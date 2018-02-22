NCHSAA boys basketball playoff brackets, 2018

We will update this story with round-by-round results in the 2018 N.C. High School Athletic Association boys basketball playoffs.
PrepsNow area teams in bold.
Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “///” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.
4A East
1st round (Feb. 20):
1-Garner vs BYE / 16-Rolesville (won 66-57) vs 17-Cary / 8-Hoggard vs BYE / 9-Leesville Road (won 75-58) vs 24-Ashley / 4-South Central vs BYE / 13-Athens Drive vs 20-Holly Springs (won 53-51) / 5-Hoke County vs BYE / 12-Apex (won 68-56) vs 21-Middle Creek /// 3-Heritage vs BYE / 14-Millbrook (won 81-56) vs 19-Lumberton / 6-Green Hope vs BYE / 11-Panther Creek (won 72-65) vs 22-Sanderson / 2-Broughton vs BYE / 15-Wakefield vs 18-Jordan (won 58-56) / 7-Overhills vs BYE / 10-Knightdale (won 60-42) vs 23-Pine Forest
2nd round (Feb. 22):
1-Garner (won 102-65) vs 16-Rolesville / 8-Hoggard vs 9-Leesville Road (won 53-37)
4-South Central (won 95-55) vs 20-Holly Springs / 5-Hoke County (won 68-51) vs 12-Apex
///
3-Heritage (won 91-72) vs 14-Millbrook / 6-Green Hope (won 69-65) vs 11-Panther Creek
2-Broughton (won 70-55) vs 18-Jordan / 7-Overhills vs 10-Knightdale (won 73-66)
3rd round (Feb. 24):
1-Garner vs 9-Leesville Road
4-South Central vs 5-Hoke County
///
2-Broughton vs 10-Knightdale
3-Heritage vs 6-Green Hope
4th round (Feb. 27):
East final (March 3):
State championship (March 10):
4A West
1st round (Feb. 20):
1-North Mecklenburg vs BYE / 16-Hough vs 17-Myers Park (won 72-66) / 8-Hopewell vs BYE / 9-Rocky River (won 83-58) vs 24-Reagan / 4-East Forsyth vs BYE / 13-Butler (won 90-60) vs 20-Harding / 5-McDowell County vs BYE / 12-Scotland (won 68-54) vs 21-West Mecklenburg /// 3-Olympic vs BYE / 14-Pinecrest (won 65-55) vs 19-Davie County / 6-Northwest Guilford vs BYE / 11-Page (won 67-59) vs 22-High Point Central / 2-Independence vs BYE / 15-West Charlotte (won 71-45) vs 18-Vance / 7-Ardrey Kell vs BYE / 10-R.J. Reynolds vs 23-Grimsley (won 68-64)
2nd round (Feb. 22):
1-North Mecklenburg (won 95-64) vs 17-Myers Park / 8-Hopewell vs 9-Rocky River (won 76-65) / 4-East Forsyth vs 13-Butler (won 51-43) / 5-McDowell County vs 12-Scotland (won 77-52) /// 3-Olympic (won 60-42) vs 14-Pinecrest / 6-Northwest Guilford vs 11-Page (won 69-49) / 2-Independence (won 74-66) vs 15-West Charlotte / 7-Ardrey Kell (won 71-59) vs 23-Grimsley
3rd round (Feb. 24):
1-North Mecklenburg vs 9-Rocky River / 12-Scotland vs 13-Butler
///
3-Olympic vs 11-Page / 2-Independence vs 7-Ardrey Kell
4th round (Feb. 27):
West final (March 3):
State championship (March 10):
3A East
1st round (Feb. 20):
1-Northside (Jacksonville) (won 77-43) vs 32-Smithfield-Selma / 16-Lee County vs 17-East Wake (won 58-50) / 8-Terry Sanford (won 63-57) vs 25-Triton / 9-J.H. Rose (won 80-50) vs 24-Southern Nash / 4-Northern Durham (won 83-40) vs 29-Southern Wayne / 13-Rocky Mount (won 70-42) vs 20-D.H. Conley / 5-New Hanover (won 69-59) vs 28-Jacksonville / 12-Southern Durham (won 69-57) vs 21-Chapel Hill /// 3-Eastern Guilford (won 82-45) vs 30-Fike / 14-Person (won 64-55) vs 19-South Brunswick / 6-Northern Guilford (won 74-68) vs 27-Havelock / 11-Williams (won 92-76) vs 22-Hillside / 2-Northern Nash (won 72-68) vs 31-Cleveland / 15-White Oak vs 18-Westover (won 46-44) / 7-Southern Lee (won 53-29) vs 26-Harnett Central / 10-Clayton (won 58-57) vs 23-Eastern Alamance
2nd round (Feb. 22):
1-Northside (Jacksonville) (won 70-36) vs 17-East Wake / 8-Terry Sanford (won 68-63, OT) vs 9-J.H. Rose
