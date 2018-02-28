Greg Ray, center, head coach of Panther Creek consoles his players at the end of the match. The Panther Creek Catamounts played the Myers Park Mustangs in a boys tennis match that took place in Burlington, N.C. on Saturday, May 20 2017. Myers Park won 5-4.
High School Sports

PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: boys tennis

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

February 28, 2018 12:09 PM

For the first time, we’ve got PrepsNow area boys tennis rankings.

Panther Creek, the 4A runner-up last year, starts the season off at No. 1, followed by fellow 4A teams Enloe, Green Hope and Cardinal Gibbons.

School

Conf.

2017 rec.

1. Panther Creek

Tri-6

18-3

2. Enloe

Cap-7

16-1

3. Green Hope

Tri-6

19-1

4. Cardinal Gibbons

Cap-7

22-4

5. Durham Academy

TISAC

18-4

6. Middle Creek

SWAC

15-5

7. East Chapel Hill

Big 8

18-5

8. Cary

Tri-6

13-6

9. Millbrook

Cap-7

11-6

10. Wakefield

NAC-6

11-5

11. Raleigh Charter

CTHC

20-0

12. NCSSM

Mid-State 2A

11-0

13. Chapel Hill

Big 8

15-2

14. Apex

SWAC

8-8

15. Leesville Road

Cap-7

8-6

16. Broughton

Cap-7

7-8

17. Union Pines

Tri-County 6

14-3

18. D.H. Conley

ECC

14-1

19. Clayton

GNRC

16-1

20. Cary Academy

TISAC

8-9

21. Garner

SWAC

16-4

22. Rocky Mount

Big East

13-1

23. North Johnston

EPC

17-2

24. Pinecrest

SAC-9

10-5

25. Voyager Academy

NCAC

17-3

