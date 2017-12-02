Undefeated still, Wake Forest QB Chris James looks ahead to next week's title game

South Central pulled away at the end to defeat host Greene Central 72-62 on Nov. 28, 2017. South Central was led by Shykeim Phillips' 25 points while Greene Central's Don'Quez Davis had 16 points. The game was old out 30 minutes before tipoff.
Cardinal Gibbons boys soccer coach Tim Healy was finishing up an interview session with media after his Crusaders won the NCHSAA 4A championship game on Saturday when three players snuck up behind him with a Gatorade cooler full of ice water.
Duke quarterback recruit Gunnar Holmberg threw two touchdowns and ran for another as Heritage defeated Cardinal Gibbons 34-6 on Friday in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A football playoffs on Nov. 17, 2017.
Hollenbach had a hand in both of the Crusaders' goals, notching a first-half assist and a second-half goal to help Cardinal Gibbons defeat Hough 2-1 in the NCHSAA 4A state championship on Nov. 18, 2017.