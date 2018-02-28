PrepsNow top 15 area rankings: boys lacrosse

The preseason PrepsNow area high school boys lacrosse top 15 rankings are here.
The top three are the same from a year ago, with defending 4A champ Middle Creek tops.
The only new team in the top 15 is East Chapel Hill, which replaces Chapel Hill.
School
Conf.
2017 rec.
2017 rank
1. Middle Creek
SWAC
22-0
1
2. Cardinal Gibbons
Cap-7
15-5
2
3. Apex
SWAC
15-5
3
4. Green Hope
Tri-6
14-5
5
5. Broughton
Cap-7
17-1
4
6. Ravenscroft
TISAC
10-6
10
7. Holly Springs
SWAC
9-10
14
8. Wakefield
NAC-6
12-6
11
9. Athens Drive
Tri-6
9-10
15
10. Cedar Ridge
Big 8
12-5
8
11. Jordan
Tri-6
14-5
6
12. Leesville Road
Cap-7
15-3
7
13. East Chapel Hill
Big 8
10-6
NR
14. Heritage
NAC-6
10-6
9
15. Carrboro
Conf. 7
13-4
12
Never miss a local story.
Falling out from 2017: Chapel Hill (13).
Comments