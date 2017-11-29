Cap-7 all-conference teams, 2017-18

The Cap-7 Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall sports.
Cardinal Gibbons won conference titles in football, boys soccer, volleyball, girls cross country, girls golf and girls tennis. The Crusaders won state titles in boys soccer, girls cross country and girls golf. Broughton won the Cap-7 boys cross country championship.
FOOTBALL
Player of the Year: Alim McNeill, Sanderson
Offensive MVP: Tyler Snead, Millbrook
Defensive MVP: Jalen Brooks, Cardinal Gibbons
Special Teams MVP: Noah Burnett, Leesville Road
Coach: Steven Wright, Cardinal Gibbons
All-conference:
QB: Chris McKay, Southeast Raleigh; Nick Frey, Cardinal Gibbons. RB: Trent Pennix, Sanderson; Dalen Spruill, Cardinal Gibbons. WR: Jack Biestek, Cardinal Gibbons; Tyler Williams, Southeast Raleigh; Larry Parker, Enloe; Trey Knox, Leesville Road. FB/TE: Dom Carlucci, Cardinal Gibbons. OL: Donovan Noel, Millbrook; Blake Whitmore, Millbrook; Peyton Winstead, Leesville Road; Anderson Hardy, Sanderson; Mitchell Mayes, Sanderson; Brendan Sikora, Cardinal Gibbons; Michael Smith, Cardinal Gibbons; Cameron Jones, Enloe. At-large offense: George Mitchell, Sanderson; Justin Harrington, Southeast Raleigh; Tyson Jackson, Millbrook; Justin Dunn, Sanderson; Hamilton Moore, Enloe; Devon Brooks, Sanderson; Carleon Merritt, Enloe; Chris O’Neil, Enloe
DL: Tylik Caine, Leesville Road; Godwin Igbokwe, Southeast Raleigh; Brandon Henderson, Cardinal Gibbons; Malik Medley, Sanderson; Travion Gregory, Sanderson; Christian Rorie, Enloe. LB: Jayden Pauling, Millbrook; Baldwin Bell, Leesville Road; Max Webster, Sanderson; Hamilton Moore, Enloe; Will Riggins, Broughton. DB: Tahmir Anderson, Millbrook; Marcel Smith, Cardinal Gibbons; David Sohn, Leesville Road; Cinique Scott, Southeast Raleigh; Vince Thomas, Sanderson. At-large defense: Alex Santiago, Millbrook; Brandon Hicks, Cardinal Gibbons; Rayshawn McMillan, Enloe; Tyler Williams, Southeast Raleigh; Kenan Delbridge, Millbrook; Alex Kopp, Cardinal Gibbons; Marcus Harris, Enloe; Brandon Codrington, Broughton. At-large special teams: Riley Myer, Cardinal Gibbons (Kicker); Carlito Lamb, Southeast Raleigh (Returner).
BOYS SOCCER
Player of the Year: Harry Cooper, Enloe
Offensive Player of the Year: Harry Cooper, Enloe
Defensive Player of the Year: Adam Trickett, Cardinal Gibbons
Goalkeeper of the Year: Emir Sevim, Enloe
Coach of the Year: Tim Healy, Cardinal Gibbons
All-conference:
Cardinal Gibbons: Adam Trickett; Jackson Hollenbach; Jack Zarnik; Martin Mezera; Sal Bottone; Ben Page; Eli Mizerk. Enloe: Harry Cooper; Chris Murphy; Aidan Sullivan; Rudi Hernandez; Miguel Solis; Emir Sevim. Millbrook: Luke White; Paul Phillips; Matt Bulmer; Alex Combs; Santiago Romero. Leesville Road: Ben Zahavi; Ben Noga; Jamie Boegel; Robert Bailey. Broughton: Cesar Gonzalez; Andrew Rosetti; John White. Sanderson: Reynolds Seaton; John O’Connor. Southeast Raleigh: Jonathan Ramirez Vazquez; Antonio Alvarado.
VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Jade Demps, Broughton
Coach of the Year: Erin Hensler, Leesville Road
All-conference:
Cardinal Gibbons: Caroline Dozier, Ryan Shannon, Hannah Nelson. Broughton: Jade Demps, Claire Sawyer, Brittany Wood. Leesville Road: Daniela McDonald, Sarah Gasper, Jordan Gower. Sanderson: Sydney Koch. Millbrook: Taylor Rebne. Enloe: Jakya Moore.
Honorable mention:
Cardinal Gibbons: Avery Bugg, Maya Mrus, Erin Westberg, Makenzy Krotzer. Broughton: Alden Willis, Holli Smith, Nan Parrish. Leesville Road: Timara Chapman, Brittany Staves. Sanderson: Hallie Phillips, Drew James. Millbrook: Ariannah Rosario. Enloe: Hailey Ryan. Southeast Raleigh: Destinae Collins.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys all-conference:
First team: Sam Thornton, Cardinal Gibbons; Ryan Brown, Broughton; Nikolas Scudder, Millbrook; Jacob Wells, Broughton; Preston Jones, Leesville Road; Jack Rooney, Broughton; Lowell Hensgen, Cardinal Gibbons.
Second team: Ian Hixson, Leesville Road; John Malach, Broughton; Ryan Bennison, Millbrook; Michael Rooney, Broughton; Wesley Haws, Cardinal Gibbons; Noah Pietrek, Cardinal Gibbons; Carson Williams, Cardinal Gibbons.
Girls all-conference:
First team: Lila Peters, Sanderson; Marissa Bishop, Cardinal Gibbons; Audrey Hemming, Leesville Road; Lauren Ammons, Sanderson; Katherine Priu, Cardinal Gibbons; Caroline Mullahy, Cardinal Gibbons; Molly McGowen, Cardinal Gibbons.
Second team: Anna Simmons, Broughton; Alina Rovnak, Cardinal Gibbons; Hannah Comesky, Leesville Road; Sarah Grimes, Broughton; Jordan Daniels, Broughton; Hayden Callahan, Cardinal Gibbons; Emilie Buzitsky, Broughton.
GIRLS TENNIS
All-conference singles: Sybil Tanik, Sanderson; Becket Waters, Broughton; Catherine Battle, Enloe; Brianna Taranto, Millbrook; Trevlyn Roberts, Broughton; M. Schenberger, Sanderson.
All-conference doubles: Ana Holshouser and Juliana Craft, Sanderson; Jenna Knors and Karen Galush, Cardinal Gibbons; Kylie Rigsby and Helen Alvis, Leesville Road; Callah Preti and Karly Fitzgerald, Cardinal Gibbons; Becca Bollinger and Claire Spickard, Sanderson; Meg Hardesty and Catherine Bell, Broughton.
GIRLS GOLF
Player of the Year: Hailey Freedman, Cardinal Gibbons.
All-conference:
Cardinal Gibbons: Megan Kanaby, Hannah Rose Bruxvoort, Camryn Fletcher, Emily Brubaker. Broughton: Cate Brewer, Diana Lee, Clara Grillo. Sanderson: Alicia Carlson. Leesville Road: Madison Srinivasa, Madeline St. Louis.
FIELD HOCKEY*
Offensive Player of the Year: Sasha Bull, East Chapel Hill and Ines Yofre, Chapel Hill
Defensive Player of the Year: Mia Barbieri, Cardinal Gibbons
All-conference:
First team: East Chapel Hill: Sasha Bull, Katie Agatucci, Isabel Long, Lydia Treml, Natalie Enyedi. Cardinal Gibbons: Mia Barbieri, Georgia Kelso, Gabby Young, Elle Freedman. Chapel Hill: Ines Yofre, Bryn Davis, Christina Valentin. Carrboro: Sydney Mosteller, Mackenzie Cox. Jordan: Delaney Parfitt.
Second team: East Chapel Hill: Elizabeth Agatucci, Leah Hurwitz. Cardinal Gibbons: Ella Reeves Vaughn, Grace Nelson. Chapel Hill: Allison Laufenberg, Alleigh Kempf, Ryann Brinkman. Carrboro: Kally Kummick, Audrey Carson. Jordan: Madeleine Yancy. Riverside: Evie Foraker, Molly Woods.
*Cardinal Gibbons is the only Cap-7 school with a field hockey team and plays with schools from other conferences.
