NCHSAA football playoff brackets, 2017

We updated the round-by-round results in the 2017 N.C. High School Athletic Association football playoffs.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Wake Forest wins 4AA championship
▪ Tarboro wins 1AA championship
PrepsNow area teams in bold.
Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “/” divides the brackets into fourths and the “///” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.
4AA East (rounds 1-4)
1st round (Nov. 10): 1-Wake Forest vs BYE; 8-Jack Britt vs 9-Millbrook (won 27-14) / 4-Sanderson vs BYE; 5-Middle Creek (won 43-6) vs 12-Laney /// 3-Garner vs BYE; 6-Pinecrest (won 50-19) vs 11-Athens Drive / 2-Green Hope vs BYE; 7-Leesville Road (won 41-14) vs 10-Fuquay-Varina
2nd round (Nov. 17): 1-Wake Forest (won 51-13) vs 9-Millbrook / 4-Sanderson (won 40-20) vs 5-Middle Creek /// 2-Green Hope (won 42-23) vs 7-Leesville Road / 3-Garner (won 31-21) vs 6-Pinecrest
3rd round (Nov. 24):
1-Wake Forest (won 35-7) vs 4-Sanderson /// 2-Green Hope vs 3-Garner (won 56-39)
East final (Dec. 1): 1-Wake Forest (won 51-21) vs 3-Garner
4AA West (rounds 1-4)
1st round (Nov. 10): 1-Mallard Creek vs BYE; 8-Richmond vs 9-North Mecklenburg (won 27-23) / 4-Page vs BYE; 5-Providence (won 54-18) vs 12-South Mecklenburg /// 3-Butler vs BYE; 6-Myers Park (won 35-6) vs 11-East Mecklenburg / 2-West Forsyth vs BYE; 7-Hough (won 41-16)vs 10-Ardrey Kell
2nd round (Nov. 17): 1-Mallard Creek (won 41-33) vs 9-North Mecklenburg / 4-Page (won 41-16) vs 5-Providence /// 2-West Forsyth vs 7-Hough (won 41-34) / 3-Butler vs 6-Myers Park (won 28-24)
3rd round (Nov. 24): 1-Mallard Creek (won 9-5) vs 4-Page /// 6-Myers Park vs 7-Hough (won 39-17)
West final (Dec. 1):
1-Mallard Creek (won 20-10) vs 7-Hough
4AA championship
State championship (Dec. 9): at Wake Forest University
1-Wake Forest (won 21-0) vs 1-Mallard Creek
4A East (rounds 1-4)
1st round (Nov. 10): 1-Scotland vs BYE; 8-Jordan vs 9-Seventy-First (won 23-13) / 4-South Central vs BYE; 5-Overhills vs 12-Knightdale (won 20-18) /// 3-Cardinal Gibbons vs BYE; 6-Heritage (won 34-13) vs 11-Purnell Swett / 2-Hoggard vs BYE; 7-Ragsdale vs 10-South View (won 38-35)
2nd round (Nov. 17): 1-Scotland (won 63-27) vs 9-Seventy-First / 4-South Central (won 64-36) vs 12-Knightdale /// 2-Hoggard (won 63-20) vs 10-South View / 3-Cardinal Gibbons vs 6-Heritage (won 34-6)
3rd round (Nov. 24): 1-Scotland (won 74-34) vs 4-South Central /// 2-Hoggard (won 20-8) vs 6-Heritage
East final (Dec. 1): 1-Scotland (won 47-46, OT) vs 2-Hoggard
4A West (rounds 1-4)
1st round (Nov. 10): 1-Harding vs BYE; 8-Porter Ridge (won 49-27) vs 9-Davie County / 4-West Mecklenburg vs BYE; 5-East Forsyth (won 35-6) vs 12-Mooresville /// 3-Glenn vs BYE; 6-Vance (won 35-6) vs 11-R.J. Reynolds / 2-South Caldwell vs BYE; 7-Hickory Ridge (won 51-0) vs 10-West Charlotte
2nd round (Nov. 17): 1-Harding (won 17-10) vs 8-Porter Ridge / 4-West Mecklenburg vs 5-East Forsyth (won 23-20) /// 2-South Caldwell vs 7-Hickory Ridge (won 55-28) / 3-Glenn vs 6-Vance (won 35-34)
3rd round (Nov. 24): 1-Harding (won 36-7) vs 5-East Forsyth /// 6-Vance (won 49-21) vs 7-Hickory Ridge
West final (Dec. 1): 1-Harding (won 20-14) vs 6-Vance
4A championship
State championship (Dec. 9): at Wake Forest University
