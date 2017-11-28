South Central's Jerell Belcher (7), Josh Stevens (54), and Cole Burgess (6) bring down D.H. Conley's Holton Ahlers (12) but not before he runs for enough yardage for a first down. The D.H. Conley Vikings visited the South Central Falcons in a high school football game on Nov. 3, 2017
Here’s where ECU quarterback recruit Holton Ahlers ranks all-time in NC high school history

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

November 28, 2017 11:21 AM

D.H. Conley senior Holton Ahlers ended his four-year career as one of the top statistical quarterbacks in N.C. High School Athletic Association history.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound lefty ended his career as the state’s third all-time leading passer and second all-time in total offense. He’s also third in touchdown responsibility, third in passing touchdowns, fifth in completions and sixth in passing attempts.

The top-ranked in-state quarterback recruit is the crown jewel of East Carolina’s incoming recruiting class.

As a senior, he played in one more game than his junior year, yet accounted for fewer yards and more touchdowns. Ahlers was an AP all-state selection as a junior.

His 61 touchdown passes this season are the fourth-most in single-season NCHSAA history and his 75 combined touchdowns (rushing and passing) place him second.

Holton Ahlers

Career stats

Completions: 670 (fifth all-time)

Passing attempts: 1,157 (sixth all-time)

Passing yards: 11,198 (third all-time)

Touchdown passes: 145 (third all-time)

Interceptions: 28

Rushing yards: 3,586

Rushing touchdowns: 56

Total offense: 14,784 (second all-time)

Touchdown responsibility: 201 (third all-time)

Senior season stats

Completions: 223

Passing attempts: 358

Passing yards: 3,763

Touchdown passes: 61 (fourth all-time)

Interceptions: 4

Rushing yards: 933

Rushing touchdowns: 14

Total yards: 4,696

Touchdown responsibility: 75 (second all-time)

Junior season stats

Completions: 284 (sixth all-time)

Passing attempts: 460 (eighth all-time)

Passing yards: 4,503 (eighth all-time)

Touchdown passes: 51 (tied for 7th all-time)

Interceptions: 9

Rushing yards: 911

Rushing touchdowns: 15

Total yards: 5,414 (fourth all-time)

Touchdown responsibility: 66 (tied for 6th all-time)

