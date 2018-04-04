South Lenoir's Everett Oliver crushes 2-run homer to defeat Southern Wayne - April 3, 2018

With the score tied 6-6 in the top of the seventh inning, Oliver crushed a home run over the center field fence to give the Blue Devils the 8-6 win over the Southern Wayne Saints on April 3, 2018.
By J. Mike Blake
