Bunn rallies by Wake Forest for JCEI baseball title

When the state high school baseball playoffs roll around next month, Bunn may lobby to play all of its home games at South Johnston's Bruce Coats Field.
The ballpark, home of the 28th annual Johnston County Easter Invitational, has been very good to the Wildcats.
Bunn took home its third JCEI title in four appearances on Tuesday night, rallying in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Wake Forest 7-5.
The Wildcats (9-2), the only 2A team in the field each time they've been invited, are now 11-1 all-time in JCEI play.
"They're a gritty bunch, especially today with limited rest," first-year Bunn coach Patrick Warren said. "Once they get a wave going they're hard to stop."
Wake Forest (9-5) led 5-4 going into the seventh when Bunn — which had fallen behind 3-0 after two innings, took back a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth, then allowed one run each in the bottom of the fifth and sixth — got the first two runners on for Andrew Smith.
Smith took a first-pitch fastball over the wall in right-center for a three-run homer and a 7-5 lead that held up as the final score.
"I've been coaching in this tournament for 19 years and you've got to have three really good pitching performances and I thought we were adequate with that tonight but we had a couple of errors in that inning where (Bunn) went up 4-3," Wake Forest coach Mike Joyner said. "I'm proud of my kids. We've played a tough nonconference schedule and we're in first place in our league right now."
Smith was named the John Stott Memorial MVP.
"We just played with our hearts and never gave up," Smith said. "That's what happens when you never give up."
Bunn teammate Jackson Anderson won the Andy Pleasant Most Hits Award.
The Pat Smith Most Outstanding Defensive Player award went to Wake Forest's Kyle Wilson.
The all-tournament team included: Bunn's Davie Morgan, Malakai Morrow, Jaylen Perry, Dylan Timberlake and Trent Simmons; Wake Forest's Cuyler O'Neill, Isaac Williams, Grayson Joyner and Khalil Watson; Clayton's Austin Cagle, Clay Clinard and Hayden Myrick; Western Harnett's Bradley Wilson and Andrew Kelly; Cleveland's Cameron Verrier; Smithfield-Selma's Jalyn Lee; South Johnston's Jackson Raynor; Triton's Colton Neighbors.
