PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: wrestling

The top eight teams in the biweekly PrepsNow area top 25 dual-team wrestling rankings are still in the same order, but the rest of the top 25 has been revamped.
The biggest results in the last two weeks include: Heritage defeating Millbrook, Millbrook defeating Middle Creek, Middle Creek defeating Ravenscroft, North Pitt defeating Southern Nash (they’ve now split head-to-head), Western Harnett defeating Union Pines, Wake Forest defeating Chapel Hill and Green Hope and Athens Drive each defeating both West Johnston and Northern Durham.
PrepsNow Wrestling Top 25 Rankings
Rank, Team
Rec.
LW
1. Orange
7-0
1
2. Cary
8-0
2
3. Rosewood
14-0
3
4. Holly Springs
10-0
4
5. Leesville Road
8-1
5
6. Fike
12-1
6
7. Corinth Holders
6-2
7
8. Cleveland
17-2
8
9. Wake Forest
8-1
12
10. Heritage
7-3
17
11. Millbrook
5-1
20
12. Middle Creek
6-4
22
13. Ravenscroft
7-3
14
14. Western Harnett
9-0
23
15. North Pitt
12-3
25
16. Southern Nash
9-5
13
17. Cardinal Gibbons
0-2
15
18. Union Pines
12-7
10
19. Pinecrest
4-3
11
20. Athens Drive
13-4
16
21. Chapel Hill
4-4
18
22. Apex Friendship
6-7
NR
23. Green Hope
6-2
NR
24. West Johnston
2-4
9
25. Northern Durham
2-2
21
Never miss a local story.
Falling out: Farmville Central (19), South Lenoir (24).
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.
Comments