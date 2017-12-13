Northern Athletic all-conference teams, 2017-18

The Northern Athletic Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in most fall sports.
Wakefield won the conference titles in volleyball and girls golf, Rolesville came out on top in girls tennis, Heritage won the boys soccer crown and Wake Forest took home NAC-6 championships in football and boys and girls cross country.
FOOTBALL
Player of the Year: Devon Lawrence, Wake Forest
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Gunnar Holmberg and Ricky Person Jr., Heritage
Defensive Player of the Year: Seth Williams, Wake Forest
Special Teams Player of the Year: Nolan Parris, Wake Forest
Coach of the Year: Reggie Lucas, Wake Forest
All-conference offense
Wake Forest: Chris James, Devon Lawrence, Marquis Dunn, Josh King, Sam Deluke, James Frye, Lex Goodwin. Heritage: Gunnar Holmberg, Ricky Person Jr., Mike Williamson, Devin Grant, Christian Staresina, Trey Holloway, Bryce Heidinger. Knightdale: Tomminique Crank, Isaiah Dunn, Matthew Gast, Kenny McCray, Joshua Davidson, Khirell Knight. Rolesville: John Adorno, Amir Webster, Josh Pullen, Cameron Moore. Corinth Holders: Jacob Monk, Larry Williams.
All-conference defense
Wake Forest: Jaden McKenzie, Jadacus Logan, John Jiles, Javon Terry, Drew Homschek, Isaiah Dickens. Heritage: Joseph Boletepeli, Joe Kane, Drake Thomas, Jaedon Williams, Donothan Muldrow, Kyle Barnette. Knightdale: Andrew Tuazama, Jourdan Mobley, Kikili Muhammad, Donovan Suitte, Roger Jackson, Gabriel Suazo, Corey Larkins. Rolesville: Julian Stinnett, Solomon Rogers, Kingsley Nwachukwu, Josh Jarvis, Kishon Kelly. Corinth Holders: Lamont Weathers. Wakefield: Marcellus Spell.
Never miss a local story.
Boys Soccer
Player of the Year: Trevor Berk, Heritage
Coach of the Year: Scott Sloan, Heritage
All-conference
Heritage: Trevor Berk, James Simpson, Dylan Berk, Jake Owczarzak, David Daria, Ricky Kuntz, Ashton Ferrante. Wakefield: Harry Watlington, Connor Hoke, John Alexander, Omar Abouseido, Matthew Errington. Wake Forest: Blake Brewer, Luke Sylvia, Edy Argueta, Krystian Serwinski. Knightdale: Brooks Poirier, Jake Fortner, Meschak Kebi. Corinth Holders: Christian Alvarez, Casey Coughlin. Rolesville: Jalen Duran.
VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Ade’ Owokoniran, Wakefield
Offensive Player of the Year: Ally Harper, Heritage
Defensive Player of the Year: Megan Philipson, Corinth Holders
Co-Coach of the Year: Charles Riley, Corinth Holders and Cynthia Terrell, Wakefield
All-conference: Corinth Holders: Kalyn Rogers, Ali Blanco, Grace Pittman, Megan Philipson. Heritage: Ally Harper, Victoria Legrant, Maggie Mcguire. Knightdale: Devin Lasiter. Rolesville: Ahuna Akpuda. Wake Forest: Savannah Strawbridge, Emma Surles. Wakefield: Ade’ Owokoniran, Erin McEnery, Ele’sia Williams, Lauren Slusher.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys Runner of the Year: John Autry, Wake Forest
Girls Runner of the Year: Diana Sanchez-Lopez, Rolesville
Boys all-conference first team: 1. John Autry, Wake Forest; 2. Ethan Boyd, Rolesville; 3. Grant White, Heritage; 4. Mamoon Hassan, Rolesville; 5. Reid Calhoun, Wakefield; 6. Benjamin Hayes, Wake Forest; 7. Max Geckler, Heritage.
Boys all-conference second team: 8. Nicholas Giron, Wakefield; 9. M.J. Ellis, Wake Forest; 10. Crist Cruz, Rolesville; 11. Brandon Coates, Corinth Holders; 12. Ryan Collins, Heritage; 13. Matthew Lewis, Corinth Holders; 14. Ben Brisard, Wake Forest.
Girls all-conference first team: 1. Diana Sanchez-Lopez, Rolesville; 2. Erin Spreen, Wake Forest; 3. Christina Bourne, Heritage; 4. Melissa Bourne, Heritage; 5. Natalie Mitchell, Wake Forest; 6. Danielle Lugo, Heritage; 7. Sydney Quate, Wake Forest.
Girls all-conference second team: 8. Tyler Bland, Wake Forest; 9. Kaelin Sanderford, Corinth Holders; 10. Crawford Ramsey, Corinth Holders; 11. Reghan Flores, Wake Forest; 12. Kayla Alznauer, Corinth Holders; 13. McKenzie Poland, Corinth Holders; 14. Mary Ward, Wake Forest.
GIRLS TENNIS
TBA
GIRLS GOLF
TBA
Comments