Broughton's Joe Barrow named MVP of Bobby Murray baseball tournament

The Capitals junior was named MVP after helping Broughton to a 3-0 record in the two-day tournament. The Caps defeated Corinth Holders for the Bobby Murray title on April 6, 2018.
J. Mike Blake
Player is shoved into goal after dunk

Latest News

Player is shoved into goal after dunk

A Hanover player is shoved into a basketball goal by a Centralia player during the Class 1A Div 1 semifinals on Friday at Fort Hays State University in Kansas. The video was taken by Hayden Gillum and has had millions of views.