South Garner hires Richard Young as first athletic director

South Garner High School principal Roderic Brewington announced on Monday that the school’s first athletic director is current Holly Springs boys basketball coach Richard Young.
Young has spent the last 16 years at Holly Springs and Apex. Before becoming the head boys basketball coach at Holly Springs, he was the head girls basketball coach. Prior to Holly Springs, he was an assistant football and basketball coach at Apex.
South Garner will announced on March 6 at an open house which one of these mascot names it will adopt: Aggies, Gators, Grizzlies, Raiders or Titans.
The school will open this fall with only freshmen and sophomores and the Garner High student population will return to its longtime campus off Spring Drive. South Garner will be a conference rival of Garner’s in the South Wake Athletic Conference.
South Garner will play a varsity schedule in all sports with the exception of football, which will be JV-only for 2018.
Young will be in charge of hiring the school’s first coaches across all sports, finalizing school colors and ordering new uniforms once the mascot is announced.
