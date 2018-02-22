Garner's Kenyon Burt (22) looks to pass. The Garner Trojans and Holly Springs Golden Hawks boys played in the SWAC Conference basketball tournament championships on Feb.16, 2018.
High School Sports

NCHSAA boys basketball playoff brackets, 2018

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

February 22, 2018 10:59 PM

We will update this story with round-by-round results in the 2018 N.C. High School Athletic Association boys basketball playoffs.

▪ 1st round recaps.

▪ 2nd round recaps.

PrepsNow area teams in bold.

Note: Matchups are listed from top to bottom as they appear on the bracket. The “///” divides the brackets into top and bottom halves.

4A East

1st round (Feb. 20):

1-Garner vs BYE / 16-Rolesville (won 66-57) vs 17-Cary / 8-Hoggard vs BYE / 9-Leesville Road (won 75-58) vs 24-Ashley / 4-South Central vs BYE / 13-Athens Drive vs 20-Holly Springs (won 53-51) / 5-Hoke County vs BYE / 12-Apex (won 68-56) vs 21-Middle Creek /// 3-Heritage vs BYE / 14-Millbrook (won 81-56) vs 19-Lumberton / 6-Green Hope vs BYE / 11-Panther Creek (won 72-65) vs 22-Sanderson / 2-Broughton vs BYE / 15-Wakefield vs 18-Jordan (won 58-56) / 7-Overhills vs BYE / 10-Knightdale (won 60-42) vs 23-Pine Forest

2nd round (Feb. 22):

1-Garner (won 102-65) vs 16-Rolesville / 8-Hoggard vs 9-Leesville Road (won 53-37)

4-South Central (won 95-55) vs 20-Holly Springs / 5-Hoke County (won 68-51) vs 12-Apex

///

3-Heritage (won 91-72) vs 14-Millbrook / 6-Green Hope (won 69-65) vs 11-Panther Creek

2-Broughton (won 70-55) vs 18-Jordan / 7-Overhills vs 10-Knightdale (won 73-66)

3rd round (Feb. 24):

1-Garner vs 9-Leesville Road

4-South Central vs 5-Hoke County

///

2-Broughton vs 10-Knightdale

3-Heritage vs 6-Green Hope

4th round (Feb. 27):

East final (March 3):

State championship (March 10):

4A West

1st round (Feb. 20):

1-North Mecklenburg vs BYE / 16-Hough vs 17-Myers Park (won 72-66) / 8-Hopewell vs BYE / 9-Rocky River (won 83-58) vs 24-Reagan / 4-East Forsyth vs BYE / 13-Butler (won 90-60) vs 20-Harding / 5-McDowell County vs BYE / 12-Scotland (won 68-54) vs 21-West Mecklenburg /// 3-Olympic vs BYE / 14-Pinecrest (won 65-55) vs 19-Davie County / 6-Northwest Guilford vs BYE / 11-Page (won 67-59) vs 22-High Point Central / 2-Independence vs BYE / 15-West Charlotte (won 71-45) vs 18-Vance / 7-Ardrey Kell vs BYE / 10-R.J. Reynolds vs 23-Grimsley (won 68-64)

2nd round (Feb. 22):

1-North Mecklenburg (won 95-64) vs 17-Myers Park / 8-Hopewell vs 9-Rocky River (won 76-65) / 4-East Forsyth vs 13-Butler (won 51-43) / 5-McDowell County vs 12-Scotland (won 77-52) /// 3-Olympic (won 60-42) vs 14-Pinecrest / 6-Northwest Guilford vs 11-Page (won 69-49) / 2-Independence (won 74-66) vs 15-West Charlotte / 7-Ardrey Kell (won 71-59) vs 23-Grimsley

3rd round (Feb. 24):

1-North Mecklenburg vs 9-Rocky River / 12-Scotland vs 13-Butler

///

3-Olympic vs 11-Page / 2-Independence vs 7-Ardrey Kell

4th round (Feb. 27):

