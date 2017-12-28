Day 2 recaps from the John Wall Holiday Invitational

Thursday’s scheduled action in the John Wall Holiday Invitational includes the semifinals of the David West bracket and the rest of the T.J. Warren bracket’s first-round games.
DAVID WEST BRACKET
Semifinal – Greenfield School 59, Broughton 57: Greenfield and star player Coby White will be playing for a Holiday Invitational tournament title on Saturday. White, a UNC recruit, had 32 points in the victory. The Knights prevailed against the host Caps in a back-and-forth affair that gave Broughton one last chance to win the game with 13.4 seconds to go. But the Caps didn’t get a shot off, and White jumped on a loose ball to seal the win. Jalen Finch had 13 points in the loss. White needs 38 points on Saturday to break the all-time record for most points in the 46-year of the tournament, set by former Garner High and UNC star Donald Williams.
Semifinal – Garner vs. Christ School: 5:15 p.m. start
Never miss a local story.
Consolation – Kinston 56, Downey Christian (Fla.) 43: Kinston’s balanced scoring attack – Reginald Clark had 12 and Damian Dunn and Dontrez Styles each had 15 – was too much for the Patriots from Orlando. Downey Christian was led by 15 points and 10 rebounds from Therodore Wolfe. Headliners Julian Newman scored 14 in the loss on 4 of 22 shooting (4 of 15 from 3).
Consolation – Trinity Christian 66, Greene Central 49: Duke recruit Joey Baker had 14 points, Au’Duiese Toney had 15 and Greg Gantt had 19 in the win for the Crusaders from Fayetteville. Greene Central was led by 15 points from Imajae Dodd, 13 from Donte Johnson and 12 from Torrence Clark.
Friday’s schedule:
7th-place game: Downey Christian (Fla.) vs. Greene Central, 10:30 a.m.
5th-place game: Kinston vs. Trinity Christian, noon
3rd-place game: TBA, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday’s championship:
TBA, 7 p.m.
T.J. WARREN BRACKET
IMG Academy (Fla.) 85, Cannon School 81: Darius Day had 20 points to lead IMG Academy to an opening-round win. In the loss, N.C. State recruiting target Jairus Hamilton had 28 points.
University School (Fla.) vs. Panther Creek, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest Prep (Az.) vs. Heritage, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s schedule:
Cannon School vs. TBA 1:45 p.m.
Word of God vs. TBA 3:30 p.m.
Wesleyan Christian vs. TBA 7 p.m.
IMG Academy vs. TBA 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS BRACKET
Semifinal – Heritage 63, Hillside 20: The defending champion Huskies had an easier time in the semifinals than they did in the first round. Heritage had a running clock on Hillside during its rout and will play in the championship game for the second straight year.
Semifinal – Mallard Creek vs. Southeast Raleigh: 3:30 p.m. start
Consolation – Cary 66, Northwood Temple 63: The Imps were down 20, went on a 21-0 run and withstood a record-breaking performance to move into Friday’s fifth-place game. Northwood Temple made 13 3-pointers, breaking the tournament record for a single game that it set last year. The Eagles made just one in their first game of this year’s tournament.
Consolation – Wesleyan Christian 79, Neuse Christian 49: Izabel Verajao had six blocks in the first half, but it wasn’t enough for the Lions. Neuse Christian, one of the top teams in the NCISAA 1A, will face its main competition for a state title in Northwood Temple in the seventh-place game.
Friday’s schedule:
7th-place game: Neuse Christian vs. Northwood Temple, 11 a.m.
5th-place game: Cary vs. Wesleyan Christian, 12:30 p.m.
3rd-place game: Hillside vs. TBA, 2 p.m.
Saturday’s championship:
Heritage vs. TBA, 1:50 p.m.
Comments