Big showdowns and recruits highlight Friday’s high school football schedule

FOUR PLAYERS TO WATCH
Shyheim Battle, Rocky Mount: The highly-recruited junior is one of the top defensive backs in the state, and also the Gryphons’ leading receiver.
Joe Kane, Heritage: The defensive lineman, a Virginia Tech recruit, was recently named to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas roster.
Alim McNeill, Sanderson: The senior linebacker, who will play in the U.S. Army All-American Game, has 13 tackles for loss and five touchdown runs on 12 carries.
Christian Rorie, Enloe: The 6-5, 267-pound defensive end is one of the top juniors in the state.
FOUR GAMES TO WATCH
No. 17 Kinston (7-0, 2-0) at No. 25 Ayden-Grifton (5-2, 2-0): These two teams, along with West Craven, are still undefeated in the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference.
No. 7 Orange (5-1, 2-0) at No. 15 Hillside (3-3, 2-0): The two Big Eight 3A Conference favorites clash. Both are undefeated in league play, just as expected.
No. 21 Nash Central (6-1, 1-0) at No. 19 SouthWest Edgecombe (6-1, 1-0): These two teams have looked the best in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference. This could be for a conference title.
Trinity Christian (6-0, 4-0) at Ravenscroft (5-3, 3-0): The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association season has just three weeks left. This game between the host Ravens and the Crusaders from Fayetteville, will almost assuredly decide the Big East Independent Conference.
AREA GAMES
Check with school for times; most Triangle games are 7 p.m.
PrepsNow ranking included
THURSDAY
Southern Alamance at Cedar Ridge
Cary Christian at Faith Christian Rocky Mount
FRIDAY
Cap-7 4A:
Millbrook at No. 4 Cardinal Gibbons
Southeast Raleigh at Enloe
Broughton at Leesville Road
Northern 4A:
No. 1 Wake Forest at Corinth Holders
Wakefield at No. 2 Heritage
Knightdale at Rolesville
South Wake 4A:
No. 13 Fuquay-Varina at Apex
No. 9 Middle Creek at Apex Friendship
Holly Springs at Garner
Triangle 6 4A:
Athens Drive at No. 11 Green Hope
Riverside at Jordan
Cary at Panther Creek
Eastern Carolina 3A/4A:
C.B. Aycock at Eastern Wayne
New Bern at No. 12 D.H. Conley
Southern Wayne at J.H. Rose
Big East 3A:
No. 22 Fike at Franklinton
Hunt at Rocky Mount
Northern Nash at No. 5 Southern Nash
Big Eight 3A:
No. 7 Orange at No. 15 Hillside
Chapel Hill at No. 23 Northern Durham
No. 24 Northwood at Southern Durham
Greater Neuse River 3A:
Smithfield-Selma at No. 18 Cleveland
No. 6 Clayton at East Wake
West Johnston at South Johnston
Tri-County 3A:
Harnettt Central at Southern Lee
Union Pines at Triton
No. 3 Lee County at Western Harnett
Eastern Carolina 2A:
No. 17 Kinston at No. 25 Ayden-Grifton
Washington at South Lenoir
Greene Central at West Craven
Eastern Plains 2A:
North Pitt at Beddingfield
Farmville Central at North Johnston
No. 21 Nash Central at No. 19 SouthWest Edgecombe
Northern Carolina 1A/2A:
Bunn at Granville Central
Warren County at J.F. Webb
No. 16 South Granville at Roanoke Rapids
Louisburg at Southern Vance
NCISAA 11-man:
Trinity Christian at Ravenscroft
North Raleigh Christian at Village Christian
NCISAA 8-man:
Southampton Academy (Va.) at Arendell Parrott
Hobgood/Northeast Co-op at Bethel Christian
Halifax Academy at Community Christian
Wayne Christian at Grace Christian
St. David’s at Rocky Mount Academy
Other:
Carrboro at Bartlett Yancey
Goldsboro at Clinton
Princeton at Hobbton
Trinity at Jordan-Matthews
Rosewood at Lakewood
South Davidson at North Moore
Chatham Central at North Rowan
No. 10 Tarboro at Northside (Pinetown)
Northern Guilford at Person
Lumberton at No. 14 Pinecrest
Weldon at Rocky Mount Prep
James Kenan at Spring Creek
North Edgecombe at Southeast Halifax
South Wake Home School at Word of God
