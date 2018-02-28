PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: girls soccer

This could be a wide-open season in area girls soccer, making the PrepsNow preseason rankings especially difficult.
Reigning 4A runner-up Cardinal Gibbons leads the top 25, while three-time 2A champ Carrboro is sixth, 3A runner-up Corinth Holders (now in 4A) is ninth and 1A champ Franklin Academy is 12th.
Three teams start off in the 2018 preseason rankings that did not finish top-25 in 2017: Broughton, J.H. Rose and Clayton.
School
Conf.
2017 rec.
2017 rank
1. Cardinal Gibbons
Cap-7
22-2-1
1
2. Green Hope
Tri-6
23-1
2
3. Middle Creek
SWAC
15-6-3
4
4. Leesville Road
Cap-7
19-3-2
7
5. Millbrook
Cap-7
16-3-3
9
6. Carrboro
Mid-State 2A
21-1-1
3
7. Wakefield
NAC-6
16-1-3
5
8. Heritage
NAC-6
12-8-3
10
9. Corinth Holders
NAC-6
19-5-1
8
10. Fuquay-Varina
SWAC
12-10-3
19
11. Sanderson
Cap-7
11-11-1
20
12. Franklin Academy
NCAC
23-2
6
13. Holly Springs
SWAC
13-7-1
13
14. Chapel Hill
Big 8
17-3-1
14
15. East Chapel Hill
Big 8
13-7-1
15
16. Durham Academy
TISAC
14-2
17
17. Panther Creek
Tri-6
12-6-1
12
18. Cary Academy
TISAC
12-4-1
18
19. Pinecrest
SAC-9
15-5-2
11
20. Broughton
Cap-7
8-11
R
21. Rocky Mount
Big East
16-5-1
16
22. NCSSM
Mid-State 2A
13-2-1
22
23. DSA
Mid-State 2A
16-3
23
24. J.H. Rose
ECC
14-6-1
NR
25. Clayton
GNRC
15-3-1
NR
Falling out since 2017: Woods Charter (21), Cary Christian (24), Grace Christian Raleigh (25).
