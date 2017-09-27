Southeast Raleigh's Tyler Williams scores a touchdown. The Southeast Raleigh Bulldogs visited the Millbrook Wildcats in a high school football game on Sept. 22, 2017.
High School Sports

Four games and four players to watch in Week 7 of the high school football schedule

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

September 27, 2017 11:01 PM

FOUR PLAYERS TO WATCH

Desmond Evans, Lee County: The sophomore defensive lineman already has offers from ACC and SEC programs.

Cornell Hendrick, Warren County: The senior leads the state with eight interceptions.

C.J. Johnson, D.H. Conley: The junior wide receiver, tied for the most receiving touchdowns (nine) in the state this season, holds offers from ACC programs

Tyler Williams, Southeast Raleigh: The senior N.C. State recruit is making an impact on offense and defense, and he will likely play defensive back at the next level.

FOUR GAMES TO WATCH

Greene Central (4-2) at Kinston (6-0): It’s not just hoops that make the meeting between these two teams special. The winner here is in the driver’s seat of the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference.

Bunn (3-2) at Warren County (5-1): Four teams in the Northern Carolina 1A/2A Conference haven’t lost in league play yet. That changes after this game.

Rocky Mount Academy (5-0) at Faith Christian Rocky Mount (4-0): Just two miles separate these 8-man football rivals. Both have state championship hopes – Rocky Mount Academy in 2A, Faith Christian in 1A.

No. 18 Millbrook (3-3) at Enloe (3-3): An important Cap-7 4A Conference contest.

AREA GAMES

Check with school for times; most Triangle games are 7 p.m.

PrepsNow ranking included

THURSDAY

Riverside at No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons

Fayetteville Christian at Ravenscroft

FRIDAY

Nonconference

No. 20 SouthWest Edgecombe at Currituck County

Harnett Central at No. 11 Fuquay-Varina

North Duplin at Granville Central

Cummings at No. 3 Lee County

North East Carolina Prep at Mattamuskeet

Hobbton at Smithfield-Selma

Overhills at Triton

Graham at Word of God

Cap-7 4A

No. 18 Millbrook at Enloe

No. 4 Sanderson at Leesville Road

Broughton at Southeast Raleigh

Eastern Carolina 3A/4A

J.H. Rose at C.B. Aycock

New Bern at Eastern Wayne

Southern Wayne at No. 21 South Central

Big Eight 3A

No. 25 Northern Durham at Cedar Ridge

Northwood at Chapel Hill

No. 8 Orange at Southern Durham

Eastern Carolina 2A

South Lenoir at Ayden-Grifton

Greene Central at No. 17 Kinston

North Lenoir at Washington

Northern Carolina 1A/2A

Louisburg at Northern Vance

Southern Vance at No. 16 South Granville

J.F. Webb at Roanoke Rapids

Bunn at No. 23 Warren County

Other 4A

No. 14 Pinecrest at Richmond

Other 3A

Eastern Alamance at Person

Other 2A

Spring Creek at East Duplin

James Kenan at Goldsboro

Eastern Randolph at Jordan-Matthews

Other 1A

Northampton County at North Edgecombe

Albemarle at North Moore

Chatham Central at North Stanly

Rocky Mount Prep at Northwest Halifax

Jones at No. 10 Tarboro

Princeton at Swansboro

NCISAA 11-man

Harrells Christian at North Raleigh Christian

Wake Christian at Village Christian

NCISAA 8-man

Wayne Christian at Bethel Christian

Rocky Mount Academy at Faith Christian

Arendell Parrott at Grace Christian Raleigh

Cary Christian at Southampton Academy, Va.

SATURDAY

South Wake Home School at Carolina Crusaders

  Comments  

