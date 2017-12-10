Levi Anderson, left, of Orange wrestles Ulises Ramirez, right, of Chapel Hill at 138 lbs. during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27.
Levi Anderson, left, of Orange wrestles Ulises Ramirez, right, of Chapel Hill at 138 lbs. during the dual team wrestling match between the Orange Panthers and the Chapel Hill Tigers that took place in Hillsborough, N.C. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Orange won 42-27. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com
PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: wrestling

The top eight teams in the biweekly PrepsNow area top 25 dual-team wrestling rankings are still in the same order, but the rest of the top 25 has been revamped.

The biggest results in the last two weeks include: Heritage defeating Millbrook, Millbrook defeating Middle Creek, Middle Creek defeating Ravenscroft, North Pitt defeating Southern Nash (they’ve now split head-to-head), Western Harnett defeating Union Pines, Wake Forest defeating Chapel Hill and Green Hope and Athens Drive each defeating both West Johnston and Northern Durham.

PrepsNow Wrestling Top 25 Rankings

Rank, Team

Rec.

LW

1. Orange

7-0

1

2. Cary

8-0

2

3. Rosewood

14-0

3

4. Holly Springs

10-0

4

5. Leesville Road

8-1

5

6. Fike

12-1

6

7. Corinth Holders

6-2

7

8. Cleveland

17-2

8

9. Wake Forest

8-1

12

10. Heritage

7-3

17

11. Millbrook

5-1

20

12. Middle Creek

6-4

22

13. Ravenscroft

7-3

14

14. Western Harnett

9-0

23

15. North Pitt

12-3

25

16. Southern Nash

9-5

13

17. Cardinal Gibbons

0-2

15

18. Union Pines

12-7

10

19. Pinecrest

4-3

11

20. Athens Drive

13-4

16

21. Chapel Hill

4-4

18

22. Apex Friendship

6-7

NR

23. Green Hope

6-2

NR

24. West Johnston

2-4

9

25. Northern Durham

2-2

21

Falling out: Farmville Central (19), South Lenoir (24).

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.

