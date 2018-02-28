PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: softball

South Granville starts this season atop the PrepsNow area softball rankings.
The Vikings were the 2A runner-up last year. Reigning 3A champ Orange starts the year in 11th.
The same 25 teams that ended last year’s rankings are in the preseason rankings, but with some changes throughout.
School
Conf.
2017 rec.
2017 rank
1. South Granville
NCC
27-2
1
2. Heritage
NAC-6
22-3-1
6
3. Holly Springs
SWAC
18-5
7
4. Garner
SWAC
20-3
9
5. J.F. Webb
NCC
21-5
10
6. South Central
ECC
23-3
3
7. C.B. Aycock
ECC
22-4
8
8. Apex
SWAC
18-4
11
9. Panther Creek
Tri-6
19-4
12
10. D.H. Conley
ECC
23-4
5
11. Orange
Big 8
26-3
2
12. North Johnston
EPC
20-6
13
13. Cleveland
GNRC
19-6
16
14. Lee County
Tri-County 6
25-2
4
15. Bunn
NCC
18-3
14
16. Louisburg
NCC
24-5
15
17. West Johnston
GNRC
17-5
18
18. Fuquay-Varina
SWAC
11-9
25
19. Beddingfield
EPC
16-5
19
20. Wake Christian
TISAC
26-6
24
21. Northwood
Big 8
18-6
17
22. East Chapel Hill
Big 8
17-4
20
23. Jordan-Matthews
PAC-7
19-7
21
24. Chatham Central
CTHC
19-4
22
25. Princeton
Carolina 1A
18-6
23
