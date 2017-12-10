PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: girls basketball

The PrepsNow 20-county coverage area girls basketball rankings keep on changing. Leesville Road and Heritage lost their first games of the season to Green Hope and Holly Springs, respectively, which allowed Wakefield to jump up to No. 3.
Unranked Cardinal Gibbons also made a big leap, as did Enloe and Jordan. Kinston and Franklinton cracked the top 25 this week too.
PrepsNow Girls’ Basketball Top 25 Rankings
Rank, Team
Rec.
LW
1. Southeast Raleigh
8-0
1
2. Neuse Christian
9-0
4
3. Wakefield
6-0
7
4. Holly Springs
4-4
6
5. Green Hope
5-2
8
6. Heritage
6-1
2
7. Leesville Road
7-1
3
8. South Central
5-1
9
9. Friendship Christian
5-0
10
10. North Johnston
6-0
11
11. Apex Friendship
6-1
14
12. Southern Durham
2-2
21
13. Riverside
6-1
22
14. Cardinal Gibbons
5-1
NR
15. Pinecrest
8-0
23
16. Millbrook
4-4
13
17. Wake Forest
5-1
16
18. Enloe
7-3
NR
19. Jordan
5-2
NR
20. Hillside
1-3
5
21. Athens Drive
5-2
12
22. Knightdale
5-1
18
23. Orange
2-1
15
24. Kinston
3-1
NR
25. Franklinton
6-2
NR
Falling out: Cary (17), South Lenoir (19), Ravenscroft (20), D.H. Conley (24), Overhills (25).
Eligible counties: Chatham, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Greene, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Pitt, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.
