South Granville's Falynn Neighbors (5) hits the ball during the first game of the NCHSAA 2A State Softball Championship game between the Parkwood Rebels and the South Granville Vikings at UNC Greensboro on Saturday June 2, 2017 in Greensboro, NC.
High School Sports

PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: softball

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

February 28, 2018 12:33 PM

South Granville starts this season atop the PrepsNow area softball rankings.

The Vikings were the 2A runner-up last year. Reigning 3A champ Orange starts the year in 11th.

The same 25 teams that ended last year’s rankings are in the preseason rankings, but with some changes throughout.

School

Conf.

2017 rec.

2017 rank

1. South Granville

NCC

27-2

1

2. Heritage

NAC-6

22-3-1

6

3. Holly Springs

SWAC

18-5

7

4. Garner

SWAC

20-3

9

5. J.F. Webb

NCC

21-5

10

6. South Central

ECC

23-3

3

7. C.B. Aycock

ECC

22-4

8

8. Apex

SWAC

18-4

11

9. Panther Creek

Tri-6

19-4

12

10. D.H. Conley

ECC

23-4

5

11. Orange

Big 8

26-3

2

12. North Johnston

EPC

20-6

13

13. Cleveland

GNRC

19-6

16

14. Lee County

Tri-County 6

25-2

4

15. Bunn

NCC

18-3

14

16. Louisburg

NCC

24-5

15

17. West Johnston

GNRC

17-5

18

18. Fuquay-Varina

SWAC

11-9

25

19. Beddingfield

EPC

16-5

19

20. Wake Christian

TISAC

26-6

24

21. Northwood

Big 8

18-6

17

22. East Chapel Hill

Big 8

17-4

20

23. Jordan-Matthews

PAC-7

19-7

21

24. Chatham Central

CTHC

19-4

22

25. Princeton

Carolina 1A

18-6

23

