Ravenscroft's Elijah Sanders (30) drives along the baseline past Knightdale's Xavier Fennel (11). The final day of the 8th Annual South Granville Holiday tournament finals was held at South Granville High in Creedmoor, N.C. on December 30, 2017.
Ravenscroft's Elijah Sanders (30) drives along the baseline past Knightdale's Xavier Fennel (11). The final day of the 8th Annual South Granville Holiday tournament finals was held at South Granville High in Creedmoor, N.C. on December 30, 2017. Steven Worthy newsobserver.com
Ravenscroft's Elijah Sanders (30) drives along the baseline past Knightdale's Xavier Fennel (11). The final day of the 8th Annual South Granville Holiday tournament finals was held at South Granville High in Creedmoor, N.C. on December 30, 2017. Steven Worthy newsobserver.com

High School Sports

NCISAA basketball brackets, playoff schedule - 2018

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

February 12, 2018 02:14 PM

We’ll be updating this story round-by-round as the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association basketball, wrestling and swimming postseason continues. PrepsNow area teams in bold.

Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “/” divides the brackets into fourths and “//” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.

BOYS BASKETBALL

1A

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

1st round, Feb. 13: Terra Ceia Christian at John Paul II (won 103-67) / Neuse Christian at Cape Fear Christian (won 77-66) /// Wayne Christian at Kerr-Vance (won 69-68) / Hickory Christian (won 73-59) at Grace Christian Sanford

2nd round, Feb. 15: 8-Wayne Country Day (won 79-78) vs John Paul II / 5-United Faith Christian (won 79-53) vs Cape Fear Christian /// 6-Statesville Christian (won 83-76) vs Kerr-Vance / 7-Victory Christian (won 72-43) vs Hickory Christian

Quarterfinals, Feb. 17: 1-Trinity Christian vs 8-Wayne Country Day (won 81-44) / 4-Northwood Temple vs 5-United Faith (won 84-67) /// 3-Burlington School (won 51-49) vs 6-Statesville Christian / 2-Greenfield (won 72-43) vs 7-Victory Christian

Semifinals, Feb. 23 at Calvary Day: 1-Trinity Christian vs 5-United Faith /// 2-Greenfield vs 3-Burlington School

Championship, Feb. 24: at Forsyth Country Day

2A

1st round, Feb. 13: Caldwell Academy (won 54-52) at Fayetteville Academy / Calvary Day at Freedom Christian (won 69-63) /// Faith Christian Rocky Mount at Arendell Parrott (won 87-41) / Northside Christian (won 72-54) at Harrells Christian

2nd round, Feb. 15: 8-Cape Fear Academy (won 46-37) vs Caldwell Academy / 5-Concord First Assembly (won 60-41) vs Freedom Christian /// 6-Coastal Christian (won 64-44)vs Arendell Parrott / 7-St. David’s (won 61-52) vs Northside Christian

Quarterfinals, Feb. 17: 1-Gaston Day (won 76-48) vs 8-Cape Fear Academy / 4-Asheville Christian (won 74-50) vs 5-Concord First Assembly /// 3-Village Christian (won 75-70) vs 6-Coastal Christian / 2-Carmel Christian (won 71-57) vs 7-St. David’s

Semifinals, Feb. 23 at Westchester Country Day: 1-Gaston Day vs 4-Asheville Christian /// 2-Carmel Christian vs 3-Village Christian

Championship, Feb. 24: at Forsyth Country Day

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer

3A

1st round, Feb. 13: Ravenscroft at 8-Charlotte Country Day (won 63-45) / Rabun Gap, Ga. at 5-Charlotte Christian (won 62-49) /// Durham Academy at 6-High Point Christian (won 74-60) / SouthLake Christian at 7-Cannon (won 55-45)

