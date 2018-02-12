NCISAA basketball brackets, playoff schedule - 2018

We’ll be updating this story round-by-round as the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association basketball, wrestling and swimming postseason continues. PrepsNow area teams in bold.

Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “/” divides the brackets into fourths and “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.

BOYS BASKETBALL

1A

1st round, Feb. 13: Terra Ceia Christian at John Paul II (won 103-67) / Neuse Christian at Cape Fear Christian (won 77-66) /// Wayne Christian at Kerr-Vance (won 69-68) / Hickory Christian (won 73-59) at Grace Christian Sanford

2nd round, Feb. 15: 8-Wayne Country Day (won 79-78) vs John Paul II / 5-United Faith Christian (won 79-53) vs Cape Fear Christian /// 6-Statesville Christian (won 83-76) vs Kerr-Vance / 7-Victory Christian (won 72-43) vs Hickory Christian

Quarterfinals, Feb. 17: 1-Trinity Christian vs 8-Wayne Country Day (won 81-44) / 4-Northwood Temple vs 5-United Faith (won 84-67) /// 3-Burlington School (won 51-49) vs 6-Statesville Christian / 2-Greenfield (won 72-43) vs 7-Victory Christian

Semifinals, Feb. 23 at Calvary Day: 1-Trinity Christian vs 5-United Faith /// 2-Greenfield vs 3-Burlington School

Championship, Feb. 24: at Forsyth Country Day

2A

1st round, Feb. 13: Caldwell Academy (won 54-52) at Fayetteville Academy / Calvary Day at Freedom Christian (won 69-63) /// Faith Christian Rocky Mount at Arendell Parrott (won 87-41) / Northside Christian (won 72-54) at Harrells Christian

2nd round, Feb. 15: 8-Cape Fear Academy (won 46-37) vs Caldwell Academy / 5-Concord First Assembly (won 60-41) vs Freedom Christian /// 6-Coastal Christian (won 64-44)vs Arendell Parrott / 7-St. David’s (won 61-52) vs Northside Christian

Quarterfinals, Feb. 17: 1-Gaston Day (won 76-48) vs 8-Cape Fear Academy / 4-Asheville Christian (won 74-50) vs 5-Concord First Assembly /// 3-Village Christian (won 75-70) vs 6-Coastal Christian / 2-Carmel Christian (won 71-57) vs 7-St. David’s

Semifinals, Feb. 23 at Westchester Country Day: 1-Gaston Day vs 4-Asheville Christian /// 2-Carmel Christian vs 3-Village Christian

Championship, Feb. 24: at Forsyth Country Day

3A

1st round, Feb. 13: Ravenscroft at 8-Charlotte Country Day (won 63-45) / Rabun Gap, Ga. at 5-Charlotte Christian (won 62-49) /// Durham Academy at 6-High Point Christian (won 74-60) / SouthLake Christian at 7-Cannon (won 55-45)

Quarterfinals, Feb. 17: 1-Wesleyan Christian (won 83-53) vs 8-Charlotte Country Day / 4-Providence Day (won 63-60) vs 5-Charlotte Christian /// 3-Christ School (won 82-52) vs 6-High Point Christian / 2-Greensboro Day (won 64-45) vs 7-Cannon

Semifinals, Feb. 23 at Forsyth Country Day: 1-Wesleyan Christian vs 4-Providence Day /// 2-Greensboro Day vs 3-Christ School

Championship, Feb. 24: at Forsyth Country Day

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1A

1st round, Feb. 13: United Faith Christian at Grace Christian Sanford (won 55-41) / Pungo Christian at Greenfield (won 45-41) /// Community Christian at Ridgecroft (won 48-41) / Wayne Christian at Kerr-Vance (won 73-41)

2nd round, Feb. 15: 8-Victory Christian (won 50-34) vs Grace Christian Sanford / 5-Wayne Country Day (won 57-22) vs Greenfield /// 6-Halifax Academy (won 60-37) vs Ridgecroft / 7-Trinity Christian (won 52-39) vs Kerr-Vance

Quarterfinals, Feb. 17: 1-Northwood Temple (won 64-38) vs 8-Victory Christian / 4-Burlington School (won 72-36) vs 5-Wayne Country Day /// 3-Statesville Christian (won 60-47) vs 6-Halifax Academy / 2-Neuse Christian (won 72-48) vs 7-Trinity Christian

Semifinals, Feb. 23 at Calvary Day: 1-Northwood Temple vs 4-Burlington School /// 2-Neuse Christian vs 3-Statesville Christian

Championship, Feb. 24: at Forsyth Country Day

2A

1st round, Feb. 13: Fayetteville Academy at Davidson Day (won 52-40) / Arendell Parrott (won 42-30) at St. David’s /// St. Thomas More at Cary Christian (won 56-47) / Salem Baptist at Gaston Day (won 67-57)

2nd round, Feb. 15: 8-O’Neal School vs Davidson Day (won 66-57) / 5-Cape Fear Academy (won 51-36) vs Arendell Parrott /// 6-Freedom Christian (won 61-51) vs Cary Christian / 7-Carmel Christian vs Gaston Day (won 50-37)

Quarterfinals, Feb. 17: 1-Carolina Day (won 67-44) vs Davidson Day / 4-Fayetteville Christian vs 5-Cape Fear Academy (won 49-41) /// 3-Concord First Assembly (won 61-33) vs 6-Freedom Christian / 2-Asheville Christian (won 49-35) vs Gaston Day

Semifinals, Feb. 23 at Westchester Country Day: 1-Carolina Day vs 5-Cape Fear Academy /// 2-Asheville Christian vs 3-Concord First Assembly

Championship, Feb. 24: at Forsyth Country Day

3A

1st round, Feb. 13: Forsyth Country Day at 8-Hickory Grove Christian (won 53-39) / Greensboro Day at 5-Charlotte Latin (won 46-34) /// Metrolina Christian at 6-Rabun Gap, Ga. (won 52-39) / Saint Mary’s at 7-Durham Academy (won 54-31)

Quarterfinals, Feb. 17: 1-Wesleyan Christian (won 52-23) vs 8-Hickory Grove Christian / 4-North Raleigh Christian vs 5-Charlotte Latin (won 62-30) /// 3-Ravenscroft vs 6-Rabun Gap, Ga. (won 50-32) / 2-Providence Day (won 48-35) vs 7-Durham Academy

Semifinals, Feb. 23 at Forsyth Country Day: 1-Wesleyan Christian vs 5-Charlotte Latin /// 2-Providence Day vs 6-Rabun Gap, Ga.

Championship, Feb. 24: at Forsyth Country Day

SWIMMING

Feb. 16-17 at Wesleyan Christian in High Point.

WRESTLING

Feb. 19 at Greensboro Aquatic Center.