4-Northern Durham (won 62-49) vs 13-Rocky Mount / 5-New Hanover (won 79-76) vs 12-Southern Durham
///
3-Eastern Guilford (won 89-60) vs 14-Person / 6-Northern Guilford (won 62-57) vs 11-Williams
2-Northern Nash vs 18-Westover (won 56-55) / 7-Southern Lee (won 70-68) vs 10-Clayton
3rd round (Feb. 24):
1-Northside (Jacksonville) vs 8-Terry Sanford
4-Northern Durham vs 5-New Hanover
///
3-Eastern Guilford vs 6-Northern Guilford
7-Southern Lee vs 18-Westover
4th round (Feb. 27):
East final (March 3):
State championship (March 10):
3A West
1st round (Feb. 20):
1-Cox Mill (won 67-24) vs 32-Asheboro / 16-Southwest Guilford (won 83-75) vs 17-North Forsyth / 8-Mount Tabor (won 77-67) vs 25-Statesville / 9-Freedom (won 76-52) vs 24-North Gaston / 4-Carson (won 91-66) vs 29-McMichael / 13-Huss (won 58-51) vs 20-Southern Guilford / 5-Charlotte Catholic (won 80-36) vs 28-West Rowan / 12-Marvin Ridge (won 54-50) vs 21-North Henderson /// 3-Hickory (won 37-31) vs 30-Monroe / 14-Northwest Cabarrus vs 19-Parkland (won 59-50) / 6-A.C. Reynolds (won 63-61) vs 27-Ashbrook / 11-South Iredell (won 84-71) vs 22-Enka / 2-Ben L. Smith (won 92-50) vs 31-West Caldwell / 15-Tuscola vs 18-Jay M. Robinson (won 76-75) / 7-Kings Mountain (won 87-68) vs 26-Piedmont / 10-North Buncombe vs 23-Concord (won 81-67)
2nd round (Feb. 22):
1-Cox Mill (won 78-34) vs 16-Southwest Guilford / 8-Mount Tabor (won 78-76) vs 9-Freedom / 4-Carson (won 87-71) vs 13-Huss / 5-Charlotte Catholic (won 61-39) vs 12-Marvin Ridge /// 3-Hickory (won 72-50) vs 19-Parkland / 6-A.C. Reynolds vs 11-South Iredell (won 96-77) / 2-Ben L. Smith (won 72-61) vs 18-Jay M. Robinson / 7-Kings Mountain (won 77-43) vs 23-Concord
3rd round (Feb. 24):
1-Cox Mill vs 8-Mount Tabor / 4-Carson vs 5-Charlotte Catholic
///
2-Ben L. Smith vs 7-Kings Mountain / 3-Hickory vs 11-South Central
4th round (Feb. 27):
West final (March 3):
State championship (March 10):
2A East
1st round (Feb. 20):
1-Kinston (won 74-48) vs 32-Beddingfield / 16-Roanoke Rapids (won 73-64) vs 17-Southern Vance / 8-Northern Vance (won 79-59) vs 25-Providence Grove / 9-Greene Central (won 66-49) vs 24-St. Pauls / 4-Farmville Central (won 78-62) vs 29-Bertie / 13-Carrboro (won 76-57) vs 20-James Kenan / 5-Northeastern (won 51-34) vs 28-Randleman / 12-South Granville vs 21-West Craven (won 75-72) /// 3-Fairmont (won 72-33) vs 30-Graham / 14-Hertford County (won 82-76) vs 19-Cummings / 6-Reidsville (won 88-63) vs 27-East Duplin / 11-Nash Central vs 22-North Pitt (won 49-35) / 2-Clinton (won 104-55) vs 31-East Montgomery / 15-Red Springs vs 18-North Lenoir (won 60-55) / 7-Trask vs 26-Southwest Onslow (won 95-91) / 10-Goldsboro vs 23-First Flight (won 76-59)
2nd round (Feb. 22):
1-Kinston (won 60-51) vs 16-Roanoke Rapids / 8-Northern Vance vs 9-Greene Central (won 67-59)
4-Farmville Central (won 102-92) vs 13-Carrboro / 5-Northeastern vs 21-West Craven (won 52-50)
///
3-Fairmont (won 84-68) vs 14-Hertford County / 6-Reidsville (won 83-71) vs 22-North Pitt
2-Clinton (won 74-46) vs 18-North Lenoir / 23-First Flight vs 26-Southwest Onslow (won 71-62)
3rd round (Feb. 24):
1-Kinston vs 9-Greene Central
4-Farmville Central vs 21-West Craven
///
3-Fairmont vs 6-Reidsville
2-Clinton vs 26-Southwest Onslow
4th round (Feb. 27):
East final (March 3):
State championship (March 10):
2A West
1st round (Feb. 20):
