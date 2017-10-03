Jennifer Chang of Athens Drive sinks her final putt to post a two day total of 150 to win the 2015 NCHSAA 4A Women's Golf Championships at Pinehurst No. 6 in Pinehurst, NC on Tuesday, October 27, 2015.
Jennifer Chang of Athens Drive sinks her final putt to post a two day total of 150 to win the 2015 NCHSAA 4A Women's Golf Championships at Pinehurst No. 6 in Pinehurst, NC on Tuesday, October 27, 2015. Reagan Lunn newsobserver.com

High School Sports

Is this Athens Drive girls golfer the greatest in NC history?

By J. Mike Blake

October 03, 2017 12:22 AM

No one in state history has had an 18-hole round like the one Athens Drive senior Jennifer Chang had on Monday.

Chang fired a 61 on the par-71 course at Pine Hollow Golf Club in Clayton to win the Triangle 6 4A Conference tournament by 14 strokes.

It’s the lowest score in state history.

That mark is three strokes better than the previous 18-hole N.C. High School Athletic Association girls record set in 2013 by Pinecrest’s Gabby Weiss. The lowest boys score is 62, set by Central Cabarrus’ Chris Tucker in 1971 and Pinecrest’s J.D. McNeill in 1999.

Chang shot a 30 on the front 9, which is tied for third all-time among girls’ nine-hole scores (former Athens Drive golfer Emilia Migliaccio is tied for the record with a 29 shot in 2013). She then shot a 31 on the back nine, which is tied for fifth.

This isn’t the only record Chang may set this year.

Chang, a USC recruit, is also a three-time defending N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state champ. No high school golfer has ever won the state title in all four years. She’ll get her shot on Oct. 23-24, provided she or the Tri-6 champion Jaguars qualify following regional play on Oct. 16.

If Chang graduates Athens Drive with the lowest 18-hole match ever recorded, and four 4A titles to boot, she’d go down as the state’s best high school golfer ever.

