A record, and a championship, on the line between Greenfield and Garner in John Wall Holiday Invitational

Coach Eddie Gray directs his troops on his way to his 500th career victory. Coverage from the prep basketball game between the Garner High Trojans and the Clayton High Comets played in Clayton, N.C. on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. The Garner boys defeated Clayton 80-59 marking the 500th career victory for Coach Eddie Gray. The Clayton girls defeated Garner 62-44. Dean Strickland