Quarterfinals, Feb. 17: 1-Wesleyan Christian (won 83-53) vs 8-Charlotte Country Day / 4-Providence Day (won 63-60) vs 5-Charlotte Christian /// 3-Christ School (won 82-52) vs 6-High Point Christian / 2-Greensboro Day (won 64-45) vs 7-Cannon

Semifinals, Feb. 23 at Forsyth Country Day: 1-Wesleyan Christian vs 4-Providence Day /// 2-Greensboro Day vs 3-Christ School

Championship, Feb. 24: at Forsyth Country Day

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1A

1st round, Feb. 13: United Faith Christian at Grace Christian Sanford (won 55-41) / Pungo Christian at Greenfield (won 45-41) /// Community Christian at Ridgecroft (won 48-41) / Wayne Christian at Kerr-Vance (won 73-41)

2nd round, Feb. 15: 8-Victory Christian (won 50-34) vs Grace Christian Sanford / 5-Wayne Country Day (won 57-22) vs Greenfield /// 6-Halifax Academy (won 60-37) vs Ridgecroft / 7-Trinity Christian (won 52-39) vs Kerr-Vance

Quarterfinals, Feb. 17: 1-Northwood Temple (won 64-38) vs 8-Victory Christian / 4-Burlington School (won 72-36) vs 5-Wayne Country Day /// 3-Statesville Christian (won 60-47) vs 6-Halifax Academy / 2-Neuse Christian (won 72-48) vs 7-Trinity Christian

Semifinals, Feb. 23 at Calvary Day: 1-Northwood Temple vs 4-Burlington School /// 2-Neuse Christian vs 3-Statesville Christian

Championship, Feb. 24: at Forsyth Country Day

2A

1st round, Feb. 13: Fayetteville Academy at Davidson Day (won 52-40) / Arendell Parrott (won 42-30) at St. David’s /// St. Thomas More at Cary Christian (won 56-47) / Salem Baptist at Gaston Day (won 67-57)

2nd round, Feb. 15: 8-O’Neal School vs Davidson Day (won 66-57) / 5-Cape Fear Academy (won 51-36) vs Arendell Parrott /// 6-Freedom Christian (won 61-51) vs Cary Christian / 7-Carmel Christian vs Gaston Day (won 50-37)

Quarterfinals, Feb. 17: 1-Carolina Day (won 67-44) vs Davidson Day / 4-Fayetteville Christian vs 5-Cape Fear Academy (won 49-41) /// 3-Concord First Assembly (won 61-33) vs 6-Freedom Christian / 2-Asheville Christian (won 49-35) vs Gaston Day

Semifinals, Feb. 23 at Westchester Country Day: 1-Carolina Day vs 5-Cape Fear Academy /// 2-Asheville Christian vs 3-Concord First Assembly

Championship, Feb. 24: at Forsyth Country Day

3A

1st round, Feb. 13: Forsyth Country Day at 8-Hickory Grove Christian (won 53-39) / Greensboro Day at 5-Charlotte Latin (won 46-34) /// Metrolina Christian at 6-Rabun Gap, Ga. (won 52-39) / Saint Mary’s at 7-Durham Academy (won 54-31)

Quarterfinals, Feb. 17: 1-Wesleyan Christian (won 52-23) vs 8-Hickory Grove Christian / 4-North Raleigh Christian vs 5-Charlotte Latin (won 62-30) /// 3-Ravenscroft vs 6-Rabun Gap, Ga. (won 50-32) / 2-Providence Day (won 48-35) vs 7-Durham Academy

Semifinals, Feb. 23 at Forsyth Country Day: 1-Wesleyan Christian vs 5-Charlotte Latin /// 2-Providence Day vs 6-Rabun Gap, Ga.

Championship, Feb. 24: at Forsyth Country Day

SWIMMING

Feb. 16-17 at Wesleyan Christian in High Point.

WRESTLING

Feb. 19 at Greensboro Aquatic Center.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Top 10 plays: Wakefield at South View girls basketball

View More Video