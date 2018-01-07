More Videos

NC State fans storm the court after victory over Duke 0:38

NC State fans storm the court after victory over Duke

Pause
Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 0:57

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges

How cold is it? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast. 0:56

How cold is it? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast.

Coach K: N.C. State played with 'verve' and 'like men' as Blue Devils suffer upset in 96-85 loss 2:53

Coach K: N.C. State played with "verve" and "like men" as Blue Devils suffer upset in 96-85 loss

NC State celebrates the Wolfpack's victory over Duke 1:15

NC State celebrates the Wolfpack's victory over Duke

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

N.C. State's Keats explains 96-85 upset win over Duke, unselfish play and teamwork cited 1:30

N.C. State's Keats explains 96-85 upset win over Duke, unselfish play and teamwork cited

Duke's Bagley: 'This is just not cool at all' 1:20

Duke's Bagley: 'This is just not cool at all'

NC State's Dorn makes an incredible four-point play 0:28

NC State's Dorn makes an incredible four-point play

NC State's Abu: 'The sky's the limit' after win over Duke 1:58

NC State's Abu: 'The sky's the limit' after win over Duke

  • Top 10 plays from Southern Durham at rival Hillside boys basketball

    The top 10 plays from the Southern Durham Spartans at Hillside Hornets rivalry boys basketball game on Jan. 6, 2018.

Top 10 plays from Southern Durham at rival Hillside boys basketball

The top 10 plays from the Southern Durham Spartans at Hillside Hornets rivalry boys basketball game on Jan. 6, 2018.
J. Mike Blake mblake@newsobserver.com