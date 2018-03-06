Here's the mascot and school colors for the new South Garner High School, opening this fall

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 150 South Garner's big mascot reveal Pause 36 Southeast Raleigh wins 4A East final over Laney girls basketball 44 Greene Central wins 2A East final over Clinton boys basketball 51 North Pitt wins 2A East final over Kinston girls basketball 44 Heritage wins 4A East final over South Central boys basketball 36 Raw highlights: Apex at Broughton girls lacrosse - March 2, 2018 346 Highlights from Garner vs South Central basketball, played in front of a standing-room-only crowd 56 South Central stuns Garner in game's final seconds 111 Top 10 plays: Leesville Road at Garner boys basketball 87 Top 10 plays: Wakefield at South View girls basketball Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

South Garner High School athletic director Richard Young announced the mascot and school colors at an open house on March 6, 2018. J. Mike Blake mblake@newsobserver.com

South Garner High School athletic director Richard Young announced the mascot and school colors at an open house on March 6, 2018. J. Mike Blake mblake@newsobserver.com