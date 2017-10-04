Corinth Holders’ Jacob Monk (53) looking to block during the football game with South Johnston on August 18, 2017. South Johnston won the game 13-12.
High School Sports

Big showdowns and recruits highlight Friday’s high school football schedule

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

October 04, 2017 3:23 PM

FOUR PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jordyn Adams, Green Hope: The North Carolina recruit heads into conference play hoping to help the Falcons to their first league title since 2014.

Savion Jackson, Clayton: The defensive lineman reportedly picked up an offer from Alabama last month.

Jacob Monk, Corinth Holders: The junior offensive lineman committed to Duke last month.

Ricky Person Jr., Heritage: The N.C. State recruit is having a terrific senior year. He’s rushed for 1,228 yards (10.4 per carry) and 20 touchdowns.

FOUR GAMES TO WATCH

No. 6 Southern Nash (5-1) at No. 23 Fike (4-2): We might have a de facto conference championship to kick off play in the Big East 3A Conference.

No. 11 Fuquay-Varina (5-1) at No. 9 Middle Creek (4-2): Either the Bengals or Mustangs have won at least a share of the conference title in 11 of the last 12 years. This is another one that may be a conference championship, in this case the South Wake 4A, to open up league play.

No. 24 Northern Durham (5-1) at No. 8 Orange (4-1): Is Northern Durham for real? Can Orange overcome a recent spate of injuries? We’ll know in this Big Eight 3A showdown.

No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons (6-0) at No. 4 Sanderson (5-2): We’ve been waiting for this Cap-7 4A Conference showdown between these two physical teams for awhile.

AREA GAMES

Check with school for times; most Triangle games are 7 p.m.

PrepsNow ranking included

FRIDAY

Cap-7 4A:

Enloe at Broughton

Leesville Road at No. 18 Millbrook

No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons at No. 4 Sanderson

Northern 4A:

No. 2 Heritage at Corinth Holders

Knightdale at No. 1 Wake Forest

Rolesville at Wakefield

South Wake 4A:

Garner at Apex Friendship

Apex at Holly Springs

No. 11 Fuquay-Varina at No. 9 Middle Creek

Triangle 6 4A:

Jordan at Athens Drive

No. 12 Green Hope at Cary

Panther Creek at Riverside

Eastern Carolina 3A/4A:

C.B. Aycock at No. 13 D.H. Conley

Eastern Wayne at No. 21 South Central

New Bern at Southern Wayne

Big East 3A:

No. 6 Southern Nash at No. 23 Fike

Hunt at Northern Nash

Franklinton at Rocky Mount

Big Eight 3A:

Chapel Hill at Cedar Ridge

Southern Durham at No. 15 Hillside

No. 24 Northern Durham at No. 8 Orange

Greater Neuse River 3A:

No. 19 Cleveland at East Wake

No. 7 Clayton at South Johnston

Smithfield-Selma at West Johnston

Tri-County 3A:

Harnett Central at No. 3 Lee County

Union Pines at Southern Lee

Triton at Western Harnett

Eastern Carolina 2A:

North Lenoir at Greene Central

West Craven at South Lenoir

Ayden-Grifton at Washington

Eastern Plains 2A:

Farmville Central at No. 22 Nash Central

Beddingfield at North Johnston

No. 20 SouthWest Edgecombe at North Pitt

Northern Carolina 1A/2A:

Northern Vance at Bunn

Granville Central at J.F. Webb

Warren County at No. 16 South Granville

Roanoke Rapids at Southern Vance

NCISAA 11-man:

North Raleigh Christian at Trinity Christian

Ravenscroft at Wake Christian

NCISAA 8-man:

Southampton Academy (Va.) at Grace Christian

Community Christian at Hobgood/Northeast Co-op

Cary Christian at Rocky Mount Academy

Faith Christian Rocky Mount at St. David's

Halifax Academy at Wayne Christian

Other:

West Montgomery at Chatham Central

Goldsboro at East Duplin

Overhills at Gray's Creek

Randleman at Jordan-Matthews

Rocky Mount Prep at KIPP Pride

Union at Princeton

Carrboro at Reidsville

Hobbton at Rosewood

North Moore at South Stanly

Purnell Swett at No. 14 Pinecrest

Pamlico County at No. 10 Tarboro

Spring Creek at Wallace-Rose Hill

North Edgecombe at Weldon

Person at Western Alamance

National Christian (Md.) at Word of God

SATURDAY

North Raleigh Home School at Greensboro Home School