West final (March 3):

State championship (March 10):

3A East

1st round (Feb. 20):

1-Northside (Jacksonville) (won 77-43) vs 32-Smithfield-Selma / 16-Lee County vs 17-East Wake (won 58-50) / 8-Terry Sanford (won 63-57) vs 25-Triton / 9-J.H. Rose (won 80-50) vs 24-Southern Nash / 4-Northern Durham (won 83-40) vs 29-Southern Wayne / 13-Rocky Mount (won 70-42) vs 20-D.H. Conley / 5-New Hanover (won 69-59) vs 28-Jacksonville / 12-Southern Durham (won 69-57) vs 21-Chapel Hill /// 3-Eastern Guilford (won 82-45) vs 30-Fike / 14-Person (won 64-55) vs 19-South Brunswick / 6-Northern Guilford (won 74-68) vs 27-Havelock / 11-Williams (won 92-76) vs 22-Hillside / 2-Northern Nash (won 72-68) vs 31-Cleveland / 15-White Oak vs 18-Westover (won 46-44) / 7-Southern Lee (won 53-29) vs 26-Harnett Central / 10-Clayton (won 58-57) vs 23-Eastern Alamance

2nd round (Feb. 22):

1-Northside (Jacksonville) (won 70-36) vs 17-East Wake / 8-Terry Sanford (won 68-63, OT) vs 9-J.H. Rose

4-Northern Durham (won 62-49) vs 13-Rocky Mount / 5-New Hanover (won 79-76) vs 12-Southern Durham

///

3-Eastern Guilford (won 89-60) vs 14-Person / 6-Northern Guilford (won 62-57) vs 11-Williams

2-Northern Nash vs 18-Westover (won 56-55) / 7-Southern Lee (won 70-68) vs 10-Clayton

3rd round (Feb. 24):

1-Northside (Jacksonville) vs 8-Terry Sanford

4-Northern Durham vs 5-New Hanover

///

3-Eastern Guilford vs 6-Northern Guilford

7-Southern Lee vs 18-Westover

4th round (Feb. 27):

East final (March 3):

State championship (March 10):

3A West

1st round (Feb. 20):

1-Cox Mill (won 67-24) vs 32-Asheboro / 16-Southwest Guilford (won 83-75) vs 17-North Forsyth / 8-Mount Tabor (won 77-67) vs 25-Statesville / 9-Freedom (won 76-52) vs 24-North Gaston / 4-Carson (won 91-66) vs 29-McMichael / 13-Huss (won 58-51) vs 20-Southern Guilford / 5-Charlotte Catholic (won 80-36) vs 28-West Rowan / 12-Marvin Ridge (won 54-50) vs 21-North Henderson /// 3-Hickory (won 37-31) vs 30-Monroe / 14-Northwest Cabarrus vs 19-Parkland (won 59-50) / 6-A.C. Reynolds (won 63-61) vs 27-Ashbrook / 11-South Iredell (won 84-71) vs 22-Enka / 2-Ben L. Smith (won 92-50) vs 31-West Caldwell / 15-Tuscola vs 18-Jay M. Robinson (won 76-75) / 7-Kings Mountain (won 87-68) vs 26-Piedmont / 10-North Buncombe vs 23-Concord (won 81-67)

2nd round (Feb. 22):

1-Cox Mill (won 78-34) vs 16-Southwest Guilford / 8-Mount Tabor (won 78-76) vs 9-Freedom / 4-Carson (won 87-71) vs 13-Huss / 5-Charlotte Catholic (won 61-39) vs 12-Marvin Ridge /// 3-Hickory (won 72-50) vs 19-Parkland / 6-A.C. Reynolds vs 11-South Iredell (won 96-77) / 2-Ben L. Smith (won 72-61) vs 18-Jay M. Robinson / 7-Kings Mountain (won 77-43) vs 23-Concord

3rd round (Feb. 24):

