Sports Now podcast: How a prep basketball team rebounded after the death of its coach

On Oct. 24, Cleveland High School boy’s basketball coach John Jacobs died of cancer, just six days before the first day of basketball practice. He was 49.
Throughout the season, the Rams basketball team played in memory of their coach.
Cleveland started the 2017-18 basketball season 1-7, and it looked as if the team would miss the state playoffs. However, the Rams finished the regular season 9-15, including winning their last three games, before winning two games in their conference tournament and losing in the title game.
On Tuesday, Cleveland lost 72-68 to top-seeded Northern Nash in the state playoffs to end its season.
This is a story about how the Rams came together and, despite the odds and the loss of their coach, made their way into the postseason.
On this week’s podcast, we interview N&O high school sports editor J. Mike Blake about the Cleveland High School basketball program’s journey.