1-Scotland vs 1-Harding (won 30-22)
3AA East (rounds 1-4)
1st round (Nov. 10): 1-Clayton (won 42-10) vs 16-Northwood; 8-Cleveland (won 53-10) vs 9-Northern Durham / 4-Eastern Guilford (won 31-12) vs 13-Hillside; 5-D.H. Conley (won 59-10) vs 12-Northern Guilford /// 3-Lee County (won 40-0) vs 14-Ben L. Smith; 6-Orange vs 11-Cape Fear (won 44-6) / 2-New Hanover (won 55-21) vs 15-West Brunswick; 7-Southeast Guilford vs 10-Dudley (won 21-13)
2nd round (Nov. 17): 1-Clayton (won 40-35) vs 8-Cleveland / 4-Eastern Guilford (won 44-29) vs 5-D.H. Conley /// 2-New Hanover (won 38-21) vs 10-Dudley / 3-Lee County vs 11-Cape Fear (won 24-7)
3rd round (Nov. 24): 1-Clayton vs 4-Eastern Guilford (won 38-31) /// 2-New Hanover (won 41-38) vs 11-Cape Fear
East final (Dec. 1): 2-New Hanover (won 32-29) vs 4-Eastern Guilford
3AA West (rounds 1-4)
1st round (Nov. 10): 1-Mount Tabor (won 34-6) vs 16-Ashbrook; 8-Watauga (won 21-9) vs 9-Asheville / 4-Alexander Central vs 13-Cuthbertson (won 35-28); 5-Marvin Ridge vs 12-Sun Valley (won 45-35) /// 3-South Iredell (won 44-34) vs 14-Northwest Cabarrus; 6-A.L. Brown (won 44-34) vs 11-Erwin / 2-A.C. Reynolds (won 52-6) vs 15-Parkland; 7-Southwest Guilford (won 48-0) vs 10-Statesville
2nd round (Nov. 17): 1-Mount Tabor (won 21-14) vs 8-Watauga / 12-Sun Valley (won 49-14) vs 13-Cuthbertson /// 2-A.C. Reynolds (won 21-7) vs 7-Southwest Guilford / 3-South Iredell (won 41-21) vs 6-A.L. Brown
3rd round (Nov. 24): 1-Mount Tabor vs 12-Sun Valley (won 27-20) /// 2-A.C. Reynolds (won 17-7) vs 3-South Iredell
West final (Dec. 1): 2-A.C. Reynolds (won 28-25) vs 12-Sun Valley
3AA championship
State championship (Dec. 9): at Duke
2-New Hanover (won 27-17) vs 2-A.C. Reynolds
3A East (rounds 1-4)
1st round (Nov. 10): 1-Western Alamance (won 59-20) vs 16-Eastern Wayne; 8-Fike (won 30-14) vs 9-Triton / 4-Terry Sanford (won 36-16) vs 13-Rocky Mount; 5-Jacksonville (won 56-22) vs 12-Northside (Jacksonville) /// 3-Southern Nash (won 76-12) vs 14-Westover; 6-Eastern Alamance (won 20-13) vs 11-Northeast Guilford / 2-Havelock (won 56-7) vs 15-Williams; 7-E.E. Smith (won 44-14) vs 10-West Carteret
2nd round (Nov. 17): 1-Western Alamance (won 45-14) vs 8-Fike / 4-Terry Sanford vs 5-Jacksonville (won 42-41) /// 2-Havelock (won 56-7) vs 7-E.E. Smith / 3-Southern Nash (won 62-20) vs 6-Eastern Alamance
3rd round (Nov. 24): 1-Western Alamance (won 38-7) vs 5-Jacksonville /// 2-Havelock (won 49-39) vs 3-Southern Nash
East final (Dec. 1): 1-Western Alamance vs 2-Havelock (won 41-14)
3A West (rounds 1-4)
1st round (Nov. 10): 1-Charlotte Catholic (won 43-7) vs 16-West Caldwell; 8-Stuart Cramer (won 21-20) vs 9-Concord / 4-Hunter Huss (won 34-14) vs 13-West Rowan; 5-Weddington (won 55-24) vs 12-Hickory /// 3-Jay M. Robinson (won 69-41) vs 14-Tuscola; 6-Crest (won 49-20) vs 11-Monroe / 2-Kings Mountain (won 41-13) vs 15-Forestview; 7-Rockingham County (won 47-29) vs 10-Freedom
2nd round (Nov. 17): 1-Charlotte Catholic (won 42-7) vs 8-Stuart Cramer / 4-Hunter Huss vs 5-Weddington (won 31-13) /// 2-Kings Mountain (won 53-7) vs 7-Rockingham County / 3-Jay M. Robinson (won 24-21) vs 6-Crest
3rd round (Nov. 24): 1-Charlotte Catholic (won 42-7) vs 5-Weddington /// 2-Kings Mountain vs 3-Jay M. Robinson (won 47-46)
