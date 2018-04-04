Bunn's Andrew Smith belts 3-run homer to win JCEI title - April 3, 2018

Down 5-4 with two on and no one out, Andrew Smith belted a home run over the left-center wall at South Johnston's Bruce Coats Field to lift Bunn to a 7-5 victory over Wake Forest in the Johnston County Eastern Invitational championship game.
J. Mike Blake
