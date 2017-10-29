NCISAA fall sports playoff brackets, 2017

We’ll be updating this story round-by-round as the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association field hockey, boys soccer, volleyball, football and girls tennis playoffs continue. PrepsNow area teams in bold.
Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “/” divides the brackets into fourths and “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.
CROSS COUNTRY
Friday, Oct. 27 at WakeMed Park in Cary.
1A
Boys team standings:1. Wayne Country Day 28*; 2. University Christian 28; 3. Halifax Academy 47
Girls team standings:1. Wayne Christian 18; 2. Wayne Country Day 27; 3. Oakwood School 56
Boys individual top 11: 1. Tripp Berini, Woodlawn; 2. Conner Bauer, Wayne Country Day; 3. Jackson McGeough, Woodlawn; 4. Thomas Garrett, Halifax Academy; 5. Connor Helms, United Faith Christian; 6. Tommy Little, University Christian; 7. Timothy Tysinger, Hickory Christian; 8. Tate Eckard, University Christian; 9. Cole Atwood, Wayne Country Day; 10. Wesley Bolin, Oakwood; 11. Eli Winders, Wayne Christian.
Girls individual top 11: 1. Keegan Lisiecki, United Faith Christian 2. 8 Morgan Hudomint, Halifax Academy; 3. Paige Court, Wayne Christian; 4. Gray Young, Wayne Country Day; 5. Reagan King, Ridgecroft; 6. Caroline Conlin, Oakwood; 7. Bethany Nelson, United Faith Christian; 8. Natalie Rheingruber, Wayne Christian; 9. Nadya Goldstein, American Hebrew; 10. Adina Jacobson, Woodlawn; 11. Sarah Roseman, University Christian
2A
Boys team standings: 1. Asheville Christian Academy 116; 2. Cary Christian 123; 3. St. Thomas More 153
Girls team standings: 1. Carolina Day 38; 2. Cary Christian 94; 3. Asheville Christian Academy 97
Boys individual top 11: 1. Connor White, Christ the King; 2. Matthew Fowler, Concord First Assembly; 3. Luke Evans, Westchester Country Day; 4. Harrison Oswald, Carolina Day; 5. Will Sossaman, Grace Christian (Raleigh); 6. Jax Ledford, Asheville Christian; 7. Daniel Morken, Trinity School Durham/Chapel Hill; 8. Kevin Pignone, Carolina Friends; 9. Reece Collie, Asheville Christian; 10. Noah Wollersheim, St. Thomas More; 11. Nicholas McConnell, Coastal Christian.
Girls individual top 11: 1. Brooke Lindsay, Cary Christian; 2. Ella Dockendorf, Carolina Day; 3. Molly Kuzma, O’Neal School; 4. Ellen Weaver, Carolina Day; 5. Lucy Ketterer, St. Thomas More; 6. Erin Hovendon, Carolina Day; 7. Zoe Vestal, Cary Christian; 8. Kathleen Norton, Carolina Day; 9. Olivia Lackner, St. Thomas More; 10. Katie Rudins, Asheville Christian; 11. 7 Ryann Aycock, Cary Christian
3A
Boys team standings: 1. Providence Day 40; 2. Cary Academy 50;3. Durham Academy 83
Girls team standings: 1. Covenant Day 58; 2. Cary Academy 58; 3. Providence Day 107
Boys individual top 11: 1. Coleman Mitchell, Cary Academy; 2. Ben Mitchell, Forsyth Country Day; 3. Noah Dolhare, Providence Day; 4. Chase Coley, Cary Academy; 5. Andrew Hammel, Christ School; 6. Christian Landis, Providence Day; 7. Neil Mosca, Durham Academy; 8. Jason Krell 10 Providence Day; 9. Adam Habas, Providence Day; 10. Will Scott, Forsyth Country Day; 11. Major Eason, Asheville School
Girls individual top 11: 1. Lindsey Ickes, Forsyth Country Day; 2. Ava Lathan Cary Academy; 3. Stella Stringer Durham Academy; 4. Sedona Dancu, Covenant Day; 5. Eva Lindner, Covenant Day; 6. Justine Cronk, Providence Day; 7. Samantha Driscoll, Ravenscroft; 8. Athina Zodl, Cary Academy; 9. Regan Cronk Providence Day; 10. Brooke Robinson, North Raleigh Christian; 11. Ananyaa Bharadwaj, Providence Day
FIELD HOCKEY
