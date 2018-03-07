The NC Basketball Coaches Association all-district teams for the 2017-18 season

The N.C. Basketball Coaches Association has released its all-district teams for the 2017-18 seasons.
North Pitt's Nyjanique Langley, Southeast Raleigh's Jada McMillian, Roxboro Community's Elana Ingram and Lee County's Amoria Neal-Tysor were named girls district players of the year. Coaches Chris Bradshaw (Kinston), Nicole Meyers (Southeast Raleigh) and Greg Mayer (Union Pines) won coach of the year honors.
On the boys' side, South Central's Shykeim Phillips, Heritage's Jayden Gardner, Jordan's Jaylen Richard and Overhills' Zavian McLean won district player of the year honors. Coach of the year honors went to Chris Cherry (South Central), Jeff Ferrell (Broughton), Ronnie Russell (Northern Durham) and Gaston Collins (Southern Lee).
District 3 boys: (First team) Shykeim Phillips, South Central; Imajae Dodd, Greene Central; Damian Dunn, Kinston; Day'ron Sharpe, South Central; Creighton Lebo, J.H. Rose; Undray Cherry, Northern Nash; (Second team) Don'Quez Davis, Greene Central; Kalil Baker, Rocky Mount Prep; Savion Staton, SouthWest Edgecombe; Tyzha'un Claude, Goldsboro; Keyshawn Epps, North Edgecombe; (Third team) DarQuez Flowers, Northern Nash; DaVontae Wiggins, Northern Nash; Dontrez Styles, Kinston; Jahmois Barnhill, D.H. Conley; Javeon Jones, Rocky Mount.
District 3 girls: (First team) Nyjanique Langley, North Pitt; Robbi Allen, Nash Central; Kayla Kent, Hunt; Ninevah Reddick, South Central; Hunter West, South Lenoir; (Second team) MacKena Batts, D.H. Conley, Shayla Ellis, SouthWest Edgecombe; Myesha Best, Eastern Wayne; Danielle Heath, Kinston; Samiya Bess, Southern Wayne (Third team) Nyesha Best, Eastern Wayne; Jada Lee, Fike; Jayla Bullock, Beddingfield; Anna Mewborn, South Central; Aniya Thigpen, Fike, Mya Pittman, Rocky Mount.
District 5 boys:(First team) Jayden Gardner, Heritage; Jalen Benjamin, Leesville Road; Jarren McAllister, Heritage; Marque Maultsby, Garner; D.J. Robertson, Athens Drive; (Second team) Justin McKoy, Panther Creek; Kenyon Burt, Garner; Ryan Shaffer, Green Hope; Ricky Clemons, Rolesville; Jalen Finch, Broughton; (Third team) MaCaleb Robertson, Clayton; Xavier Fennell, Knightdale; Shayne Saigo, Knightdale; Kadin Shedrick, Holly Springs; Carter Whitt, Leesville Road.
District 5 girls: (First team) Jada McMillian, Southeast Raleigh; Nia Washington, Green Hope; Asia Todd, Clayton; Cydney Johnson, Heritage; Brittany Staves, Leesville Road; (Second team) Samantha Weaver, Holly Springs, Cierra Baker, Fuquay-Varina; Tayanna Jones, North Johnston; Demi Washington, Heritage; Dajha Williams, East Wake; (Third team) Tamia Davis, Southeast Raleigh; Alissa Smalls, Heritage; Anya Poole, Southeast Raleigh; Jada Miller, Wake Forest; Akira Wiggins, Knightdale.
District 6 boys:(First team) Jaylen Richard, Jordan; Jomaru Brown, Southern Durham; Ricky Council IV, Northern Durham; Dravon Mangum, Person; Terence Harcum, Granville Central; (Second team) Bobby Pettiford, South Granville; Jalen Johnson, Northern Durham; Jordan Love, Voyager Academy; Donte Edwards, Durham School of the Arts; Delton Davis, Bunn; (Third team) Ghage Kenan, Bunn; Xavier Young, Hillside; Marcus Harrison, Southern Vance; Brandon Goodson, Person; Cam Brown, Person.
District 6 girls: (First team) Elana Ingram, Roxboro Community; Kiyana Brown, Bartlett Yancey; Bernadette Cooke, Bunn; Madeline Hardy, Rockingham County; J'Naya Ephrain, Southern Durham; (Second team) Ashauntee Nelson, Riverside; Mercedez King, River Mill Academy; Laila Barnes, NCSSM; Imani Harris, Eastern Alamance; Ashley Roberts, Jordan; (Third team) Imani Howard, Jordan; Amaiyah Moyer, Rockingham County; Jonisha McDaniel, Southern Durham; Madison Wardlow, Cedar Ridge; Taylor Robinson, Southern Durham; Jansen McFalls, Granville Central.
District 8 boys: (First team) Zavian McLean, Overhills; Bryson Childress, North Stanly; Gavin Rains, Wheatmore; Niem Ratliffe, Scotland County; Khalil Ridges, Southern Lee; (Second team) Fleet Morgan, Woods Charter; Devingston Lewis, Asheboro; Jason Foulkes, Chatham Charter; Phillip Martin Jr., Southern Lee; Nate Thompson, Southern Lee; (Third team) Hunter Neal, Trinity; Justin McRae, Scotland County; Tanner Ferguson, Soutwestern Randolph; Isaiah Bostick, Scotland County; Crishaun Henry, Triton.
District 8 girls: (First team) Amoria Neal-Tysor, Lee County; Lahaina Bell, Western Harnett; Hadiya Balser, Union Pines; Zycoria Tillman, Albemarle; Sarah Kelly, Union Pines; (Second team) Heaven Maness, Southwestern Randolph; Carlie Mote, Jordan-Matthews; Sarah Crews, Southwestern Randolph; Chandler Adams, Northwood; Myah Ainsworth, Southern Lee (Third team) Jyreah Smith, Northwood; Rachel Luna, Asheboro; Jocelyn Mitchell, Jordan-Matthews.
