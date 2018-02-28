Cardinal Gibbons celebrates the second goal. The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders played the West Forsyth Titans in a soccer game that took place in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday, May 27 2017. West Forsyth won 4-3.
PrepsNow top 25 area rankings: girls soccer

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

February 28, 2018 01:31 PM

This could be a wide-open season in area girls soccer, making the PrepsNow preseason rankings especially difficult.

Reigning 4A runner-up Cardinal Gibbons leads the top 25, while three-time 2A champ Carrboro is sixth, 3A runner-up Corinth Holders (now in 4A) is ninth and 1A champ Franklin Academy is 12th.

Three teams start off in the 2018 preseason rankings that did not finish top-25 in 2017: Broughton, J.H. Rose and Clayton.

School

Conf.

2017 rec.

2017 rank

1. Cardinal Gibbons

Cap-7

22-2-1

1

2. Green Hope

Tri-6

23-1

2

3. Middle Creek

SWAC

15-6-3

4

4. Leesville Road

Cap-7

19-3-2

7

5. Millbrook

Cap-7

16-3-3

9

6. Carrboro

Mid-State 2A

21-1-1

3

7. Wakefield

NAC-6

16-1-3

5

8. Heritage

NAC-6

12-8-3

10

9. Corinth Holders

NAC-6

19-5-1

8

10. Fuquay-Varina

SWAC

12-10-3

19

11. Sanderson

Cap-7

11-11-1

20

12. Franklin Academy

NCAC

23-2

6

13. Holly Springs

SWAC

13-7-1

13

14. Chapel Hill

Big 8

17-3-1

14

15. East Chapel Hill

Big 8

13-7-1

15

16. Durham Academy

TISAC

14-2

17

17. Panther Creek

Tri-6

12-6-1

12

18. Cary Academy

TISAC

12-4-1

18

19. Pinecrest

SAC-9

15-5-2

11

20. Broughton

Cap-7

8-11

R

21. Rocky Mount

Big East

16-5-1

16

22. NCSSM

Mid-State 2A

13-2-1

22

23. DSA

Mid-State 2A

16-3

23

24. J.H. Rose

ECC

14-6-1

NR

25. Clayton

GNRC

15-3-1

NR

Falling out since 2017: Woods Charter (21), Cary Christian (24), Grace Christian Raleigh (25).