1st round, Oct. 17: Forsyth Country Day at 8-Covenant Day (won 5-0) / Arendell Parrott at 5-Cary Academy (won 7-0) /// Saint Mary’s at 6-Durham Academy (won 2-1) / Cape Fear Academy at 7-Ravenscroft (won 4-1)
2nd round, Oct. 21: 1-Charlotte Latin (won 6-0) vs 8-Covenant Day / 4-Cary Christian vs 5-Cary Academy (won 2-1, OT) /// 3-Charlotte Country Day (won 4-0) vs 6-Durham Academy / 2-Providence Day (won 4-0) vs 7-Ravenscroft
Semifinals, Oct. 24: 1-Charlotte Latin (won 3-1) vs 5-Cary Academy /// 2-Providence Day (won 1-0) vs 3-Charlotte Country Day
Championship, Oct. 28: 2-Providence Day at 1-Charlotte Latin (won 3-0)
FOOTBALL
1A 8-man
1st round, Nov. 3: 1-Halifax Academy (won 46-20) vs 4-Bethel Christian /// 2-Northeast/Hobgood Co-op (won 36-26) vs 3-Community Christian
Championship, Nov. 11: -- at Arendell Parrott
1-Halifax Academy vs 2-Northeast/Hobgood Co-op (won 25-24)
2A 8-man
1st round, Nov. 3: 1-Rocky Mount Academy (won 35-16) vs 4-Faith Christian (Rocky Mount) /// 2-Arendell Parrott (won 54-40) vs 3-St. David’s
Championship, Nov. 11: -- at Arendell Parrott
1-Rocky Mount Academy (won 66-60) vs 2-Arendell Parrott
DIII 11-man
1st round, Nov. 3: 1-Village Christian (won 53-6) vs 8-Northside Christian / 4-Hickory Grove vs 5-Harrells Christian (won 35-3) /// 3-Southlake Christian (won 30-17) vs 6-Rabun Gap, Ga. / 2-Concord First Assembly (won 31-7) vs 7-Asheville School
Semfinals, Nov. 10: 1-Village Christian (won 41-8) vs 5-Harrells Christian /// 2-Concord First Assembly (won 16-9, OT) vs 3-Southlake Christian
Championship, Nov. 17:
1-Village Christian vs 3-Southlake Christian (won 20-16)
DII 11-man
1st round, Nov. 3: 1-Statesville Christian vs 8-Cannon School (won 35-3) / 4-Metrolina Christian vs 5-Charlotte Country Day (won 39-25) /// 3-Trinity Christian (won 66-51) vs 6-Ravenscroft / 2-Charlotte Latin (won 30-7) vs 7-Wake Christian
Semfinals, Nov. 10: 5-Charlotte Country Day (won 25-16) vs 8-Cannon School /// 2-Charlotte Latin (won 27-16) vs 3-Trinity Christian
Championship, Nov. 17:
2-Charlotte Latin (won 33-0) vs 5-Charlotte Country Day
DI 11-man
1st round, Nov. 3: 1-Charlotte Christian (won 52-12) vs 4-Christ School /// 2-Providence Day (won 48-14) vs 3-High Point Christian
Championship, Nov. 10:
1-Charlotte Christian (won 42-21) vs 2-Providence Day
GIRLS GOLF
Oct. 23-24 at Whispering Pines Country Club.
Team standings: 1-Cannon School; 2-Ravenscroft; 3-Providence Day; 4-Charlotte Latin; 5-Davidson Day; 6-Cary Academy; 7-Wesleyan Christian; 8-North Raleigh Christian.
Individual top 10: 1. Rachel Kuehn, Asheville School (70 69 139); 2. Muskan Uppal, Cannon School (75 71 146); 3. Holly McCann, Ravenscroft (73 74 147); 4. Alexis Sudjianto, Charlotte Latin (70 79 149); T5. Sophie Holland, Cannon School (75 75 150); T5. Amanda Samback, Cannon School (75 75 150); 7. Kelly Topiwala, Carmel Christian (76 75 151); 8. Nicole Adam, O'Neal School (77 77 154); T9. Caroline Crumrine, Cape Fear Academy (80 76 156); T9. Carson Jenkins, Ravenscroft (77 79 156)
BOYS SOCCER
3A
1st round, Oct. 17:Durham Academy at 8-Ravenscroft (won 4-1) / Christ School (won 4-0) at 5-Charlotte Latin /// Gaston Christian (won 4-3) at 6-Covenant Day / Providence Day at 7-Cary Academy (won 3-0)
2nd round, Oct. 21:1-North Raleigh Christian vs 8-Ravenscroft (won 2-1) / 4-Cannon School (won 2-0) vs Christ School /// 3-Charlotte Country Day (won 3-2) vs Gaston Christian / 2-Wesleyan Christian (won 3-2) vs 7-Cary Academy
Semifinals, Oct. 24: 4-Cannon School (won 1-0, 4-2 PKs) vs 8-Ravenscroft /// 2-Wesleyan Christian (won 4-1) vs 3-Charlotte Country Day
Championship, Oct. 28: 2-Wesleyan Christian (won 3-0) vs 4-Cannon School -- at Covenant Day, 1 p.m.
