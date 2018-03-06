Here's the mascot and school colors for the new South Garner High School, opening this fall

Since 1968, showing school pride in Garner has meant wearing the blue-and-gold and cheering on the Trojans of Garner High.
Now, it might mean something else.
If you're cheering for South Garner, you'll want to wear purple and platinum and get used to saying "Go Titans!"
The new school's mascot and colors were revealed by South Garner principal Roderic Brewington and athletics director Richard Young at an open house on Tuesday. South Garner, which is currently home to Garner High's student body while the old Garner campus wraps up a two-year renovation project, will open in the fall with just freshmen and sophomores, adding a 11th and 12 grade over the following two years.
School officials picked the colors, but the mascot name came from two online votes held earlier this year.
The first was an open-ended question that asked for mascot recommendations. The second was multiple choice that listed the five finalists: Aggies, Gators, Grizzlies, Raiders and Titans.
"I think some people voted more than once," Young said with a laugh.
The logo is still being worked on.
South Garner will play a varsity schedule in all sports except football, which will be JV-only for one year. The school's attendance zone runs along the Johnston County border and will cut into the current Garner attendance zone while also reshaping zones belonging to Southeast Raleigh, Enloe and Knightdale. Middle Creek's zone will also be affected as part of a domino effect, with Garner's zone shifting into previous Middle Creek territory.
It is designed to hold up to 2,260 students.
South Garner will play in the South Wake Athletic Conference against Garner, Middle Creek, Holly Springs, Fuquay-Varina, Apex and Apex Friendship. It will be the 23rd traditional WCPSS high school and fourth to open in the last decade, joining Heritage (2010), Rolesville (2013) and Apex Friendship (2015).
Green Level, currently housing Apex's student body while old Apex High is rebuilt, will open as its own school in the fall of 2019. Similarly, Willow Spring, currently under construction, will house Fuquay-Varina's student body in the fall of 2019 and open as its own school in 2021.
Young said he is interviewing for coaching positions, but football will be the first sport filled.
"Hopefully we can announce next week," he said.
Comments