1-Cox Mill vs 8-Mount Tabor / 4-Carson vs 5-Charlotte Catholic

///

2-Ben L. Smith vs 7-Kings Mountain / 3-Hickory vs 11-South Central

4th round (Feb. 27):

West final (March 3):

State championship (March 10):

2A East

1st round (Feb. 20):

1-Kinston (won 74-48) vs 32-Beddingfield / 16-Roanoke Rapids (won 73-64) vs 17-Southern Vance / 8-Northern Vance (won 79-59) vs 25-Providence Grove / 9-Greene Central (won 66-49) vs 24-St. Pauls / 4-Farmville Central (won 78-62) vs 29-Bertie / 13-Carrboro (won 76-57) vs 20-James Kenan / 5-Northeastern (won 51-34) vs 28-Randleman / 12-South Granville vs 21-West Craven (won 75-72) /// 3-Fairmont (won 72-33) vs 30-Graham / 14-Hertford County (won 82-76) vs 19-Cummings / 6-Reidsville (won 88-63) vs 27-East Duplin / 11-Nash Central vs 22-North Pitt (won 49-35) / 2-Clinton (won 104-55) vs 31-East Montgomery / 15-Red Springs vs 18-North Lenoir (won 60-55) / 7-Trask vs 26-Southwest Onslow (won 95-91) / 10-Goldsboro vs 23-First Flight (won 76-59)

2nd round (Feb. 22):

1-Kinston (won 60-51) vs 16-Roanoke Rapids / 8-Northern Vance vs 9-Greene Central (won 67-59)

4-Farmville Central (won 102-92) vs 13-Carrboro / 5-Northeastern vs 21-West Craven (won 52-50)

///

3-Fairmont (won 84-68) vs 14-Hertford County / 6-Reidsville (won 83-71) vs 22-North Pitt

2-Clinton (won 74-46) vs 18-North Lenoir / 23-First Flight vs 26-Southwest Onslow (won 71-62)

3rd round (Feb. 24):

1-Kinston vs 9-Greene Central

4-Farmville Central vs 21-West Craven

///

3-Fairmont vs 6-Reidsville

2-Clinton vs 26-Southwest Onslow

4th round (Feb. 27):

East final (March 3):

State championship (March 10):

2A West

1st round (Feb. 20):

1-Mountain Heritage (won 87-44) vs 32-West Wilkes / 16-Thomasville vs 17-Wheatmore (won 56-52) / 8-Patton (won 75-58) vs 25-Atkins / 9-Wilkes Central (won 78-56) vs 24-Bandys / 4-Salisbury (won 68-51) vs 29-Bunker Hill / 13-South Point vs 20-East Rutherford (won 82-78) / 5-Hendersonville (won 69-63) vs 28-North Davidson / 12-Pisgah (won 67-57) vs 21-Franklin /// 3-East Lincoln (won 83-60) vs 30-North Surry / 14-Draughn (won 70-69) vs 19-Lexington / 6-R-S Central (won 60-56) vs 27-R-S Central / 11-Lincolnton vs 22-Maiden (won 57-52) / 2-Forest Hills (won 88-53) vs 31-West Stanly / 15-Walkertown (won 65-56) vs 18-Mount Pleasant / 7-West Stokes (won 95-67) vs 26-Smoky Mountain / 10-T.W. Andrews (won 49-44) vs 23-Hibriten

2nd round (Feb. 22):

1-Mountain Heritage (won 56-54) vs 17-Wheatmore / 8-Patton (won 54-35) vs 9-Wilkes Central / 4-Salisbury (won 96-60) vs 20-East Rutherford / 5-Hendersonville (won 59-50) vs 12-Pisgah /// 3-East Lincoln (won 72-60) vs 14-Draughn / 6-R-S Central (won 44-37) vs 22-Maiden / 2-Forest Hills (won 83-81) vs 15-Walkertown / 7-West Stokes (won 64-45) vs 10-T.W. Andrews

3rd round (Feb. 24):

