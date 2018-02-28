PrepsNow top 15 area rankings: girls lacrosse

The preseason PrepsNow area high school girls lacrosse top 15 rankings are here.
There isn’t much shuffling since the end of last year, with Cardinal Gibbons still tops, Chapel Hill still fourth and Apex and Broughton swapping second and third spots.
Apex Friendship moves into the rankings, replacing Saint Mary’s.
School
Conf.
2017 Rec.
2017 rank
1. Cardinal Gibbons
Cap-7
22-0
1
2. Apex
SWAC
17-1
3
3. Broughton
Cap-7
17-2
2
4. Chapel Hill
Conf. 5
14-3
4
5. Middle Creek
SWAC
14-4
6
6. Panther Creek
Tri-6
13-5
9
7. Green Hope
Tri-6
11-8
15
8. Wakefield
Conf. 5
13-3
10
9. Millbrook
Cap-7
13-7
12
10. Apex Friendship
SWAC
9-9
NR
11. East Chapel Hill
Conf. 5
10-5
7
12. Durham Academy
TISAC
14-5
5
13. Carrboro
Conf. 5
8-4
8
14. Pinecrest
Tri-6
7-8
14
15. Ravenscroft
TISAC
8-8
11
Falling out from 2017: Saint Mary’s (13)
