Wake Forest Cougars running back Devon Lawrence, left, breaks to the outside on a run against the Mallard Creek Mavericks during fourth quarter action of the 4AA Football State Championship game at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, December 9, 2017. Wake Forest defeated Mallard Creek 21-0. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

Northern Athletic all-conference teams, 2017-18

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

December 13, 2017 10:44 PM

The Northern Athletic Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in most fall sports.

Wakefield won the conference titles in volleyball and girls golf, Rolesville came out on top in girls tennis, Heritage won the boys soccer crown and Wake Forest took home NAC-6 championships in football and boys and girls cross country.

FOOTBALL

Player of the Year: Devon Lawrence, Wake Forest

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Gunnar Holmberg and Ricky Person Jr., Heritage

Defensive Player of the Year: Seth Williams, Wake Forest

Special Teams Player of the Year: Nolan Parris, Wake Forest

Coach of the Year: Reggie Lucas, Wake Forest

All-conference offense

Wake Forest: Chris James, Devon Lawrence, Marquis Dunn, Josh King, Sam Deluke, James Frye, Lex Goodwin. Heritage: Gunnar Holmberg, Ricky Person Jr., Mike Williamson, Devin Grant, Christian Staresina, Trey Holloway, Bryce Heidinger. Knightdale: Tomminique Crank, Isaiah Dunn, Matthew Gast, Kenny McCray, Joshua Davidson, Khirell Knight. Rolesville: John Adorno, Amir Webster, Josh Pullen, Cameron Moore. Corinth Holders: Jacob Monk, Larry Williams.

All-conference defense

Wake Forest: Jaden McKenzie, Jadacus Logan, John Jiles, Javon Terry, Drew Homschek, Isaiah Dickens. Heritage: Joseph Boletepeli, Joe Kane, Drake Thomas, Jaedon Williams, Donothan Muldrow, Kyle Barnette. Knightdale: Andrew Tuazama, Jourdan Mobley, Kikili Muhammad, Donovan Suitte, Roger Jackson, Gabriel Suazo, Corey Larkins. Rolesville: Julian Stinnett, Solomon Rogers, Kingsley Nwachukwu, Josh Jarvis, Kishon Kelly. Corinth Holders: Lamont Weathers. Wakefield: Marcellus Spell.

Heritage's Gunnar Holmberg (12) runs in open field .The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders football team has a home 2nd round playoff game vs. Heritage Huskies on Friday, November 17, 2017. Raleigh ,N.C.
Johnny Johnson newsobserver.com

Boys Soccer

Player of the Year: Trevor Berk, Heritage

Coach of the Year: Scott Sloan, Heritage

All-conference

Heritage: Trevor Berk, James Simpson, Dylan Berk, Jake Owczarzak, David Daria, Ricky Kuntz, Ashton Ferrante. Wakefield: Harry Watlington, Connor Hoke, John Alexander, Omar Abouseido, Matthew Errington. Wake Forest: Blake Brewer, Luke Sylvia, Edy Argueta, Krystian Serwinski. Knightdale: Brooks Poirier, Jake Fortner, Meschak Kebi. Corinth Holders: Christian Alvarez, Casey Coughlin. Rolesville: Jalen Duran.

VOLLEYBALL

Player of the Year: Ade’ Owokoniran, Wakefield

Offensive Player of the Year: Ally Harper, Heritage

Defensive Player of the Year: Megan Philipson, Corinth Holders

Co-Coach of the Year: Charles Riley, Corinth Holders and Cynthia Terrell, Wakefield

All-conference: Corinth Holders: Kalyn Rogers, Ali Blanco, Grace Pittman, Megan Philipson. Heritage: Ally Harper, Victoria Legrant, Maggie Mcguire. Knightdale: Devin Lasiter. Rolesville: Ahuna Akpuda. Wake Forest: Savannah Strawbridge, Emma Surles. Wakefield: Ade’ Owokoniran, Erin McEnery, Ele’sia Williams, Lauren Slusher.

CROSS COUNTRY

Boys Runner of the Year: John Autry, Wake Forest

Girls Runner of the Year: Diana Sanchez-Lopez, Rolesville

Boys all-conference first team: 1. John Autry, Wake Forest; 2. Ethan Boyd, Rolesville; 3. Grant White, Heritage; 4. Mamoon Hassan, Rolesville; 5. Reid Calhoun, Wakefield; 6. Benjamin Hayes, Wake Forest; 7. Max Geckler, Heritage.

Boys all-conference second team: 8. Nicholas Giron, Wakefield; 9. M.J. Ellis, Wake Forest; 10. Crist Cruz, Rolesville; 11. Brandon Coates, Corinth Holders; 12. Ryan Collins, Heritage; 13. Matthew Lewis, Corinth Holders; 14. Ben Brisard, Wake Forest.

Girls all-conference first team: 1. Diana Sanchez-Lopez, Rolesville; 2. Erin Spreen, Wake Forest; 3. Christina Bourne, Heritage; 4. Melissa Bourne, Heritage; 5. Natalie Mitchell, Wake Forest; 6. Danielle Lugo, Heritage; 7. Sydney Quate, Wake Forest.

Girls all-conference second team: 8. Tyler Bland, Wake Forest; 9. Kaelin Sanderford, Corinth Holders; 10. Crawford Ramsey, Corinth Holders; 11. Reghan Flores, Wake Forest; 12. Kayla Alznauer, Corinth Holders; 13. McKenzie Poland, Corinth Holders; 14. Mary Ward, Wake Forest.

GIRLS TENNIS

TBA

GIRLS GOLF

TBA