2A
1st round, Oct. 17:St. David’s at Concord First Assembly (won 6-3) / Burlington Christian (won 3-1) at Salem Baptist /// Gaston Day at Asheville Christian (won 1-0) / Rocky Mount Academy at Caldwell Academy (won 2-0)
2nd round, Oct. 19: 8-Cape Fear Academy (won 7-1) vs Concord First Assembly / 5-O’Neal School (won 7-2) vs Burlington Christian /// 6-Carmel Christian vs Asheville Christian / 7-Cary Christian vs Caldwell Academy
3rd round, Oct. 21: 1-Fayetteville Academy (won 3-0) vs 8-Cape Fear Academy / 4-Westchester Country Day (won 2-1) vs 5-O’Neal /// 3-Calvary Day vs Asheville Christian (won 1-0, OT) / 2-Coastal Christian (won 3-1) vs 7-Cary Christian
Semifinals, Oct. 24: 1-Fayetteville Academy (won 4-0) vs 4-Westchester Country Day /// 2-Coastal Christian (won 3-0) vs Asheville Christian
Championship, Oct. 28: 1-Fayetteville Academy (won 3-0) vs 2-Coastal Christian -- at Westchester Country Day, noon
1A
1st round, Oct. 17:Grace Christian (Sanford) at Community Christian (won 5-1) / Woodlawn (won 2-1) at The Burlington School /// University Christian at American Hebrew (won 3-0) / John Paul II at Neuse Christian (won 9-0)
2nd round, Oct. 19: 8-Ridgecroft vs Community Christian (won 2-1) / 5-Kerr-Vance (won 6-0) vs Woodlawn /// 6-Lee Christian (won 2-0) vs American Hebrew / 7-Oakwood (won 10-4) vs Neuse Christian
3rd round, Oct. 21: 1-Hickory Christian (won 4-2) vs Community Christian / 4-Wayne Country Day (won 4-0) vs 5-Kerr-Vance /// 3-Statesville Christian (won 2-0) vs 6-Lee Christian / 2-Greenfield (won 7-0) vs 7-Oakwood
Semifinals, Oct. 24: 1-Hickory Christian (won 2-1) vs 4-Wayne Country Day /// 2-Greenfield vs 3-Statesville Christian (won 1-0)
Championship, Oct. 28: 1-Hickory Christian vs 3-Statesville Christian (won 1-0) -- at Wayne Country Day, 1 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
3A
1st round, Oct. 17: Wesleyan Christian (won 5-4) at 8-Ravenscroft / Providence Day at 5-Greensboro Day (won 8-0) /// Charlotte Christian at 6-Charlotte Country Day (won 7-2) / Cannon School at 7-Charlotte Latin (won 5-2)
2nd round, Oct. 21:1-Durham Academy (won 5-0) vs Wesleyan Christian / 4-Asheville School vs 5-Greensboro Day (won 5-1) /// 3-Covenant Day (won 5-2) vs 6-Charlotte Country Day / 2-Cary Academy (won 5-0) vs 7-Charlotte Latin
Semifinals, Oct. 24:1-Durham Academy (won 5-0) vs 5-Greensboro Day /// 2-Cary Academy (won 5-0) vs 3-Covenant Day
Championship, Oct. 28:1-Durham Academy (won 5-3) vs 2-Cary Academy -- at Salem Academy, 1:30 p.m.
2A
1st round, Oct. 17:Trinity School of Durham/Chapel Hill at 8-Carolina Friends (won 5-4) / Westchester County Day at 5-Asheville Christian (won 5-0) /// O’Neal at 6-Caldwell Academy (won 5-4) / Cary Christian (won 6-3) at 7-Rocky Mount Academy
2nd round, Oct. 21:1-St. David’s (won 5-0) vs 8-Carolina Friends / 4-Carolina Day (won 5-2) vs 5-Asheville Christian // 3-Cape Fear Academy (won 5-0) vs 6-Caldwell Academy / 2-Arendell Parrott (won 5-0) vs Cary Christian
Semifinals, Oct. 24:1-St. David’s (won 5-0) vs 4-Carolina Day /// 2-Arendell Parrott (won 5-2) vs 3-Cape Fear Academy
Championship, Oct. 28:1-St. David’s (won 5-0) vs 2-Arendell Parrott -- at Salem Academy, 10 a.m.
