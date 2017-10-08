ECU, UNC and NC State football recruits selected to Shrine Bowl

Eleven local high school football stars have been selected to play in this year’s N.C.-S.C. Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, which will be played Dec. 16 at Wofford College.
Among those representing North Carolina will be:
▪ Green Hope wide receiver Jordyn Adams (North Carolina recruit).
▪ D.H. Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers (East Carolina).
▪ Clayton wide receiver Devin Carter (N.C. State).
▪ Garner defensive tackle Marcus Davis (uncommitted).
▪ Wake Forest defensive back John Jiles (uncommitted).
▪ Heritage defensive lineman Joe Kane (Virginia Tech).
▪ Millbrook offensive lineman Donovan Noel (East Carolina).
▪ Heritage running back Ricky Person Jr. (N.C. State).
▪ Lee County running back Jahmir Smith (Notre Dame).
▪ Wake Forest defensive back Javon Terry (North Carolina).
▪ Orange linebacker Payton Wilson (North Carolina).
Garner head coach Thurman Leach will be an assistant coach on the team.
The full roster is available at shrine-bowl.com.
