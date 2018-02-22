NCISAA championship roundup: swimming and wrestling champions crowned

Cary Academy’s girls swimming team won the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A title in commanding fashion on Monday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The Chargers’ 349 points were well ahead of runner-up Charlotte Latin’s 237.
Saint Mary’s (216 points) was third.
On the boys’ side, Cary Academy was runner-up to Charlotte Latin.
The O’Neal School girls and Cary Christian boys were runner-up in 1A/2A to Huntersville’s Christ the King. Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill was fourth-place in both competitions.
In wrestling, held last Saturday, Ravenscroft (179 points) was third and Cary Academy (131) fourth behind Charlotte Latin (214), which won its seventh straight title.
Swimming
The lone gold medal for Cary Academy’s girls came in the first event. Nisma Said, Amy Chang, Charlotte Hook and Helen Chen teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:48.37). None of the four are seniors – Said is a freshman and Hook is an eighth-grader. Those two and others piled up the points with a slew of strong finishes in other events.
Aside from the Chargers, the next-best day was had by Ravenscroft’s Mary Pruden. Pruden set two new NCISAA records, winning the girls 500 free (4:52.57) and 200 free (1:48.82).
Sophomore Abby Arens of Saint Mary’s set a new NCISAA record in the girls 100 breaststroke (1:01.40) and also won the 200 IM (2:02.51).
Cary Academy’s Ben Humphries was the lone area boys champ, winning the 50 free (21.79).
Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill senior Justin Lloyd set a new 1A/2A record in the boys 200 free (1:44.85). Later in that same meet, TDCH’s sophomore Owen Lloyd won the 500 free (4:40.53).
Other area 1A/2A individual champions included Duncan Charboneau of Carolina Friends in the boys 50 free (21.76), Rocky Mount Academy’s Kayla Miller in the girls 100 free (51.36), O’Neal School’s Chase Osorio in the boys 100 free (48.50) and O’Neal School’s Elizabeth Henry in the girls 100 backstroke (57.76).
The Cary Christian 200 boys free relay team of Ryan Koluch, Judah Reeves, Miller Davenport and Brian Hollis also took home gold (1:33.21).
Second: (3A) Saint Mary’s girls 200 medley relay; Ravenscroft’s Matthew Youngbar (boys 500 free and 200 free) and girls 400 free relay; Cary Academy’s Charlotte Hook (girls 100 butterfly and 200 IM) and boys 200 free relay. (1A/2A) Arendell Parrott’s Grace Fountain (girls 200 free); Rocky Mount Academy’s Kayla Miller (girls 50 free); O’Neal School’s Hannah Burns (girls 100 free), Elizabeth Henry (girls 200 IM), Chase Osorio (boys 50 free) and the girls 200 free relay; Cary Christian’s Brian Hollis (boys 500 free and 100 butterfly); Grace Christian’s Ryan Wahlers (boys 100 backstroke), John Chapman (boys 200 IM) and Ana Johnson (girls 100 butterfly); Wayne Country Day’s Zander Pittman (boys 100 breaststroke); Trinity Durham-Chapel Hill girls 400 free relay and boys 200 medley relay.
Third: (3A) Ravenscroft’s Bode Ringenbach (boys 100 breaststroke) and girls 200 free relay; Cary Academy’s Nisma Said (girls 100 butterfly), Amy Chang (girls 100 breaststroke), Jack Todd (boys 500 free), Josh Pullen (boys 50 free) and girls 400 free relay. (1A/2A) Wayne Country Day’s Zander Pittman (boys 100 free); Trinity Durham-Chapel Hill’s Justin Lloyd (boys 500 free) and Sarah Nelson (girls 500 free); St. Thomas More’s Caroline Dodson (girls 100 breaststroke); Grace Christian’s John Chapman (boys 100 breaststroke); Arendell Parrott girls 400 relay; Cary Christian boys 200 medley relay; O’Neal School girls 200 medley relay.
Fourth: (3A) North Raleigh Christian’s Jackie Taylor (girls 200 IM), Cary Academy’s Ben Humphries (boys 100 free), Isabella Barnette (girls 100 free and 200 free), Cara Messer (girls 100 breaststroke), Will Newman (boys 100 butterfly), Vincent Wang (boys 100 backstroke) and boys 200 medley relay; Ravenscroft’s Grace Bergstrom (girls 50 free), Bode Ringenbach (boys 200 IM) and boys 200 medley relay. (1A/2A) Trinity Durham-Chapel Hill’s Owen Lloyd (boys 200 IM), Sarah Nelson (girls 200 IM) and girls 200 medley relay; O’Neal School’s Hannah Burns (girls 50 free); Grace Christian’s Ryan Wahlers (boys 100 butterfly) and boys 200 free relay; Arendell Parrott’s Grace Fountain (girls 500 free) and 200 free relay; Cary Christian’s Andrew Li (boys 100 breaststroke) and Ryan Koluch (boys 50 free).
Wrestling
Cary Academy had four state champions. Chapman Fitzgerald (14-2 overall record) won the 126-pound weight class with a 36-second pin of Provience Day’s Jake Skardon, Christian Sodano (30-2) won the 132 title with a 7-0 decision over Wesleyan Christian’s Cameron Johnson and, at 145 pounds, Julian Sodano (145) won 9-3 over Charlotte Latin’s Sam Turner.
At 160, Cary Academy’s Joe McDarris (28-3) defeated Ravenscroft’s Bryson Wicker (21-7) with an 12-8 minor decision. North Raleigh Christian’s Brandon Waugh was third.
Ravenscroft had two champs, led by undefeated Calvin Atkeson, who repeated his 285-pound title with a pin of Providence Day’s Ikem Ekwonu in 1 minute, 16 seconds. Atkeson ended the year 32-0. Weldon Dement (24-6) took home the 138-pound title with an 8-7 decision against Wesleyan Christian’s Sam Baxley.
Ravenscroft’s Ben Schwarz (27-8) was runner-up at 170 pounds, Davis MacNabb (22-7) was third at 182 and Isaac Lamb (14-14) was third at 195.