1-Mountain Heritage vs 8-Patton / 4-Salisbury vs 5-Hendersonville

///

2-Forest Hills vs 7-West Stokes / 3-East Lincoln vs 6-R-S Central

4th round (Feb. 27):

West final (March 3):

State championship (March 10):

1A East

1st round (Feb. 20):

1-Rocky Mount Prep vs BYE / 16-Columbia vs 17-Plymouth (won 68-41) / 8-East Carteret vs BYE / 9-Ocracoke (won 68-57) vs 24-Union / 4-Edenton Holmes vs BYE / 13-Southeast Halifax (won 76-47) vs 20-Pender / 5-Voyager Academy vs BYE / 12-Gates County (won 69-49) vs 21-Raleigh Charter /// 3-Pamlico County vs BYE / 14-Roxboro Community vs 19-Tarboro (won 90-80) / 6-Research Triangle vs BYE / 11-Northside (Pinetown) (won 98-81) vs 22-North Edgecombe / 2-West Columbus vs BYE / 15-Princeton vs 18-Riverside (Williamston) (won 57-51) / 7-Granville Central vs BYE / 10-Rosewood (won 53-44) vs 23-Franklin Academy

2nd round (Feb. 22):

1-Rocky Mount Prep (won 83-63) vs 17-Plymouth / 8-East Carteret (won 57-44) vs 9-Ocracoke

4-Edenton Holmes (won 66-45) vs 13-Southeast Halifax / 5-Voyager Academy (won 64-54) vs 12-Gates County

///

3-Pamlico County (won 60-46) vs 19-Tarboro / 6-Research Triangle (won 80-71) vs 11-Northside (Pinetown)

2-West Columbus (won 57-53) vs 18-Riverside (Williamston) / 7-Granville Central (won 65-50) vs 10-Rosewood

3rd round (Feb. 24):

1-Rocky Mount Prep vs 8-East Carteret

4-Edenton Holmes vs 5-Voyager Academy

///

2-West Columbus vs 7-Granville Central

3-Pamlico County vs 6-Research Triangle

4th round (Feb. 27):

East final (March 3):

State championship (March 10):

1A West

1st round (Feb. 20):

1-Winston-Salem Prep vs BYE / 16-Mount Airy (won 54-51) vs 17-Bishop McGuinness / 8-Hiwassee Dam vs BYE / 9-South Stokes (won 73-28) vs 24-Nantahala / 4-Avery County vs BYE / 13-Bessemer City (won 56-52) vs 20-Piedmont Community / 5-North Stanly vs BYE / 12-Chatham Central (won 77-72) vs 21-Swain County /// 3-Pine Lake Prep vs BYE / 14-Hayesville vs 19-Mountain Island Charter (won 78-72) / 6-Starmount vs BYE / 11-North Rowan (won 65-52) vs 22-Mitchell County / 2-Lincoln Charter vs BYE / 15-Albemarle vs 18-Union Academy (won 67-59) / 7-Cherokee vs BYE / 10-CSD (won 62-35) vs 23-Highlands

2nd round (Feb. 22):

1-Winston-Salem Prep (won 95-58) vs 16-Mount Airy / 8-Hiwassee Dam vs 9-South Stokes (won 77-40) / 4-Avery County (won 62-51) vs 13-Bessemer City / 5-North Stanly (won 82-60) vs 12-Chatham Central /// 3-Pine Lake Prep (won 82-77) vs 19-Mountain Island Charter / 6-Starmount (won 48-45) vs 11-North Rowan / 2-Lincoln Charter (won 96-70) vs 18-Union Academy / 7-Cherokee vs 10-CSD (won 71-60)

3rd round (Feb. 24):

1-Winston-Salem Prep vs 9-South Stokes / 4-Avery County vs 5-North Stanly

///

2-Lincoln Charter vs 10-CSD / 3-Pine Lake Prep vs 6-Starmount

4th round (Feb. 27):

West final (March 3):

State championship (March 10):

