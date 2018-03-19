NCBCA all-state high school basketball teams announced

Jayden Gardner (40) of Heritage is greeted by his teammates as he comes off the court at the end of the game. The Heritage Huskies played the Independence Patriots in a boys basketball game that counted for the NCHSAA 4A championship that took place at the UNC Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Independence won 71-60. Fabian Radulescu newsobserver.com