West final (Dec. 1): 1-Charlotte Catholic (won 33-15) vs 3-Jay M. Robinson
3A championship
State championship (Dec. 9): at Duke
2-Havelock vs 1-Charlotte Catholic (won 28-14)
2AA East (rounds 1-4)
1st round (Nov. 10): 1-East Duplin (won 54-14) vs 16-St. Pauls; 8-Bunn vs 9-West Stokes (won 24-19) / 4-Randleman (won 43-7) vs 13-Roanoke Rapids; 5-Nash Central (won 41-7) vs 12-T.W. Andrews /// 3-South Granville (won 41-21) vs 14-Washington; 6-West Craven (won 28-7) vs 11-Richlands / 2-North Davidson (won 52-18) vs 15-Forest Hills; 7-Ledford (won 21-14, OT) vs 10-Anson County
2nd round (Nov. 17): 1-East Duplin (won 42-14) vs 9-West Stokes / 4-Randleman (won 57-19) vs 5-Nash Central /// 2-North Davidson (won 17-10) vs 7-Ledford / 3-South Granville (won 50-12) vs 6-West Craven
3rd round (Nov. 24): 1-East Duplin (won 21-13) vs 4-Randleman /// 2-North Davidson (won 35-19) vs 3-South Granville
East final (Dec. 1): 1-East Duplin (won 38-28) vs 2-North Davidson
2AA West (rounds 1-4)
1st round (Nov. 10): 1-South Point (won 48-0) vs 16-West Iredell; 8-Shelby (won 49-20) vs 9-Newton-Conover / 4-Mount Pleasant (won 35-0) vs 13-East Lincoln; 5-Maiden vs 12-Foard (won 16-0) /// 3-Franklin (won 52-27) vs 14-Smoky Mountain; 6-Wilkes Central vs 11-Pisgah (won 34-20) / 2-Hibriten (won 57-6) vs 15-Bandys; 7-North Surry vs 10-Patton (won 26-10)
2nd round (Nov. 17): 1-South Point vs 8-Shelby (won 33-23) / 4-Mount Pleasant (won 28-14) vs 12-Foard /// 2-Hibriten (won 35-0) vs 10-Patton / 3-Franklin (won 14-7) vs 11-Pisgah
3rd round (Nov. 24): 4-Mount Pleasant vs 8-Shelby (won 7-0) /// 2-Hibriten (won 37-7) vs 3-Franklin
West final (Dec. 1): 2-Hibriten (won 19-7) vs 8-Shelby
2AA championship
State championship (Dec. 9): at UNC-Chapel Hill
1-East Duplin vs 2-Hibriten (won 16-14)
2A East (rounds 1-4)
1st round (Nov. 10): 1-Northeastern (won 55-0) vs 16-Bertie; 8-First Flight vs 9-Clinton (won 21-15) / 4-Beddingfield (won 23-12) vs 13-Farmville Central; 5-Wallace-Rose Hill (won 42-3) vs 12-Ayden-Grifton /// 3-Southwest Onslow (won 35-6) vs 14-Goldsboro; 6-SouthWest Edgecombe (won 35-6) vs 11-Hertford County / 2-East Bladen (won 39-33) vs 15-James Kenan; 7-Kinston vs 10-Greene Central (won 28-6)
2nd round (Nov. 17): 1-Northeastern (won 35-0) vs 9-Clinton / 4-Beddingfield vs 5-Wallace-Rose Hill (won 56-0) /// 2-East Bladen (won 68-28) vs 10-Greene Central / 3-Southwest Onslow (won 63-28) vs 6-SouthWest Edgecombe
3rd round (Nov. 24): 1-Northeastern vs 5-Wallace-Rose Hill (won 63-52) /// 2-East Bladen vs 3-Southwest Onslow (won 30-13)
East final (Dec. 1): 3-Southwest Onslow vs 5-Wallace-Rose Hill (won 49-7)
2A West (rounds 1-4)
1st round (Nov. 10): 1-Reidsville (won 51-0) vs 16-West Lincoln; 8-East Rutherford vs 9-East Montgomery (won 30-7) / 4-South Columbus (won 14-0) vs 13-Wheatmore; 5-Graham vs 12-Lincolnton (won 39-19) /// 3-Hendersonville (won 49-0) vs 14-Brevard; 6-Salisbury vs 11-Red Springs (won 19-7) / 2-Mountain Heritage (won 50-28) vs 15-Lexington; 7-Whiteville (won 45-13) vs 10-North Wilkes
2nd round (Nov. 17): 1-Reidsville (won 39-17) vs 9-East Montgomery / 4-South Columbus (won 47-14) vs 12-Lincolnton /// 2-Mountain Heritage (won 52-44) vs 7-Whiteville / 3-Hendersonville (won 56-14) vs 11-Red Springs
