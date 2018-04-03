Big East 3A all-conference teams, 2017-18

The Big East 3A Conference has announced its all-conference lists and player and coach of the year awards in all fall and winter sports.
In the fall, Southern Nash won the conference title in football, Franklinton claimed the volleyball crown, Fike won both boys soccer and girls tennis while Hunt was tops in girls golf.
In the winter, Fike and Hunt the way with two conference titles each. Fike won girls swimming and wrestling, Hunt won in boys swimming title and girls basketball. Northern Nash won the boys basketball championship and Southern Nash the cheerleading title.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Undray Cherry (Northern Nash)
Coach of the Year: Henry Drake (Northern Nash)
All-Conference:
Northern Nash: Undray Cherry, DarQuez Flowers, DeVontae Wiggins. Rocky Mount: Javeon Jones, Rodney Alston. Southern Nash: Tyler Wilson, Jalen Lucas. Fike: Elijahwon Cooper. Hunt: Javion Farmer. Franklinton: Kalib Matthews
Honorable Mention:
Da’Shawn Liggins (Northern Nash); Shyheim Battle (Rocky Mount); Cory Foster (Southern Nash); Moses Parker (Fike); Jameson Lucas (Hunt); Wade Jackson (Franklinton).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Kayla Kent, Hunt
Coach of the Year: Tiffany Parks, Hunt
All-Conference:
Hunt: Kayla Kent, Bria Griffith, Brianna Tucker. Fike: Jada Lee, Aniya Thigpen. Franklinton: Miracle Cornell, Amber Rushing. Rocky Mount: Mya Pittman. Northern Nash: Kristin Johnson. Southern Nash: Stacie Winner.
Honorable Mention:
Imani Sutton (Hunt); Jah'Asia Pernell (Fike); Katherine Wilkins (Franklinton); Alexis Moore (Rocky Mount); Shamiya Mercer (Northern Nash); Ryan Bailey (Southern Nash).
WRESTLING
Wrestler of the Year: Jesus Raya (Southern Nash)
Coach of the Year: Brad Watson (Fike)
SWIMMING
Coach of the Year:
Boys: Christel Dermer (Hunt)
Girls: Sherri Strickland (Fike)
Swimmer of the Year:
Boys: Colton Cruz (Southern Nash)
Girls: Sarah Jones and Cassie Jones (Fike)
CHEERLEADING
Cheerleader of the Year: Jazmine Jones (Franklinton)
Coach of the Year: Ashley Bass (Southern Nash)
All-Conference:
Southern Nash: Kasie Webb, Sidney Tant, Abby Darak, Markayla Gibson. Franklinton: Emily Harris, Daniell Kennedy, Grace Bigham. Fike: Shaniya Mardre, Kenshye Langston, Maurissa Barnes. Hunt: Samantha Bunn, Alexis Bailey. Rocky Mount: Renata Eley, Alysha Boone. Northern Nash: Kelah Moore.
FOOTBALL
Offensive Player of the Year: Zonovan Knight, Southern Nash
Defensive Player of the Year: Hunter Perry, Southern Nash
Coach of the Year: Brian Foster, Southern Nash
All-conference: Southern Nash: Nadir Thompson, Dae’One Wilkins, Hunter Perry, Quinton Cooley, Nasheen Cooley, Lamont Williams, Chris Smith, Kendrick Bell, Nick Fleming, Devonte Taybron, Zonovan Knight, Abe Rodriguez. Fike: Brandon Atkinson, Justin Daniels, Dangelo Hodge, Lewis Pearce, Cody Cooper-Speight, Garrett Browder, Jaelynn Melton, Jalen Currie, John Gliarmis, Walker Gliarmis. Rocky Mount: De’Trell Revis, Marcus Braswell, Shyheim Battle, Jaquan Lynch, Rodell Bridges, Kevon Daniels, Alandis Trevathan, Desmond Barnes. Franklinton: E’kwon White, Josiah Trotter, Kendall Harris, Steve Green, Trevor Hubbard, Jadakiss Gallatin. Hunt: Christian Phaby, Bryson Gibson, Donte Farmer, Dallas Kemp, Jadequis Liles, Noah Randolph. Northern Nash: Davontae Wiggins, Da’Shawn Liggins, Trevor Sledge, Shy’quan Horton, Bryce Miles, Joseph Brake.
Honorable mention: Kedric Anderson – Southern Nash; Kavaris Evans – Fike; Ty’Rick Roberts – Rocky Mount; Samuel Buckner – Franklinton; TiQuez Taylor – Hunt; Nyeem Davis – Northern Nash.
