Big showdowns and recruits highlight Friday’s high school football schedule

FOUR PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jordyn Adams, Green Hope: The North Carolina recruit heads into conference play hoping to help the Falcons to their first league title since 2014.
Savion Jackson, Clayton: The defensive lineman reportedly picked up an offer from Alabama last month.
Jacob Monk, Corinth Holders: The junior offensive lineman committed to Duke last month.
Ricky Person Jr., Heritage: The N.C. State recruit is having a terrific senior year. He’s rushed for 1,228 yards (10.4 per carry) and 20 touchdowns.
FOUR GAMES TO WATCH
No. 6 Southern Nash (5-1) at No. 23 Fike (4-2): We might have a de facto conference championship to kick off play in the Big East 3A Conference.
No. 11 Fuquay-Varina (5-1) at No. 9 Middle Creek (4-2): Either the Bengals or Mustangs have won at least a share of the conference title in 11 of the last 12 years. This is another one that may be a conference championship, in this case the South Wake 4A, to open up league play.
No. 24 Northern Durham (5-1) at No. 8 Orange (4-1): Is Northern Durham for real? Can Orange overcome a recent spate of injuries? We’ll know in this Big Eight 3A showdown.
No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons (6-0) at No. 4 Sanderson (5-2): We’ve been waiting for this Cap-7 4A Conference showdown between these two physical teams for awhile.
AREA GAMES
Check with school for times; most Triangle games are 7 p.m.
PrepsNow ranking included
FRIDAY
Cap-7 4A:
Enloe at Broughton
Leesville Road at No. 18 Millbrook
No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons at No. 4 Sanderson
Northern 4A:
No. 2 Heritage at Corinth Holders
Knightdale at No. 1 Wake Forest
Rolesville at Wakefield
South Wake 4A:
Garner at Apex Friendship
Apex at Holly Springs
No. 11 Fuquay-Varina at No. 9 Middle Creek
Triangle 6 4A:
Jordan at Athens Drive
No. 12 Green Hope at Cary
Panther Creek at Riverside
Eastern Carolina 3A/4A:
C.B. Aycock at No. 13 D.H. Conley
Eastern Wayne at No. 21 South Central
New Bern at Southern Wayne
Big East 3A:
No. 6 Southern Nash at No. 23 Fike
Hunt at Northern Nash
Franklinton at Rocky Mount
Big Eight 3A:
Chapel Hill at Cedar Ridge
Southern Durham at No. 15 Hillside
No. 24 Northern Durham at No. 8 Orange
Greater Neuse River 3A:
No. 19 Cleveland at East Wake
No. 7 Clayton at South Johnston
Smithfield-Selma at West Johnston
Tri-County 3A:
Harnett Central at No. 3 Lee County
Union Pines at Southern Lee
Triton at Western Harnett
Eastern Carolina 2A:
North Lenoir at Greene Central
West Craven at South Lenoir
Ayden-Grifton at Washington
Eastern Plains 2A:
Farmville Central at No. 22 Nash Central
Beddingfield at North Johnston
No. 20 SouthWest Edgecombe at North Pitt
Northern Carolina 1A/2A:
Northern Vance at Bunn
Granville Central at J.F. Webb
Warren County at No. 16 South Granville
Roanoke Rapids at Southern Vance
NCISAA 11-man:
North Raleigh Christian at Trinity Christian
Ravenscroft at Wake Christian
NCISAA 8-man:
Southampton Academy (Va.) at Grace Christian
Community Christian at Hobgood/Northeast Co-op
Cary Christian at Rocky Mount Academy
Faith Christian Rocky Mount at St. David's
Halifax Academy at Wayne Christian
Other:
West Montgomery at Chatham Central
Goldsboro at East Duplin
Overhills at Gray's Creek
Randleman at Jordan-Matthews
Rocky Mount Prep at KIPP Pride
Union at Princeton
Carrboro at Reidsville
Hobbton at Rosewood
North Moore at South Stanly
Purnell Swett at No. 14 Pinecrest
Pamlico County at No. 10 Tarboro
Spring Creek at Wallace-Rose Hill
North Edgecombe at Weldon
Person at Western Alamance
National Christian (Md.) at Word of God
SATURDAY
North Raleigh Home School at Greensboro Home School