3rd round (Nov. 24): 1-Reidsville (won 28-0) vs 4-South Columbus /// 2-Mountain Heritage (won 30-20) vs 3-Hendersonville
West final (Dec. 1): 1-Reidsville (won 27-20) vs 2-Mountain Heritage
2A championship
State championship (Dec. 9): at UNC-Chapel Hill
5-Wallace-Rose Hill (won 35-28) vs 1-Reidsville
1AA East (rounds 1-4)
1st round (Nov. 10): 1-Tarboro vs BYE; 8-Riverside (Williamston) (won 70-51) vs 9-Princeton / 4-Granville Central vs BYE; 5-West Montgomery (won 58-0) vs 12-Rosewood /// 3-East Carteret vs BYE; 6-Lakewood (won 54-0) vs 11-Pender / 2-Edenton Holmes vs BYE; 7-Manteo (won 35-13) vs 10-Gates County
2nd round (Nov. 17): 1-Tarboro (won 56-7) vs 8-Riverside (Williamston) / 4-Granville Central vs 5-West Montgomery (won 45-0) /// 2-Edenton Holmes (won 42-13) vs 7-Manteo / 3-East Carteret vs 6-Lakewood (won 41-40)
3rd round (Nov. 24): 1-Tarboro (won 49-3) vs 5-West Montgomery /// 2-Edenton Holmes (won 49-7) vs 6-Lakewood
East final (Dec. 1): 1-Tarboro (won 50-7) vs 2-Edenton Holmes
1AA West (rounds 1-4)
1st round (Nov. 10): 1-Mount Airy vs BYE; 8-Polk County (won 30-22) vs 9-North Rowan / 4-Bessemer City vs BYE; 5-Swain County (won 42-14) vs 12-Cherryville /// 3-North Stanly vs BYE; 6-Murphy (won 44-13) vs 11-South Stanly / 2-East Wilkes vs BYE; 7-East Surry (won 21-14) vs 10-Starmount
2nd round (Nov. 17): 1-Mount Airy (won 42-20) vs 8-Polk County / 4-Bessemer City (won 26-21) vs 5-Swain County /// 3-North Stanly vs 6-Murphy (won 49-35) / 2-East Wilkes vs 7-East Surry (won 49-36)
3rd round (Nov. 24): 1-Mount Airy (won 38-16) vs 4-Bessemer City /// 6-Murphy (won 49-27) vs 7-East Surry
West final (Dec. 1): 1-Mount Airy (won 49-35) vs 6-Murphy
1AA championship
State championship (Dec. 9): at N.C. State
1-Tarboro (won 32-7) vs 1-Mount Airy
1A East (rounds 1-4)
1st round (Nov. 10): 1-North Duplin vs BYE; 8-Southside (won 20-0) vs 9-Northside (Pinetown) / 4-Columbia vs BYE; 5-Pamlico County (won 40-8) vs 12-Albemarle /// 3-South Robeson vs BYE; 6-Plymouth (won 38-8) vs 11-North Edgecombe / 2-Northampton County vs BYE; 7-Southeast Halifax (won 14-7) vs 10-South Creek
2nd round (Nov. 17): 1-North Duplin (won 35-6) vs 8-Southside / 4-Columbia vs 5-Pamlico County (won 48-0) /// 2-Northampton County (won 20-0) vs 7-Southeast Halifax / 3-South Robeson vs 6-Plymouth (won 38-14)
3rd round (Nov. 24): 1-North Duplin (won 42-14) vs 5-Pamlico County /// 2-Northampton County vs 6-Plymouth (won 14-8)
East final (Dec. 1): 1-North Duplin (won 12-6) vs 6-Plymouth
1A West (rounds 1-4)
1st round (Nov. 10): 1-Mitchell County vs BYE; 8-South Stokes vs 9-CSD (won 29-22) / 4-Mountain Island Charter vs BYE; 5-Robbinsville (won 57-16) vs 12-Rosman / 3-Thomas Jefferson vs BYE; 6-Elkin (won 50-7) vs 11-Hayesville / 2-Cherokee vs BYE; 7-Union Academy (won 42-14) vs 10-Alleghany County
2nd round (Nov. 17): 1-Mitchell County (won 67-21) vs 9-CSD / 4-Mountain Island Charter vs 5-Robbinsville (won 46-34) /// 2-Cherokee (won 58-35) vs 7-Union Academy / 3-Thomas Jefferson (won 55-34) vs 6-Elkin
3rd round (Nov. 24): 1-Mitchell County (won 34-25) vs 5-Robbinsville /// 2-Cherokee (won 47-20) vs 3-Thomas Jefferson
West final (Dec. 1): 1-Mitchell County vs 2-Cherokee (won 42-28)
1A championship
State championship (Dec. 9): at N.C. State
1-North Duplin vs 2-Cherokee (won 21-13)
Comments