J. Johnson, D.H. Conley: The junior wide receiver, tied for the most receiving touchdowns (nine) in the state this season, holds offers from ACC programs
Tyler Williams, Southeast Raleigh: The senior N.C. State recruit is making an impact on offense and defense, and he will likely play defensive back at the next level.
FOUR GAMES TO WATCH
Greene Central (4-2) at Kinston (6-0): It’s not just hoops that make the meeting between these two teams special. The winner here is in the driver’s seat of the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference.
Bunn (3-2) at Warren County (5-1): Four teams in the Northern Carolina 1A/2A Conference haven’t lost in league play yet. That changes after this game.
Rocky Mount Academy (5-0) at Faith Christian Rocky Mount (4-0): Just two miles separate these 8-man football rivals. Both have state championship hopes – Rocky Mount Academy in 2A, Faith Christian in 1A.
No. 18 Millbrook (3-3) at Enloe (3-3): An important Cap-7 4A Conference contest.
AREA GAMES
THURSDAY
Riverside at No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons
Fayetteville Christian at Ravenscroft
FRIDAY
Nonconference
No. 20 SouthWest Edgecombe at Currituck County
Harnett Central at No. 11 Fuquay-Varina
North Duplin at Granville Central
Cummings at No. 3 Lee County
North East Carolina Prep at Mattamuskeet
Hobbton at Smithfield-Selma
Overhills at Triton
Graham at Word of God
Cap-7 4A
No. 18 Millbrook at Enloe
No. 4 Sanderson at Leesville Road
Broughton at Southeast Raleigh
Eastern Carolina 3A/4A
J.H. Rose at C.B. Aycock
New Bern at Eastern Wayne
Southern Wayne at No. 21 South Central
Big Eight 3A
No. 25 Northern Durham at Cedar Ridge
Northwood at Chapel Hill
No. 8 Orange at Southern Durham
Eastern Carolina 2A
South Lenoir at Ayden-Grifton
Greene Central at No. 17 Kinston
North Lenoir at Washington
Northern Carolina 1A/2A
Louisburg at Northern Vance
Southern Vance at No. 16 South Granville
J.F. Webb at Roanoke Rapids
Bunn at No. 23 Warren County
Other 4A
No. 14 Pinecrest at Richmond
Other 3A
Eastern Alamance at Person
Other 2A
Spring Creek at East Duplin
James Kenan at Goldsboro
Eastern Randolph at Jordan-Matthews
Other 1A
Northampton County at North Edgecombe
Albemarle at North Moore
Chatham Central at North Stanly
Rocky Mount Prep at Northwest Halifax
Jones at No. 10 Tarboro
Princeton at Swansboro
NCISAA 11-man
Harrells Christian at North Raleigh Christian
Wake Christian at Village Christian
NCISAA 8-man
Wayne Christian at Bethel Christian
Rocky Mount Academy at Faith Christian
Arendell Parrott at Grace Christian Raleigh
Cary Christian at Southampton Academy, Va.
SATURDAY
South Wake Home School at Carolina Crusaders
