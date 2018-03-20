South Garner hires its first football coach

South Garner High School has made its first coaching hire, and it didn't have to look far down the road.

The school announced Monday that Southeast Raleigh football coach Daniel Finn will be leading South Garner's Titans when the school opens this fall.

Finn is 85-63 overall, having coached at D.H. Conley in 2004-05, Southeast Raleigh from 2006-11, South Brunswick in 2014-15 and a second time at Southeast Raleigh in 2016-17. He won a conference title in 2008 at Southeast Raleigh, the school's only one in the sport, and has led eight of his 12 teams to at least eight wins.

The Titans will have only freshmen and sophomores next year and will only play a JV schedule in football, while playing varsity in all other sports. South Garner will join the South Wake Athletic 4A Conference with crosstown rival Garner Magnet, Fuquay-Varina, Middle Creek, Holly Springs, Apex and Apex Friendship.

South Garner’s school attendance zone is a promising one for football. It will cuts into the current districts of future conference foes Garner, Middle Creek and Fuquay-Varina, all of which have traditionally-strong programs.