1A
1st round, Oct. 21:1-Wayne Country Day (won 5-0) vs 8-The Burlington School / 4-Kerr-Vance (won 5-2) vs 5-Lawrence Academy /// 3-Ridgecroft (won 6-3) vs 6-Northeast Academy / 2-University Christian (won 9-0) vs 7-Greenfield
Semifinals, Oct. 24:1-Wayne Country Day (won 5-1) vs 4-Kerr-Vance /// 2-University Christian (won 9-0) vs 3-Ridgecroft
Championship, Oct. 28:1-Wayne Country Day (won 5-0) vs 2-University Christian -- at Salem Academy, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
3A
1st round, Oct. 20:8-Wake Christian vs Ravenscroft (won 3-2) / 5-Covenant Day (won 3-1) vs Charlotte Latin /// 6-Cannon School (won 3-1) vs Wesleyan Christian / 7-High Point Christian (won 3-0) vs Durham Academy
2nd round, Oct. 24:1-North Raleigh Christian (won 3-0) vs Ravenscroft / 4-Charlotte Country Day (won 3-0) vs 5-Covenant Day /// 3-Cary Academy (won 3-2) vs 6-Cannon School / 2-Southlake Christian vs 7-High Point Christian (won 3-1)
Semifinals, Oct. 27:1-North Raleigh Christian (won 3-0) vs 4-Charlotte Country Day /// 3-Cary Academy vs 7-High Point Christian (won 3-2) -- both matches at Wesleyan Christian)
Championship, Oct. 28:1-North Raleigh Christian (won 3-1) vs 7-High Point Christian -- at Wesleyan Christian, 3 p.m.
2A
1st round, Oct. 17: Calvary Day at Gaston Day (won 3-0) / Carolina Friends at Westminster Catawba, S.C. (won 3-2) /// Epiphany School at St. David’s (won 3-0) / Harrells Christian at Freedom Christian (won 3-0)
2nd round, Oct. 19: 8-Carmel Christian (won 3-1) vs Gaston Day / 5-Davidson Day (won 3-0) vs Westminster Catawba, S.C. /// 6-Grace Christian (Raleigh) (won 3-1) vs St. David’s / 7-Coastal Christian (won 3-0) vs Freedom Christian
3rd round, Oct. 21:1-Arendell Parrott (won 3-0) vs 8-Carmel Christian / 4-Cary Christian (won 3-1) vs 5-Davidson Day /// 3-Caldwell Academy (won 3-0) vs 6-Grace Christian (Raleigh) / 2-Asheville Christian (won 3-1) vs 7-Coastal Christian
Semifinals, Oct. 24:1-Arendell Parrott (won 3-0) vs 4-Cary Christian /// 2-Asheville Christian (won 3-0) vs 3-Caldwell Academy
Championship, Oct. 28:1-Arendell Parrott vs 2-Asheville Christian (won 3-2) -- at Wesleyan Christian, 12:30 p.m.
1A
1st round, Oct. 17:Cresset Christian (won 3-1) vs Community Christian / Grace Christian Sanford vs University Christian (won 3-1) /// Neuse Christian (won 3-0) vs Lawrence Academy / John Paul II vs Cape Fear Christian (won 3-0)
2nd round, Oct. 19:8-Wayne Country Day vs Cresset Christian (won 3-1) / 5-Hickory Christian (won 3-1) vs University Christian /// 6-Oakwood (won 3-0) vs Neuse Christian / 7-United Faith Christian (won 3-1) vs Cape Fear Christian
3rd round, Oct. 21:1-Kerr-Vance (won 3-0) vs Cresset Christian / 4-Wayne Christian vs 5-Hickory Christian (won 3-0) /// 3-Lee Christian vs 6-Oakwood (won 3-1) / 2-Statesville Christian (won 3-0) vs 7-United Faith Christian
Semifinals, Oct. 24:1-Kerr-Vance (won 3-0) vs 5-Hickory Christian /// 2-Statesville Christian (won 3-0) vs 6-Oakwood
Championship, Oct. 28:1-Kerr-Vance vs 2-Statesville Christian (won 3-1) -- at Wesleyan Christian, 10 a.m.
