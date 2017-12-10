Southeast Raleigh's Jada McMillian (15) drives the baseline during the NCHSAA 4A Girls Basketball State Championship game between Southeast Raleigh and Northwest Guilford in Raleigh on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Northwest Guilford won the game 36-34.
High School Sports

PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: girls basketball

By J. Mike Blake

December 10, 2017 11:30 PM

The PrepsNow 20-county coverage area girls basketball rankings keep on changing. Leesville Road and Heritage lost their first games of the season to Green Hope and Holly Springs, respectively, which allowed Wakefield to jump up to No. 3.

Unranked Cardinal Gibbons also made a big leap, as did Enloe and Jordan. Kinston and Franklinton cracked the top 25 this week too.

PrepsNow Girls’ Basketball Top 25 Rankings

Rank, Team

Rec.

LW

1. Southeast Raleigh

8-0

1

2. Neuse Christian

9-0

4

3. Wakefield

6-0

7

4. Holly Springs

4-4

6

5. Green Hope

5-2

8

6. Heritage

6-1

2

7. Leesville Road

7-1

3

8. South Central

5-1

9

9. Friendship Christian

5-0

10

10. North Johnston

6-0

11

11. Apex Friendship

6-1

14

12. Southern Durham

2-2

21

13. Riverside

6-1

22

14. Cardinal Gibbons

5-1

NR

15. Pinecrest

8-0

23

16. Millbrook

4-4

13

17. Wake Forest

5-1

16

18. Enloe

7-3

NR

19. Jordan

5-2

NR

20. Hillside

1-3

5

21. Athens Drive

5-2

12

22. Knightdale

5-1

18

23. Orange

2-1

15

24. Kinston

3-1

NR

25. Franklinton

6-2

NR

Falling out: Cary (17), South Lenoir (19), Ravenscroft (20), D.H. Conley (24), Overhills (25).

Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.

