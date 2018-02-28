Cardinal Gibbons celebrates the victory during the NCHSAA girls lacrosse championship on May 20, 2017. Cardinal Gibbons defeated Myers Park in the title game 19-12.
Cardinal Gibbons celebrates the victory during the NCHSAA girls lacrosse championship on May 20, 2017. Cardinal Gibbons defeated Myers Park in the title game 19-12. Johnny Johnson newsobserver.com

PrepsNow top 15 area rankings: girls lacrosse

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

February 28, 2018 11:18 AM

The preseason PrepsNow area high school girls lacrosse top 15 rankings are here.

There isn’t much shuffling since the end of last year, with Cardinal Gibbons still tops, Chapel Hill still fourth and Apex and Broughton swapping second and third spots.

Apex Friendship moves into the rankings, replacing Saint Mary’s.

School

Conf.

2017 Rec.

2017 rank

1. Cardinal Gibbons

Cap-7

22-0

1

2. Apex

SWAC

17-1

3

3. Broughton

Cap-7

17-2

2

4. Chapel Hill

Conf. 5

14-3

4

5. Middle Creek

SWAC

14-4

6

6. Panther Creek

Tri-6

13-5

9

7. Green Hope

Tri-6

11-8

15

8. Wakefield

Conf. 5

13-3

10

9. Millbrook

Cap-7

13-7

12

10. Apex Friendship

SWAC

9-9

NR

11. East Chapel Hill

Conf. 5

10-5

7

12. Durham Academy

TISAC

14-5

5

13. Carrboro

Conf. 5

8-4

8

14. Pinecrest

Tri-6

7-8

14

15. Ravenscroft

TISAC

8-8

11

Falling out from 2017: Saint Mary’s (13)

