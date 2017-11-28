Here’s where ECU quarterback recruit Holton Ahlers ranks all-time in NC high school history

D.H. Conley senior Holton Ahlers ended his four-year career as one of the top statistical quarterbacks in N.C. High School Athletic Association history.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound lefty ended his career as the state’s third all-time leading passer and second all-time in total offense. He’s also third in touchdown responsibility, third in passing touchdowns, fifth in completions and sixth in passing attempts.
The top-ranked in-state quarterback recruit is the crown jewel of East Carolina’s incoming recruiting class.
As a senior, he played in one more game than his junior year, yet accounted for fewer yards and more touchdowns. Ahlers was an AP all-state selection as a junior.
His 61 touchdown passes this season are the fourth-most in single-season NCHSAA history and his 75 combined touchdowns (rushing and passing) place him second.
Holton Ahlers
Career stats
Completions: 670 (fifth all-time)
Passing attempts: 1,157 (sixth all-time)
Passing yards: 11,198 (third all-time)
Touchdown passes: 145 (third all-time)
Interceptions: 28
Rushing yards: 3,586
Rushing touchdowns: 56
Total offense: 14,784 (second all-time)
Touchdown responsibility: 201 (third all-time)
Senior season stats
Completions: 223
Passing attempts: 358
Passing yards: 3,763
Touchdown passes: 61 (fourth all-time)
Interceptions: 4
Rushing yards: 933
Rushing touchdowns: 14
Total yards: 4,696
Touchdown responsibility: 75 (second all-time)
Junior season stats
Completions: 284 (sixth all-time)
Passing attempts: 460 (eighth all-time)
Passing yards: 4,503 (eighth all-time)
Touchdown passes: 51 (tied for 7th all-time)
Interceptions: 9
Rushing yards: 911
Rushing touchdowns: 15
Total yards: 5,414 (fourth all-time)
Touchdown responsibility: 66 (tied for 6th all-time)
