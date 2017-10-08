Heritage's Ricky Person (3) breaks loose for a 63 yard touchdown run with 3:35 left in the game to the Huskies up 40-27. Coverage from Heritage Huskies and the Middle Creek Mustangs played in Apex, N.C. on Friday, August 25, 2017. Heritage defeated Middle Creek 47-27.
High School Sports

ECU, UNC and NC State football recruits selected to Shrine Bowl

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

October 08, 2017 3:44 PM

Eleven local high school football stars have been selected to play in this year’s N.C.-S.C. Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, which will be played Dec. 16 at Wofford College.

Among those representing North Carolina will be:

▪  Green Hope wide receiver Jordyn Adams (North Carolina recruit).

▪  D.H. Conley quarterback Holton Ahlers (East Carolina).

▪  Clayton wide receiver Devin Carter (N.C. State).

▪  Garner defensive tackle Marcus Davis (uncommitted).

▪  Wake Forest defensive back John Jiles (uncommitted).

▪ Heritage defensive lineman Joe Kane (Virginia Tech).

▪  Millbrook offensive lineman Donovan Noel (East Carolina).

▪  Heritage running back Ricky Person Jr. (N.C. State).

▪  Lee County running back Jahmir Smith (Notre Dame).

▪  Wake Forest defensive back Javon Terry (North Carolina).

▪  Orange linebacker Payton Wilson (North Carolina).

Garner head coach Thurman Leach will be an assistant coach on the team.

The full roster is available at shrine-bowl.com.

