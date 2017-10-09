Nash Central's McKinley Lyons (5) pulls in a pass from Travis Griffen (1) for a Bulldog touchdown. The Farmville Central Jaguars visited the Nash Central Bulldogs in a high school football game on Friday, October 6, 2017.
High School Sports

Big showdowns and recruits highlight Friday’s high school football schedule

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

October 09, 2017 10:28 PM

FOUR PLAYERS TO WATCH

Shyheim Battle, Rocky Mount: The highly-recruited junior is one of the top defensive backs in the state, and also the Gryphons’ leading receiver.

Joe Kane, Heritage: The defensive lineman, a Virginia Tech recruit, was recently named to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas roster.

Alim McNeill, Sanderson: The senior linebacker, who will play in the U.S. Army All-American Game, has 13 tackles for loss and five touchdown runs on 12 carries.

Christian Rorie, Enloe: The 6-5, 267-pound defensive end is one of the top juniors in the state.

FOUR GAMES TO WATCH

No. 17 Kinston (7-0, 2-0) at No. 25 Ayden-Grifton (5-2, 2-0): These two teams, along with West Craven, are still undefeated in the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference.

No. 7 Orange (5-1, 2-0) at No. 15 Hillside (3-3, 2-0): The two Big Eight 3A Conference favorites clash. Both are undefeated in league play, just as expected.

No. 21 Nash Central (6-1, 1-0) at No. 19 SouthWest Edgecombe (6-1, 1-0): These two teams have looked the best in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference. This could be for a conference title.

Trinity Christian (6-0, 4-0) at Ravenscroft (5-3, 3-0): The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association season has just three weeks left. This game between the host Ravens and the Crusaders from Fayetteville, will almost assuredly decide the Big East Independent Conference.

AREA GAMES

Check with school for times; most Triangle games are 7 p.m.

PrepsNow ranking included

THURSDAY

Southern Alamance at Cedar Ridge

Cary Christian at Faith Christian Rocky Mount

FRIDAY

Cap-7 4A:

Millbrook at No. 4 Cardinal Gibbons

Southeast Raleigh at Enloe

Broughton at Leesville Road

Northern 4A:

No. 1 Wake Forest at Corinth Holders

Wakefield at No. 2 Heritage

Knightdale at Rolesville

South Wake 4A:

No. 13 Fuquay-Varina at Apex

No. 9 Middle Creek at Apex Friendship

Holly Springs at Garner

Triangle 6 4A:

Athens Drive at No. 11 Green Hope

Riverside at Jordan

Cary at Panther Creek

Eastern Carolina 3A/4A:

C.B. Aycock at Eastern Wayne

New Bern at No. 12 D.H. Conley

Southern Wayne at J.H. Rose

Big East 3A:

No. 22 Fike at Franklinton

Hunt at Rocky Mount

Northern Nash at No. 5 Southern Nash

Big Eight 3A:

No. 7 Orange at No. 15 Hillside

Chapel Hill at No. 23 Northern Durham

No. 24 Northwood at Southern Durham

Greater Neuse River 3A:

Smithfield-Selma at No. 18 Cleveland

No. 6 Clayton at East Wake

West Johnston at South Johnston

Tri-County 3A:

Harnettt Central at Southern Lee

Union Pines at Triton

No. 3 Lee County at Western Harnett

Eastern Carolina 2A:

No. 17 Kinston at No. 25 Ayden-Grifton

Washington at South Lenoir

Greene Central at West Craven

Eastern Plains 2A:

North Pitt at Beddingfield

Farmville Central at North Johnston

No. 21 Nash Central at No. 19 SouthWest Edgecombe

Northern Carolina 1A/2A:

Bunn at Granville Central

Warren County at J.F. Webb

No. 16 South Granville at Roanoke Rapids

Louisburg at Southern Vance

NCISAA 11-man:

Trinity Christian at Ravenscroft

North Raleigh Christian at Village Christian

NCISAA 8-man:

Southampton Academy (Va.) at Arendell Parrott

Hobgood/Northeast Co-op at Bethel Christian

Halifax Academy at Community Christian

Wayne Christian at Grace Christian

St. David’s at Rocky Mount Academy

Other:

Carrboro at Bartlett Yancey

Goldsboro at Clinton

Princeton at Hobbton

Trinity at Jordan-Matthews

Rosewood at Lakewood

South Davidson at North Moore

Chatham Central at North Rowan

No. 10 Tarboro at Northside (Pinetown)

Northern Guilford at Person

Lumberton at No. 14 Pinecrest

Weldon at Rocky Mount Prep

James Kenan at Spring Creek

North Edgecombe at Southeast Halifax

South Wake Home School at Word of God

