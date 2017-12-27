With coach Kevin Keatts watching, NCSU target Jalen Lecque leads Greenies to victory

Arden Christ School combo guard Jalen Lecque said he doesn’t play big for the coaches in attendance. He plays for the crowd.

Lecque had both watching as he led the Greenies to a 66-60 win over Greene Central in the David West bracket of the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Wednesday. Lecque scored 19 points to lead all scorers.

Lecque (6-4, 175 pounds), who’s being recruited by N.C. State, is a five-star guard and the No. 1 player in the state in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports.

He got his official offer from the Wolfpack on Sept. 14, and first-year Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts was at Holiday Gym on Wednesday to watch him play.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He is the best athlete I’ve ever coached,” Christ School head coach Jeff Depelteau said about Lecque. “He’s been a triple-double machine for us this year. He’s really dynamic. He can make plays and he’s doing a lot of little things to improve his game.”

Lecque added eight rebounds and three assist in 29 minutes. Greene Central, one of the best 2A teams in the state, made the game interesting, leading by seven late in the third. That’s when Lecque, a leader on a team that doesn’t have any seniors, asserted his will.

“In the fourth quarter I just couldn’t lose,” Lecque said. “Knowing that I could see a chance at victory I had to push through.”

More Videos 4:15 "I've been working on my shot" says UNC recruit Coby White after 46-point effort Pause 1:49 Broughton's DJ Thomas doesn't back down from Julian Newman 0:27 Duke signee Cam Reddish makes recruiting pitch to Zion Williamson 0:29 Man skis behind Amish buggy in viral video 2:15 'The 'why?' is the big question,' family ponders in Craven jail death 5:11 Peters: 'There's a lot of things to like,' in win over Montreal 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:19 'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 1:32 Changing how math is taught in Wake County schools 1:01 Christmas trees become mulch for Happy Trails program Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jalen Lecque discusses playing in the Triangle, in front of NC State coach Kevin Keatts Jalen Lecque discusses playing in the Triangle, in front of NC State coach Kevin Keatts. He had 19 points in a win over Greene Central in the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Dec. 27, 2017. Jalen Lecque discusses playing in the Triangle, in front of NC State coach Kevin Keatts Jalen Lecque discusses playing in the Triangle, in front of NC State coach Kevin Keatts. He had 19 points in a win over Greene Central in the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Dec. 27, 2017. Jonas Pope IV jpope@heraldsun.com

Lecque noticed Keatts on the sidelines, but stated “coaches don’t get me excited or nervous, the crowds do.”

Lecque, who said his favorite NBA player is Russell Westbrook, had two Westbrook-like dunks in the second half to get the crowd on his side.

Since relocating to North Carolina from New York, Lecque has seen the coaches from N.C. State at more of his games. He said that makes him feel like a “priority” and that the staff compares him to Dennis Smith, Jr., the former Wolfpack point guard who is now a rookie with the Dallas Mavericks.

“But I’m trying not to focus on that right now because I’m still early in my (recruiting) stage,” Lecque said.