1-Mountain Heritage (won 87-44) vs 32-West Wilkes / 16-Thomasville vs 17-Wheatmore (won 56-52) / 8-Patton (won 75-58) vs 25-Atkins / 9-Wilkes Central (won 78-56) vs 24-Bandys / 4-Salisbury (won 68-51) vs 29-Bunker Hill / 13-South Point vs 20-East Rutherford (won 82-78) / 5-Hendersonville (won 69-63) vs 28-North Davidson / 12-Pisgah (won 67-57) vs 21-Franklin /// 3-East Lincoln (won 83-60) vs 30-North Surry / 14-Draughn (won 70-69) vs 19-Lexington / 6-R-S Central (won 60-56) vs 27-R-S Central / 11-Lincolnton vs 22-Maiden (won 57-52) / 2-Forest Hills (won 88-53) vs 31-West Stanly / 15-Walkertown (won 65-56) vs 18-Mount Pleasant / 7-West Stokes (won 95-67) vs 26-Smoky Mountain / 10-T.W. Andrews (won 49-44) vs 23-Hibriten
2nd round (Feb. 22):
1-Mountain Heritage (won 56-54) vs 17-Wheatmore / 8-Patton (won 54-35) vs 9-Wilkes Central / 4-Salisbury (won 96-60) vs 20-East Rutherford / 5-Hendersonville (won 59-50) vs 12-Pisgah /// 3-East Lincoln (won 72-60) vs 14-Draughn / 6-R-S Central (won 44-37) vs 22-Maiden / 2-Forest Hills (won 83-81) vs 15-Walkertown / 7-West Stokes (won 64-45) vs 10-T.W. Andrews
3rd round (Feb. 24):
1-Mountain Heritage vs 8-Patton / 4-Salisbury vs 5-Hendersonville
///
2-Forest Hills vs 7-West Stokes / 3-East Lincoln vs 6-R-S Central
4th round (Feb. 27):
West final (March 3):
State championship (March 10):
1A East
1st round (Feb. 20):
1-Rocky Mount Prep vs BYE / 16-Columbia vs 17-Plymouth (won 68-41) / 8-East Carteret vs BYE / 9-Ocracoke (won 68-57) vs 24-Union / 4-Edenton Holmes vs BYE / 13-Southeast Halifax (won 76-47) vs 20-Pender / 5-Voyager Academy vs BYE / 12-Gates County (won 69-49) vs 21-Raleigh Charter /// 3-Pamlico County vs BYE / 14-Roxboro Community vs 19-Tarboro (won 90-80) / 6-Research Triangle vs BYE / 11-Northside (Pinetown) (won 98-81) vs 22-North Edgecombe / 2-West Columbus vs BYE / 15-Princeton vs 18-Riverside (Williamston) (won 57-51) / 7-Granville Central vs BYE / 10-Rosewood (won 53-44) vs 23-Franklin Academy
2nd round (Feb. 22):
1-Rocky Mount Prep (won 83-63) vs 17-Plymouth / 8-East Carteret (won 57-44) vs 9-Ocracoke
4-Edenton Holmes (won 66-45) vs 13-Southeast Halifax / 5-Voyager Academy (won 64-54) vs 12-Gates County
///
3-Pamlico County (won 60-46) vs 19-Tarboro / 6-Research Triangle (won 80-71) vs 11-Northside (Pinetown)
2-West Columbus (won 57-53) vs 18-Riverside (Williamston) / 7-Granville Central (won 65-50) vs 10-Rosewood
3rd round (Feb. 24):
1-Rocky Mount Prep vs 8-East Carteret
4-Edenton Holmes vs 5-Voyager Academy
///
2-West Columbus vs 7-Granville Central
3-Pamlico County vs 6-Research Triangle
4th round (Feb. 27):
East final (March 3):
State championship (March 10):
1A West
1st round (Feb. 20):
1-Winston-Salem Prep vs BYE / 16-Mount Airy (won 54-51) vs 17-Bishop McGuinness / 8-Hiwassee Dam vs BYE / 9-South Stokes (won 73-28) vs 24-Nantahala / 4-Avery County vs BYE / 13-Bessemer City (won 56-52) vs 20-Piedmont Community / 5-North Stanly vs BYE / 12-Chatham Central (won 77-72) vs 21-Swain County /// 3-Pine Lake Prep vs BYE / 14-Hayesville vs 19-Mountain Island Charter (won 78-72) / 6-Starmount vs BYE / 11-North Rowan (won 65-52) vs 22-Mitchell County / 2-Lincoln Charter vs BYE / 15-Albemarle vs 18-Union Academy (won 67-59) / 7-Cherokee vs BYE / 10-CSD (won 62-35) vs 23-Highlands
2nd round (Feb. 22):
1-Winston-Salem Prep (won 95-58) vs 16-Mount Airy / 8-Hiwassee Dam vs 9-South Stokes (won 77-40) / 4-Avery County (won 62-51) vs 13-Bessemer City / 5-North Stanly (won 82-60) vs 12-Chatham Central /// 3-Pine Lake Prep (won 82-77) vs 19-Mountain Island Charter / 6-Starmount (won 48-45) vs 11-North Rowan / 2-Lincoln Charter (won 96-70) vs 18-Union Academy / 7-Cherokee vs 10-CSD (won 71-60)
3rd round (Feb. 24):
1-Winston-Salem Prep vs 9-South Stokes / 4-Avery County vs 5-North Stanly
///
2-Lincoln Charter vs 10-CSD / 3-Pine Lake Prep vs 6-Starmount
4th round (Feb. 27):
West final (March 3):
State championship (March 10):
