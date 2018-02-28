Middle Creek's sixth man and the team celebrate the victory during the Middle Creek Mustangs high school Lacrosse match with the Lake Norman Wildcats high school in the State Championship 4A-game in Cary N.C. on May 20, 2017. Middle Creek won the game 17-8.
High School Sports

PrepsNow top 15 area rankings: boys lacrosse

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

February 28, 2018 11:21 AM

The preseason PrepsNow area high school boys lacrosse top 15 rankings are here.

The top three are the same from a year ago, with defending 4A champ Middle Creek tops.

The only new team in the top 15 is East Chapel Hill, which replaces Chapel Hill.

School

Conf.

2017 rec.

2017 rank

1. Middle Creek

SWAC

22-0

1

2. Cardinal Gibbons

Cap-7

15-5

2

3. Apex

SWAC

15-5

3

4. Green Hope

Tri-6

14-5

5

5. Broughton

Cap-7

17-1

4

6. Ravenscroft

TISAC

10-6

10

7. Holly Springs

SWAC

9-10

14

8. Wakefield

NAC-6

12-6

11

9. Athens Drive

Tri-6

9-10

15

10. Cedar Ridge

Big 8

12-5

8

11. Jordan

Tri-6

14-5

6

12. Leesville Road

Cap-7

15-3

7

13. East Chapel Hill

Big 8

10-6

NR

14. Heritage

NAC-6

10-6

9

15. Carrboro

Conf. 7

13-4

12

Falling out from 2017: Chapel Hill (13).

