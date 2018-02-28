PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: boys tennis

For the first time, we’ve got PrepsNow area boys tennis rankings.
Panther Creek, the 4A runner-up last year, starts the season off at No. 1, followed by fellow 4A teams Enloe, Green Hope and Cardinal Gibbons.
School
Conf.
2017 rec.
1. Panther Creek
Tri-6
18-3
2. Enloe
Cap-7
16-1
3. Green Hope
Tri-6
19-1
4. Cardinal Gibbons
Cap-7
22-4
5. Durham Academy
TISAC
18-4
6. Middle Creek
SWAC
15-5
7. East Chapel Hill
Big 8
18-5
8. Cary
Tri-6
13-6
9. Millbrook
Cap-7
11-6
10. Wakefield
NAC-6
11-5
11. Raleigh Charter
CTHC
20-0
12. NCSSM
Mid-State 2A
11-0
13. Chapel Hill
Big 8
15-2
14. Apex
SWAC
8-8
15. Leesville Road
Cap-7
8-6
16. Broughton
Cap-7
7-8
17. Union Pines
Tri-County 6
14-3
18. D.H. Conley
ECC
14-1
19. Clayton
GNRC
16-1
20. Cary Academy
TISAC
8-9
21. Garner
SWAC
16-4
22. Rocky Mount
Big East
13-1
23. North Johnston
EPC
17-2
24. Pinecrest
SAC-9
10-5
25. Voyager Academy
NCAC
17-3
