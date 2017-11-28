Here’s where ECU quarterback recruit Holton Ahlers ranks all-time in NC high school history

South Central's Jerell Belcher (7), Josh Stevens (54), and Cole Burgess (6) bring down D.H. Conley's Holton Ahlers (12) but not before he runs for enough yardage for a first down. The D.H. Conley Vikings visited the South Central Falcons in a high school football game on Nov. 3, 2017 Carl Copeland newobserver.com