BOYS SOCCER
Co-offensive player of the Year: Mark Bogle, Hunt and Richard Lopez-Hernandez, Franklinton
Defensive Player of the Year: Brandon Price, Southern Nash
Coach of the Year: Carlos Barron, Southern Nash
All-conference: Southern Nash: Brandon Price, Carlos Garcia, Justin Vazquez, Eric Mendoza, David Vazquez, Ezekiel Gonzalez. Fike: Matt Cotton, Myles Cyrus, Nolan Wiggs, Kevin Mendoza, Renaldo Romero. Hunt: Mark Bogle, Brendan Nance, Jose Chavez, Ethan Fatzaun. Franklinton: Richard Lopez-Hernandez, Hayes Tharrington, Navid Qazizada. Rocky Mount: Demetrius Morton, Gustavo Velasquez. Northern Nash: Alex Phillips, Jacob Michaels.
Honorable mention: Shawn Trice, Southern Nash; Jaylen Guillen, Fike; Kevin Moreno, Hunt; Hayden Johnson, Franklinton; Alex Foote, Rocky Mount; Evan Sanford, Northern Nash.
VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: Amoret Stinagle, Hunt
Coach of the Year: Crystal Barnes, Franklinton
All-conference: Franklinton: Amari Champion, Brittany Davis, Nikki Vernelson, Nia Richardson. Hunt: Amoret Stinagle, Allyson Matthews, Meghan Martinez. Fike: Katherine Newton, Mason Blake. Southern Nash: Blair Price, Lauren Fassnacht. Northern Nash: Ashlee Brackett, Jenna McKenney. Rocky Mount: Jada Morris, Kharisma Harrison.
Honorable mention: Brianna Moore, Hunt; Reece Nelson, Fike; Jericka Brodie, Franklinton; Kayla Richardson, Northern Nash; Daphne Chime, Rocky Mount; Lydia Ruffin, Southern Nash.
CROSS COUNTRY
Boys Runner of the Year: Jordan Richardson, Northern Nash
Girls Runner of the Year: Mackenzie Proctor, Northern Nash
Boys Coach of the Year: Jeff Dodrill, Northern Nash
Girls Coach of the Year: Jeff Dodrill, Northern Nash
Boys all-conference (in order of finish): 1. Jordan Richardson, Northern Nash; 2. Renzo Cieza, Hunt; 3. Amando Robles, Fike; 4. Joseph Dees, Northern Nash; 5. Maliek Small, Rocky Mount; 6. Matt Wright, Northern Nash; 7. Chelear Forbes, Hunt; 8. Damian Moore, Rocky Mount; 9. Justin Marshall, Northern Nash; 10. Keyonte Williams, Rocky Mount.
Girls all-conference (in order of finish): 1. Mackenzie Proctor, Northern Nash; 2. Isabel Reed, Hunt; 3. Nevaeh Fortier, Northern Nash; 4. Caitlyn Cooke, Northern Nash; 5. Sophia Atkins, Northern Nash; 6. Kelsey Hutchison, Northern Nash; 7. Tatum Janke, Rocky Mount; 8. Madeline Dalsimer, Rocky Mount; 9. Alexis Lucas, Northern Nash; 10. Ashtyn Schrimer, Rocky Mount.
GIRLS TENNIS
Coach of the Year: Lee Matthews, Fike
Player of the Year: Logan Adkins, Fike
All-conference: Logan Adkins, Fike; Anna Barnes, Hunt; Caroline Broderick, Rocky Mount; Caroline Carothers, Southern Nash; Faith Harris, Hunt; Jenna Hebbard, Fike; Macy Hebbard, Fike; Katie Moss, Rocky Mount; Brooke Pearce, Franklinton; Grayson Tanner, Northern Nash; Nisaja Thomas, Northern Nash; Sacie Winner, Southern Nash.
Honorable mention: Mary Katherine Broderick, Rocky Mount; Avery Rose Brown, Fike; Grace Cottrell, Franklinton; Logan Hinnant, Hunt; Nora Satekova, Southern Nash; Paige Ward, Northern Nash.
GIRLS GOLF
Player of the Year: Elisabeth Collie, Southern Nash
Coach of the Year: Jeff Boykin, Hunt
All-conference (in order of finish): 1. Elisabeth Collie, Southern Nash; 2. Sarah Bunn, Hunt; 3. Brooke Taylor, Northern Nash; 4. Madeline Harrell, Fike; 5. Liza Horne, Fike; 6. Gracie Taylor, Hunt; 7. Rayna Bailey, Southern Nash; 8. Connor Worley, Hunt; 9. Lauren Israel, Northern Nash; 10. Brittany Pittman, Northern Nash.
Honorable mention: Mallory O’Brien – Fike; Ashley Stillman – Hunt; Lucy Gassaway – Rocky Mount; Taylor Hall – Southern Nash.
