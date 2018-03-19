NCBCA all-state high school basketball teams announced

The N.C. Basketball Coaches Association has released its all-state teams for the 2017-18 season.
Northern Guilford's Elissa Cunane was voted girls player of the year and Wendell Moore Jr. of Cox Mill was the boys player of the year. Tony Marshburn of Northside High in Jacksonville was the boys coach of the year and Darlene Joyner of Northwest Guilford was the girls coach of the year.
Locally, three girls and four boys made the all-state teams: North Pitt's Nyjanique Langley, Southeast Raleigh's Jada McMillian, Roxboro Community's Elana Ingram, South Central's Shykeim Phillips, Heritage's Jayden Gardner, Jordan's Jaylen Richard and Greene Central's Imajae Dodd.
All-state boys: (First team) Wendell Moore Jr., Cox Mill; Jayden Gardner, Heritage; Rechon "Leaky" Black, Cox Mill; Kenny Dye, Northside (Jacksonville); Jayden Springer, Rocky River; (Second team) Jamarius Burton, Independence; Isaiah Bigelow, Ben L. Smith; Adrian Delph, Kings Mountain; Hunter Tyson, Piedmont; Daivien Williamson, Winston-Salem Prep; (Third team) Shykeim Phillips, South Central; Jalen Cone, Walkertown; Imajae Dodd, Greene Central; Jaylen Alston, Eastern Guilford; Jaylen Richard, Jordan.
All-state girls: (First team) Elissa Cunane, Northern Guilford; Nyjanique Langley, North Pitt; Ahlana Smith, Mallard Creek; Jada McMillian, Southeast Raleigh; Elizabeth Kitley, Northwest Guilford; (Second team) Alexandria Scruggs, E.E. Smith; Saniyah Rivers, Laney; Jo Snow, Mount Airy; Elana Ingram, Roxboro Community; Areon Laurent, Jacksonville; (Third team) Kennedy Todd-Williams (Jacksonville); Evonna McGill, Ashbrook; Jessica Beckner, Murphy; Janiya Downs, South Rowan; Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek.
