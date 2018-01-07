Top 10 plays from Southern Durham at rival Hillside boys basketball

Coby White got and "and-one" to tie, then break, Donald Williams' scoring record in the Holiday Invitational that had stood since 1990. He added another one to end with 119 points, breaking Williams' three-day record of 115.
Kyree Walker, one of the top sophomores in the nation, throws down a vicious windmill at the end of Hillcrest Prep's opening win against Heritage in the T.J. Warren bracket of the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Dec. 28, 2017.
The Heritage girls basketball team defeated Northwood Temple Academy despite being down with 3 minutes to go and being without leading scorer Demi Washington, who fouled out. Heritage won 51-47 on Dec. 27, 2017 to open the John Wall Holiday Invitational.
Hunt stormed back late to defeat crosstown rival Fike 63-59 on Dec. 20, 2017 in the championship game of the Farris & Farris Holiday Tournament championship game. Jameson Lucas was named tournament MVP.
Garner beat Heritage for the second time in as many weeks, winning 91-79 on Dec. 19, 2017. Garner's Trayvon Ferrell led the way with 26 points, while teammate Demetric Horton had 26. Heritage's Jayden Gardner had a game-high 30.